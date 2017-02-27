This Week in Houston Food Events: It's BBQ Time

Pre-game for the rodeo festivities with the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Photo by Dan Kramer

From Fat Tuesday celebrations to the HLSR's kick-off barbecue competition, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Weekly through May

Throwback specials at La Vista

La Vista, 1936 Fountainview, will close its Briargrove location and reopen elsewhere in May. Each month leading up to the closing, Gordon will embrace La Vista’s history and offer a favorite menu item or special from the past. Diners can follow the restaurant's Facebook page to find out the weekly specials.

Monday, February 27

Whole Hog Butcher Demo at Ritual

Ritual, 602 Studewood, will be hosting this butchery demonstration with Felix Florez of Black Hill Meats beginning at 5 p.m. Florez will demonstrate how to break down a whole hog and how to process the leftovers to make sausage from scratch. Guests will take home three pounds of sausage and receive appetizers. Tickets are $65 per person.

Christine Ha & Julie Rogers: Ending Child Hunger Pop-Up at Ninja Ramen

Ninja Ramen, 4219 Washington, will host Coltivare’s Julie Rogers and MasterChef season three winner Christine Ha as they team up for a one-night-only event to raise funds for Chefs Cycle, a 300-mile bike ride in support of the No Kid Hungry campaign. Help end child hunger in America as you feast on the school cafeteria menu, featuring a special “sack lunch” prepared by Ha and craft cocktails and other beverages by Rogers. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to Chefs Cycle. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is first come, first served.

Tuesday, February 28

Fat Tuesday Celebrations

From Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s Mardi Gras Beer Dinner to a Super Gras Celebration featuring Hurricanes, cracklins and boudin at Eight Row Flint, check out our Fat Tuesday Guide for a full lineup of Mardi Gras events.

International Pancake Day at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Pancake lovers can chow down on pancakes for a cause at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 3217 Montrose, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To honor International Pancake Day, every Snooze restaurant will be donating 100 percent of all pancake sales to Urban Harvest. Diners can enjoy a special “sushi-style” pancake menu, offering a variety of eight to ten flight-sized pancakes in flavors like Rocky Road Pancake and Berry Buck-Wild Cheesecake. And in celebration of Mardi Gras, Snooze will also be dishing out king cake pancakes. Lucky guests at each location who find the baby (a.k.a. “the jack”) will win a $25 gift card to Snooze.

Nikka Whisky Dinner at The Pass

The Pass, 807 Taft, will be hosting a Nikka Whisky dinner, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy five courses and six Japanese whiskies. Cost is $175 per person (tax and gratuity not included) and limited seating is available. Call 713-628-9020 for reservations.

Thursday, March 2

Beer and Bingo Pop-Up Happy Hour at The Dunlavy

Join The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, for a Beer & Bingo Pop-Up Happy Hour from 2 to 8 pm. Guests can enjoy happy hour-priced boutique wines, cocktails and bar bites all day. Bingo begins at 6 p.m.

Duchman Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, will be hosting its first wine dinner featuring a Texas winery, as it welcomes Drs. Stan and Lisa Duchman of Duchman Winery. Starting at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a special four-course menu paired with Duchman wines, with dishes including dry smoke roasted pheasant with mascarpone polenta cake, achiote-rubbed suckling pig, braised Texas akaushi short ribs and vanilla panna cotta. Cost is $150 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-658-1995.

Thursday through Sunday

World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

Kicking off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, this annual barbecue cook-off competition hosts more than 250 pit teams as they face off to be named the champion. While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon. Tickets are $15 ($5 for ages 3 to 12) and include a complimentary sliced barbecue beef sandwich with chips and beans from the Chuck Wagon, access to live music areas and admission to the carnival.

Saturday, March 4

First Year Anniversary at Ginger & Fork

Celebrate one year with Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker, from 5 to 11 p.m. Along with the regular menu, the restaurant will offer dishes representing longevity in Chinese culture, from special noodles to sesame balls. A lion dance will take place at 5 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested. Call 713-861-8883.

EXPAND Brennan's throwback dinner isn't complete without tableside flambéed bananas Foster. Photo courtesy of Brennan’s of Houston

Sunday, March 5

1967 Throwback Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, landmark restaurant Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be going back in time for a special throwback dinner, with reservations available in two-hour-max time slots from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (afterward, guests can feel free to move the party to the bar area). The menu features dishes such as crevettes rémoulade (shrimp in Brennan’s famous Creole sauce), crawfish bisque, trout amandine, filet mignon Stanley (with horseradish and caramelized banana) and crepes Fitzgerald (filled with cream cheese, sour cream and crushed strawberries flamed in kirsch and strawberry liqueur).

