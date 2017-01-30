This Week in Houston Food Events: Score With These Super Bowl Eats & Parties

EXPAND Brennan's Super Bowl-inspired 777 menu features blue crab nachos, shrimp and tasso corndogs and hot hot chicken. Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houston

With all the fun brought on by Super Bowl LI, expect this week's hottest culinary happenings to be tastier than ever:

All Week Long

Super Bowl 777 Menu at Brennan's of Houston

In preparation for Super Bowl LI, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will offer a special 777 bar menu, featuring game day-inspired dishes and drinks, now through Monday, February 6. The 777 menu highlights seven cocktails, wines, and small plates for $7 each, offered until 7 p.m. daily. Feast on dishes such as Blue Crab Corn Nachos, Creole Crawfish Queso and Crispy Acadian Boudin Balls.

EaDo End-Zone at Lucky’s Pub Downtown

Lucky’s Pub Downtown, 801 St. Emanuel, is hosting a series of Super Bowl events, all taking place on the street in front of the bar. EaDo End-Zone events include Tuesday’s bar games tournament, the Sportsmonkey Big Game Challenge (register for $20 per team of two at sportsmonkey.com); Wednesday’s AFC & NFC Pep Rally (free to attend); Thursday’s TXFEST, a one day celebration of Texas music, food and culture ($25 each and includes drink samples); Friday’s Bud Bowl (free to attend); the 3rd Annual Gumbo Cook-Off and Crawfish Boil on Saturday ($30 tickets include gumbo tasting); Super Bowl Sunday’s Big Game Bash ($30 tickets); and The Day After Sh*t Show Industry Party on Monday, February 6 (free to attend).

Super Saint Week at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, is gearing up for the big game with a Super Saint Week of events. The brewery will be open extended hours and releasing three beers from its Bishop’s Barrel series at 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On Saturday, it’s a Cellar-Bration of barrel-aged goodness from 5 to 10 p.m.; and on Sunday, things beef up with its popular barbecue event, Super Beef Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will be smoking up meats alongside Pinkerton's Barbecue and Harlem Road Texas BBQ. Like previous years, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket and beef ribs available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase). While the event runs from until 2 p.m., guests should try to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to get a taste of all of the different items the pitmasters will have to offer. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass.

Super Bowl Party Packs at Añejo

To gear up for the Super Bowl, Añejo, 1180-1 Uptown Park, is offering four pounds of fajitas (chicken, beef or mixed) that include rice, beans, and tortillas for $145; and a “Party Taco Pack"—15 tacos for $45–wrapped in foil. Guests have their choice of chicken or beef only. This offer is good for both dine-in and to-go orders through Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Week at Revelry on Richmond

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, invites fans to a week full of events, from Monday’s Whiskey and Stogies Steak Night to Saturday and Sunday’s Texas Tailgate Party, complete with drink specials and Texas-sized Super Bowl fun.

Super Bowl Wings Special at Max’s Wine Dive

Max’s Wine Dive will be offering "Wing Orders,” which include an order of eight signature MAX’S Wine Dive blend wings for $10. This offer is good for both dine-in and to-go orders at both locations, 4720 Washington and 214 Fairview.

This exclusive Touchdown Toffee treat is available through Super Bowl Sunday at Shake Shack. Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Touchdown Toffee at Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering the "Touchdown Toffee" exclusively at the Houston Galleria Shack, 5015 Westheimer, in celebration of the Big Game landing in Houston. The treat—spun with vanilla and chocolate custard, chocolate toffee and peanut butter, and topped with chocolate sprinkles—is available now through Sunday.

Monday, January 30

National Croissant Day at La Madeleine

La Madeleine is giving away a FREE, fresh baked butter croissant to any guest who mentions the special offer.

Tuesday, January 31

Butchery Demo at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting a Butchery Demo with co-owner Morgan Weber and charcutier Andrew Vaserfirer from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests will learn how to butcher a whole hog, head to tail, plus enjoy a selection of charcuterie upon arrival, a family-style dinner midway through the class, and a take-away selection of Revival salumi. BYOB is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased in-store, over the phone, or via email at info@revivalmarket.com.

