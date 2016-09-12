This Week in Houston Food Events: Preview FM Burger's Chocolate Shake

EXPAND Get a taste of FM Burger's chocolate shake before it opens. Photo by L. Robert Westeen

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday through Saturday

75th Anniversary Celebration at Molina's Cantina

Molina's Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 4720 Washington, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a spirited week-long celebration. Now through Friday, the restaurant will offer 75 percent off a signature 1941 Tex-Mex menu item during a random 75 minutes each day, plus tequila tastings and additional food and drink specials. On Saturday, the celebration will culminate with fiestas at all three locations, complete with mariachi bands, complimentary appetizers, drink specials and prize giveaways (1 to 4 p.m. at Westheimer, 3 to 6 p.m. at 3801 Bellaire, and 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington).

Monday through Wednesday

SaltAir Chef Series: Morocco at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

The 12-week, travel-inspired chef series (ending Wednesday, October 5) continues at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby. This week's passport takes diners to Morocco. The tasting menu is available for $50 per person, with a beverage pairing at additional cost. For reservations (highly recommended), call 713-521-3333.

Tuesdays in September

Pork Chop Night at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, has extended its outdoor cooking series through the fall. On Tuesdays in September, chef de cuisine Matt Creel will be taking the classic bar offering of Pork Chop Night and elevating it by using seasonal ingredients and interesting flavors. The pork chops will be brushed with bourbon mustard—a nod to Eight Row Flint’s bourbon program—served with field pea salad, grilled vegetables and tossed in a bacon vinaigrette.

Tuesday through Sunday

FM Burger Chocolate Shake Sneak Peek at Triniti

In commemoration of National Chocolate Milkshake Day, Triniti, 2815 South Shepherd, will be offering a sneak peek of the FM Burger Chocolate Shake. The loaded shake comes topped with toffee buckshot, brownie chunks, chocolate shortbread, chocolate shavings, chocolate syrups, caramel sauce and whipped cream for $6.99, or $12 for an adult version spiked with bourbon. FM Burger is slated to open later this fall at 1112 Shepherd.

Tuesday, September 13

"Southern "Dim Sum" Style Dinner at Lucille's

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, is celebrating its 4th Anniversary with a special dim sum dinner, done Southern style, of course. Guests can feast on $7 small plates, including house favorites from the past four years and foods inspired by the culinary teams travels through Asia, The Balkans, and Western Europe, alongside $21 craft cocktail flights. Seating is available between 5 and 8 p.m. Call 713-568-2505 for reservations.

All-Tequila Dinner at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, is teaming up with Demetrio Premium Tequila for an All-Tequila Dinner, featuring seafood, grilled meats, tequila flights and a special tres leches dessert. The four-course dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $55 per person, plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-334-7295.

Wednesday, September 14

Barnette 25th Vintage Release Celebration at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Downtown)

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, will be hosting Fiona and Hal Barnett of Barnett Vineyards, a vineyard with the focus on hand-crafted, superior-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Merlot. To celebrate their 25th vintage, a special four-course dinner will feature new releases alongside dishes such as Rabbit Cannelloni and 44-Day Dry Aged New York Strip. Cost is $175 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-658-1995.

EXPAND It's the last call for 93 cent original coneys. Photo courtesy of JCI Grill

Thursday, September 15

93 Cent Coneys at JCI Grill

In celebration of 93 years of service to the Houston area, JCI Grill will be offering its original coneys for 93 cents at all 20 Houston-area locations. The original coney includes mustard, onions and coney sauce, a Greek-inspired sauce similar to chili.

50th Anniversary Celebration at Cyclone Anaya's

All seven Cyclone Anaya's locations will be celebrating 50 years of business with giveaways and specials all day. The restaurants will be featuring hourly throwback pricing specials, including jumbo margaritas at their original price ($5) from 1979, plus DJs in the evening.

National Chicken Lover’s Day at Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical is encouraging diners to "cheat" on their usual chicken chain with the Caribbean-inspired restaurant. Guests who bring in any chicken competitor coupon and declare "I'm a Chicken Cheater" will receive a free quarter-chicken meal with rice and beans and have the opportunity to win free chicken for a year.

Fridays and Saturdays in September

Mad Men Martini Dinners at Olivette at The Houstonian

Olivette at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, is going back in time with its Mad Men Martini Dinner. The stylish prix-fixe includes a Classic Crab Louie and Texas Angus Rib Eye carved to order tableside and served with truffled potatoes, grilled asparagus, au jus and horseradish cream on the side. The decadent throw-back is served every Friday and Saturday in September from 5 to 10 p.m. starting at $44.95. Reservations can be made on opentable.com or at 713-685-6713.

Friday, September 16

National Guacamole Day at El Tiempo

In honor of National Guacamole Day, guests can enjoy half-priced guacamole prepared table-side at all El Tiempo locations all day long.

Saturday, September 17

Arts and Drafts at The Silo

Held at The Silo, 4601 Clinton, this unique beer sampling experience features some of Houston’s top DJs and bands, local art displays from graffiti artists, stone workers, sculptors, painters and other artisans, and tasty eats and drinks. And this year they're adding special gourmet lemonade cocktails. Tickets are $25 to $60.

Sunday, September 18

National Cheeseburger Day at Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

All locations of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers — 3501 West Holcombe, 1335 Lake Woodlands and 10403 Katy Freeway — will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with two $5 cheeseburger specials. Guests can get the Classic Cheeseburger, or the Jerry’s Cheeseburger, made with grilled onions and a special house sauce made with a blend of ketchup, Duke's mayonnaise and Wickles Pickles relish, for just a Lincoln.

A #ClicquotJourney at Brasserie 19

Champagne lovers can join Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, and Veuve Clicquot for a #CliquotJourney from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The bubbly celebration features Veuve Clicquot Champagne for $48 a bottle.

