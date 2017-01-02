This Week in Houston Food Events: Recover With A New Year's Day Brunch
Start the new year with a Winter Wassail, a hot spiced cider punch with rum.
Photo courtesy of Beaver's
From New Year's brunches to an eccentric pop-up, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, January 2
New Year's Brunch at Beaver's Original
Beaver's Original, 2310 Decatur, will serve New Year's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include the New Year's Sandwich, with a black eyed pea cake, grilled chicken, braised cabbage, bacon and a fried egg; the No Resolutions, a cocktail made with light rum, dark rum, lime, grapefruit, falernum, cinnamon, grenadine, absinthe spritz and bubbles; and the Winter Wassail, a hot spiced cider punch with rum.
New Year Brunch at Cyclone Anaya’s
All locations of Cyclone Anaya’s will be hosting a New Year Brunch, featuring its classic brunch dishes like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and carne asada and eggs, plus penny mimosa and poinsettia refills. Guests can also expect happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and half-price wine bottles all day.
NYD Brunch at Weights and Measures
Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, will serve its normal brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to its New Year's Cocktails, including the Pink Fluffer, made with bubbles, Chambord, lemon, simple syrup and cotton candy.
Wednesday, January 4
Varsity Blues TV Dinner Night with 9 Banded Whiskey at Lowbrow
Catch a screening of Varsity Blues alongside a four-course TV dinner and $5 9 Banded Whiskey specials at Lowbrow, 1601 West Main, from 8 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, January 5
Bombay Eccentric Pop Up Dinner at Pondicheri
From 7 to 10 p.m., Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be hosting a six-course feast inspired by the fun-loving Parsi community of India. Guests can enjoy dishes such as spiced Shrimp Patia and Lamb Dhansaak for $135 per person. Limited seating is available for this intimate meal.
Order a classic French King's Cake by noon on Wednesday, January 4.
Photo courtesy of Bistro Provence
Friday, January 6
King's Cake Tradition at Bistro Provence
Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be baking the classic French version of the famous King's Cake for pick up and take home. The cost is $28 plus tax. Orders must be made no later than noon Wednesday, January 4, and the number to be sold is limited.
National Bean Day at Pollo Tropical
Pollo Tropical is famous for its citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, but is also known for its traditional and flavorful black beans. In honor of National Bean Day, the restaurant is sharing six easy ways to use its signature black beans in recipes in anticipation of the big college football game on Monday, January 9.
Sunday, January 8
Winter Jazz Series at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen
SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, continues Clark Cooper Concepts’ Winter Jazz series with Leron Thomas. The Houston native American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist will be giving guests a reason to celebrate the holiday season with live music from noon to 3 p.m. The series will finish on Sunday, January 22 from noon to 3 p.m.
The “Blind 50” Competition at Anvil Bar & Refuge
Watch as 30 entrants take the grueling “Blind 50” tasting challenge at Anvil Bar & Refuge, 1424 Westheimer, beginning at 2 p.m. Competitors will compete in a first round with 20 pours selected from a list of 80 spirits and liqueurs. Eight to ten finalists will advance to a more difficult final round with ten additional pours. Competitors are responsible for naming both the type of spirit AND its specific brand name. At the conclusion of the event, while all results are being tabulated, the entire bar—participants and bar guests—will attempt to set a “world record” for the largest Ramos Gin Fizz. Guests are encouraged to bring two shakers (one for each hand) and be prepared to shake for ten minutes as a group, then strain their Ramos gin fizzes into a single gigantic glass vessel, which will be topped with soda.
Related Locations
1710 Durham
Houston, TX 77007
2808 Caroline St
Houston, Texas 77004
2310 Decatur St.
Houston, TX 77007
1601 W. Main St
Houston, TX 77006
2800 Kirby Dr.
Houston, TX 77098
www.pondichericafe.com/web/pondicheri
3029 Kirby Dr.
Houston, Texas 77092
13616 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77079
1424 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77006