Sparkling Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is hosting a sparkling wine dinner featuring some of owner Genevieve Guy’s favorite French discoveries outside the borders of Champagne. Beginning at 7 p.m., five delightful sparkling wines will be paired with five dishes, the highlight of the evening being Chateau Les Valentines "Bulles" from Provence, a very limited sparkling wine normally sold only at the French vineyard. Enjoy salmon rillettes, scallop and mussels vol-au-vent, a monkfish, rosemary and bacon skewer, Provençal beef stew with olives, and chocolate and raspberry fondant with raspberry coulis. The cost per person is $65 plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008.

Wine Dinner at Saltillo Mexican Kitchen

Guests are invited to enjoy a five-course wine dinner at Saltillo Mexican Kitchen, 5427 Bissonnet, at 7 p.m. Feast on dishes such as deviled eggs with crispy chorizo, grilled ribeye with chipotle salsa and traditional Mexican ice cream cake. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 832-623-6467.

Wednesday through Sunday

Big Game Party at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

As Houston's Big Game Party Headquarters (and the Patriots Headquarters), Little Woodrow’s Midtown, 2306 Brazos, will have non-stop celebrations, featuring music by DJs, from Thursday through Sunday. Beginning Wednesday, the bar will be taking over an adjunct parking lot to host a Big Game Tent Party complete with a huge pop-up bar called “Woody’s Texas Icehouse” that will be open through Super Bowl Sunday.

Thursday, February 2

The Big Texas Party at Silver Street Studios

CultureMap, ESPN Radio and SB Nation have teamed up to throw a Texas-sized soiree, hosted by Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Randy White, at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Kick off with Houston’s best barbecue and Texas beer, spirits and wine, and enjoy a surprise musical guest and special appearances by fan favorite football players with Texas roots. Tickets are available for $125 to $1,250.

Thursday through Sunday

White Oak Super Street Party

Ritual, Onion Creek, Little Woodrow’s, Christian’s Tailgate, and Fitzgerald’s will be hosting the White Oak Street Party on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all day long. Catch Hannibal Buress (Friday) at Fitzgerald’s, 2706 White Oak , enjoy Cheap Ass Beer Day (Friday) at Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak, grab happy hour specials until 7 p.m. at Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, or get $3 Frozen Woodys, Mimosas, Dos XX and Blue Moon (Saturday) at Little Woodrow’s, 2631 White Oak. On Sunday, join Ritual, 602 Studewood, for a Super Bowl Bash and pig roast on the patio and indulge in $5 mimosas, old fashioneds and Texas craft beers.

Sunday, February 5

Kegs & Eggs Brunch at Springbok

Join Springbok, 711 Main, for a Kegs & Eggs Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priced at $35, guests can enjoy a complimentary Texas draft beer along with variety of brunch items — think chilaquiles, a fruit medley and cheesy grits. An abbreviated menu will also be available. The gastropub will also be celebrating Super Bowl all week long. Join the huddle and cheer on your team while feasting on chef Seth Greenberg’s Blitz Boards, which will offer Houstonians and out of town guests a taste of each competing teams hometown food traditions, all arranged on wooden serving boards crafted in-house by sous chef Ivan Giani. Other week-long specials include $1 Gulf oysters, served with house-made crackers and cocktail sauce, and $10 buckets of beer.

Super Bowl Industry Potluck at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is offering happy hour all day long (11 a.m. to midnight). That means every single taco will be $3 and the bar will offer $3 beers, including Karbach Sympathy for the Lager, Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily, Live Oak Hefeweizen, Stone IPA and Bud Light; plus $5 Old Fashioned, Margarita (rocks and frozen) and Eight Row Mule cocktails. At 4 p.m., join in on Eight Row’s first-ever industry potluck. The Revival Market and Coltivare kitchen staff will come with all kinds of deliciousness to share. Bring a dish, and join in the fun.

Outdoor Game Day Watch Party at Part & Parcel

Part & Parcel, 1700 Smith, will be hosting a game day watch party featuring $3 barbacoa brisket sliders and drink specials from 4 p.m. to midnight. No tickets required.

