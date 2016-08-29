This Week in Houston Food Events: Last Call for Houston Restaurant Weeks

EXPAND Bernadine's cochon de lait au presse, or pressed suckling pig, makes an appearance on the HRW menu. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

From an Izakaya Pop-Up at Eight Row Flint to a Saint Arnold Boiler Room Bonanza, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All Week

Houston Restaurant Weeks Continue

It's the last week for the Houston Food Bank’s biggest and most delicious fundraiser, an all-star lineup of reasonably priced, multi-course meals. Need help choosing where to dine? We’ve put together a few guides to help diners navigate their way through HRW, including top picks, new restaurants participating for the first time, surprising vegetarian menus and restaurants to visit before it's too late.

Master mixologist Elyse Blechman is teaming up with another badass bartender, Bridget Paliwoda, to bring Mumbai to Bramble. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Monday through Tuesday

Mumbai Bar Pop-Up at Bramble

Bramble, 2231 South Voss, will host Elyse Blechman of Bad News Bar and Bridget Paliwoda, formerly of Oxheart, as they present Bar Mumbai. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., the talented mixologists will experiment with flavors from Mumbai's past and present them in cocktail form. Chef Randy Rucker will provide the eats to pair alongside. Guests can expect cocktails like the Sweet Neem Swizzle, with gin, lime, ginger, curry leaf and basil, plus bites including wood-grilled shrimp, duck sloppy Joes and fried Brussels sprouts with wildflower honey and Deep Ellum blue cheese.

Monday through Wednesday

SaltAir Chef Series: France at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

The 12-week, travel-inspired chef series (ending Wednesday, October 5) continues at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby. This week's passport takes diners to France. The tasting menu is available for $50 per person, with a beverage pairing at additional cost. For reservations (highly recommended), call 713-521-3333.

Tuesday, August 30

Izakaya Night at Eight Row Flint

Enjoy an Izakaya Night with Japanese whiskies and food by Revival Market sous chef Todd Patterson at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. Inspired by Japanese cooking traditions and late-night izakayas, Patterson will be offering items such as yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) or musubi (grilled sausage and rice wrapped in seaweed). Beverage director Morgan Weber has selected a few of his favorite Japanese whiskies to pair with the food. Food service begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until they sell out. The regular menu will be available as well.

Tuesday through Wednesday

Fundraiser For Writers in Schools at Cuchara

Spend $35 on any food and drink at Cuchara, 214 Fairview, and it will generate a donation of $5 for Writers in Schools, a local Houston-area nonprofit and literary leader in education.

EXPAND It's a Boiler Room Bonanza at Saint Arnold Brewery. Photo by femme run

Wednesday, August 31

Boiler Room Bonanza at Saint Arnold Brewery

The brewers at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, have been hard at work crafting thirst-quenching variants of Boiler Room Berliner Weisse. Now you can enjoy them all during the Boiler Room Bonanza, held from 6 to 9 p.m. The team at Saint A's will be tapping seven creations, several of which are being served for the very first time. Along with beer, the $25 admission includes a special Boiler Room glass and a hot Slow Dough pretzel.

“Hard Knocks” Round Table Dinner at the Houstonian

NFL Writer John McClain will be talking football at a series of Wednesday night “Hard Knocks” Dinners, held in the Hearth Room at The Houstonian, 111 N Post Oak, on August 31 and September 7. At the round-table dinners, guests will have an intimate, all-access pass to McClain and his take on draft picks, position battles, rookies and their adjustments to the team, coaches decisions, players lives, jokes and pranks. The dinner is $125 per guest and includes a family-style meal along with beer, wine and valet parking. Dinners begin at 7 p.m. and are limited to 24 guests to ensure exclusive interaction with McClain. For reservations, call 713-685-6713.

Thursday, September 1

The 8th Wonder Brew Tap Takeover at Hot Toppings Pizza

Kick September off with an all-day 8th Wonder Brewery Tap Takeover, including hard-to-score brews like Rocket Fuel on Nitro, at Hot Toppings Pizza, 7705 Westheimer. Guests can expect pizza and swag as well.

Expected Friday, September 2

Grand Opening at Pi Pizza

Cherry Pie Hospitality’s Pi Pizza, 181 Heights, is readying to open its doors to hungry pizza patrons. Though the opening was expected Monday, August 29, equipment delays due to the weather have pushed back the opening a bit. Pi Pizza is now expected to open by the end of the week, with a hopeful push for this Friday. Follow Pi's social media for updates, but know that when it does open, chef and partner Anthony Calleo will feature 20 of his favorite pizzas on the menu, plus the late Sandy Witch sandwiches and soon-to-be favorites like Mac n Cheese Balls and Cheesesteak Stromboli. Guests can also expect craft cocktails from Cherry Pie’s beverage director, Laurie Harvey, and desserts from Petite Sweets and Lee’s Creamery. The restaurant will be open for counter-service dining from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Friday through Sunday

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival at The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center

Head to The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope Lane, for a weekend of craft beer featuring over 400 brews and events like the BrewHaHa Grand Tasting and Brew-B-Que with pitmaster Patrick Feges of Feges Barbecue and Southern Goods. Tickets for the various events range in price from $25 to $85 and can be purchased at brewmastersbeerfest.com.

Saturday, September 3

Edible Wild Plants Class at the Houston Arboretum

Discover the delicious side of nature at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, as Dr. Mark Vorderbruggen instructs a class on where to find, how to identify and how to properly prepare a seasonal selection of edible plants. The class will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and is $40 for members and $70 for nonmembers. Ages 12 and up.

Afternoon Tea at Ouisie’s Table

In honor of the 223rd birthday of the founder of Afternoon Tea, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is hosting a tea party on the porch from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Guests can sit and talk about the day’s business, sit and avoid talking about the day’s business or a little of both. The repast includes more than a half dozen teas, plus tea sandwiches like slow-cooked chicken salad, pimento and cheese; and cucumber, dill and cream cheese. There will also be smoked salmon canapes, deviled eggs, slices of lemon tart and house-made "catheads" (large, Southern-style biscuits). The cost is $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. For an additional $5 per glass, guests may order port or wine, and for an additional $7 per glass, Champagne will be served. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Visit ouisiestable.com or call 713-528-2264.

