menu

This Week in Houston Food Events: Recover With A New Year's Day Brunch

This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Pappy at Eight Row Flint


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Week in Houston Food Events: Recover With A New Year's Day Brunch

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Start the new year with a Winter Wassail, a hot spiced cider punch with rum.EXPAND
Start the new year with a Winter Wassail, a hot spiced cider punch with rum.
Photo courtesy of Beaver's
A A

From New Year's brunches to an eccentric pop-up, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, January 2

New Year's Brunch at Beaver's Original

Beaver's Original, 2310 Decatur, will serve New Year's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include the New Year's Sandwich, with a black eyed pea cake, grilled chicken, braised cabbage, bacon and a fried egg; the No Resolutions, a cocktail made with light rum, dark rum, lime, grapefruit, falernum, cinnamon, grenadine, absinthe spritz and bubbles; and the Winter Wassail, a hot spiced cider punch with rum.

New Year Brunch at Cyclone Anaya’s

All locations of Cyclone Anaya’s will be hosting a New Year Brunch, featuring its classic brunch dishes like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and carne asada and eggs, plus penny mimosa and poinsettia refills. Guests can also expect happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and half-price wine bottles all day.

NYD Brunch at Weights and Measures

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, will serve its normal brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to its New Year's Cocktails, including the Pink Fluffer, made with bubbles, Chambord, lemon, simple syrup and cotton candy.

Wednesday, January 4

Varsity Blues TV Dinner Night with 9 Banded Whiskey at Lowbrow

Catch a screening of Varsity Blues alongside a four-course TV dinner and $5 9 Banded Whiskey specials at Lowbrow, 1601 West Main, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 5

Bombay Eccentric Pop Up Dinner at Pondicheri

From 7 to 10 p.m., Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be hosting a six-course feast inspired by the fun-loving Parsi community of India. Guests can enjoy dishes such as spiced Shrimp Patia and Lamb Dhansaak for $135 per person. Limited seating is available for this intimate meal.

Order a classic French King's Cake by noon on Wednesday, January 4.
Order a classic French King's Cake by noon on Wednesday, January 4.
Photo courtesy of Bistro Provence

Friday, January 6

King's Cake Tradition at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be baking the classic French version of the famous King's Cake for pick up and take home. The cost is $28 plus tax. Orders must be made no later than noon Wednesday, January 4, and the number to be sold is limited.

National Bean Day at Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical is famous for its citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, but is also known for its traditional and flavorful black beans. In honor of National Bean Day, the restaurant is sharing six easy ways to use its signature black beans in recipes in anticipation of the big college football game on Monday, January 9.

Sunday, January 8

Winter Jazz Series at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, continues Clark Cooper Concepts’ Winter Jazz series with Leron Thomas. The Houston native American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist will be giving guests a reason to celebrate the holiday season with live music from noon to 3 p.m. The series will finish on Sunday, January 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

The “Blind 50” Competition at Anvil Bar & Refuge

Watch as 30 entrants take the grueling “Blind 50” tasting challenge at Anvil Bar & Refuge, 1424 Westheimer, beginning at 2 p.m. Competitors will compete in a first round with 20 pours selected from a list of 80 spirits and liqueurs. Eight to ten finalists will advance to a more difficult final round with ten additional pours. Competitors are responsible for naming both the type of spirit AND its specific brand name. At the conclusion of the event, while all results are being tabulated, the entire bar—participants and bar guests—will attempt to set a “world record” for the largest Ramos Gin Fizz. Guests are encouraged to bring two shakers (one for each hand) and be prepared to shake for ten minutes as a group, then strain their Ramos gin fizzes into a single gigantic glass vessel, which will be topped with soda.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Cyclone Anaya's
More Info
More Info

1710 Durham
Houston, TX 77007

713-862-3209

www.cycloneanaya.com

miles
Cyclone Anaya's
More Info
More Info

5214 Morningside
Houston, TX 77005

miles
Weights + Measures
More Info
More Info

2808 Caroline St
Houston, Texas 77004

713-654-1970

miles
Beaver's
More Info
More Info

2310 Decatur St.
Houston, TX 77007

713-864-2328

www.beavershouston.com

miles
Lowbrow Bar
More Info
More Info

1601 W. Main St
Houston, TX 77006

www.lowbrowhouston.com

miles
Pondicheri
More Info
More Info

2800 Kirby Dr.
Houston, TX 77098

713-522-2022

www.pondichericafe.com/web/pondicheri

miles
SaltAir Seafood Kitchen
More Info
More Info

3029 Kirby Dr.
Houston, Texas 77092

713--521--3333

saltairhouston.com

miles
Bistro Provence
More Info
More Info

13616 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77079

713-827-8008

www.bistroprovence.us

miles
Anvil Bar & Refuge
More Info
More Info

1424 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77006

713-523-1622

www.anvilhouston.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >