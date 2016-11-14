This Week in Houston Food Events: Fall Cocktails and Whiskey Tastings

EXPAND The Totes Mc’Oats is just one of the cocktails on Reserve 101's new fall menu. Photo by Rebecca Wright

From wine and whiskey tastings to a bbq throwdown, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday through Saturday

Miss Ruby Anniversary Menu at Ouisie’s Table

Kicking off the holiday season, the red dress named Miss Ruby will appear in her sparkling glass case on the dining room wall at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, a vision that has appeared annually for the past 20 years. This week, the restaurant will offer a three-course Miss Ruby Anniversary Menu for lunch and dinner. With options to choose from each course, the meal sells for $35 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A portion of that will go to The Center, and guests will also be encouraged to donate additional money individually.

Tuesday, November 15

Pho Night at Eight Row Flint

Continuing the Tuesday night dinner series, Agricole Hospitality culinary director Vincent Huynh will be hosting Pho Night at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. His version of pho will highlight quality products and fresh, local vegetables, as he plans to use Marble Ranch Wagyu, charred on the grill and then served in the broth ultra rare, along with housemade meatballs. Pho Night will continue on Tuesdays, November 22 and 28. All food service begins at 5 p.m. and will be served until they sell out. The regular menu is always available as well.

Birrificio del Ducato Beer Dinner at Pass & Provisions

Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will host one of the world's great breweries for a paired six-course dinner. Since its start in 2007, Birrificio del Ducato has been Italy's most awarded brewery. Revolutionary brewmaster Giovanni Campari will be on hand to lend insight to how he creates his tasty brews. Tickets are $85 (plus tax and tips), and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Call 713-628-9020 to purchase.

Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101

Join Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, at 6:30 p.m. as the whiskey bar introduces Balvenie with brand ambassador Jonathan Wingo. Tickets are $20 per person, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Rescued Pets Movement. RSVP on eventbrite.com. Bonus: the fan favorite also recently introduced its fall cocktail menu, with unique recipes by Mike Raymond and the Reserve staff.

The World’s Best Bar’s Bartender at Ginger & Fork

Drinks International magazine crowned New York City’s Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog as the 2016 Best Bar in the World in its annual ranking of the World’s 50 Best Bars. From 5 to 10 p.m., bartender and director of education for the Dead Rabbit, Gregory Buda, will be guest bartending at Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker. Get cocktails like the $15 Pistache Fizz, with green tea-infused Ford’s Gin, cream, pistachio orgeat, fresh lime juice and eucalyptus tincture, next to $6 dumplings and $9 cha siu sliders. Seating is limited. Call 713-861-8883 for reservations.

Wednesday, November 16

Soft Opening at The Woodlands vomFASS

The new flagship vomFASS in The Woodlands, 1950 Hughes Landing, is celebrating the soft opening of its store with a free tasting of very rare Clase Azul tequilas. Capacity is limited and guests must register ahead of time.

Next Up at Hughe’s Manor

Attendees are invited to Hughe’s Manor, 2811 Washington, to watch up and coming entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to top restaurateurs in Houston’s food in beverage scene. From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen as panelists offer key insight, vote for businesses and join the NextSeed Market festivities. The panel includes Thomas Nguyen, co-founder and CMO of Peli Peli; and Kiran Verma, founder and executive chef of Kiran’s Restaurant, among other talented locals.

Thursday, November 17

Beaujolais Nouveau Tasting & Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is teaming up with French Country Wines for the annual Beaujolais Nouveau Tasting & Wine Dinner, beginning at 7 p.m. with a tasting of the just-delivered new wine. A short discussion will follow, as those sipping this new wine will join millions of others around the world doing the same thing. Tradition out of the way, the evening continues with four more courses each paired with a selected wine—tasted, tested and with high recommendations from French Country Wines. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit to secure them. Cost for the dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

EXPAND Brennan's transforms into a Frozen wonderland for an afternoon tea. Photo courtesy of Brennan's

Saturday, November 19

Frozen-Themed Holiday Tea Party at Brennan's of Houston

From 10 a.m. to noon, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a holiday tea party featuring Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen. The event includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the characters, as well as an afternoon tea service, featuring adult and kid-friendly tea sandwiches like NOLA Rum-Cured Salmon and Caviar Club and Cream Cheese & Strawberry Jelly, plus a variety of scones and dessert. The event costs $25 for children ages two to ten (can select from either the adult or children’s menu) and $45 for adults ($55 with a sparkling selection). Prices exclude tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 713-522-9711.

Free Thanksgiving Wine Pairing at French Country Wines

Frank’s American Revival and French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, have joined forces to offer free tastings from an array of exclusive French wines, allowing guests test them against samples of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, from turkey to dessert. This free food pairing will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. only, while the winery’s usual Saturday wine tasting will still be from noon to 6 p.m.

Brews on the Bayou at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

From 2 to 6 p.m., the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, will host this craft beer tasting, featuring 14 breweries inside Bayou Bend’s elaborate Spiegeltent. Visitors can enjoy live music from AARON & ASHTEN, along with the museum estate’s historic gardens and mansion. Tickets are currently available online for $35.

Sunday, November 20

Houston BBQ Throwdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

The 2nd Annual Houston BBQ Throwdown is returning to Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s lineup features 14 of Houston's best barbecue restaurants, including pitmasters from Brooks’ Place BBQ (the Judge's winner from 2015) and Corkscrew BBQ (the People's Choice winner from 2015), each competing to create the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue. Ticket holders will be able to sample each of the barbecue competition entries alongside Saint Arnold brews. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $120 for VIP.

Holiday Wine Sale at Camerata

Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, is bringing back its annual wine sale from 2 to 6 p.m., as the neighborhood wine bar will be selling hand-chosen bottles, including bottles that are not on its extensive wine list, at retail price. To ensure guests make the best choice, various wine distributors will be on-site offering tasting notes as well as samplings of wines before purchasing. Designed to be a sip and stroll, Camerata will offer tasting cards so that guests may mark their favorites and decide purchases before departing. Cheese and salumi boards will be set out for guests to nibble on while shopping.

