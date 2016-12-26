This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Pappy at Eight Row Flint

EXPAND Eight Row Flint will be selling its entire Pappy allocation at cost. Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Through Saturday

Festival of Lights Celebration at La Table

Celebrate with Hanukkah specials at La Table, 1800 Post Oak, including classics like housemade challah, matzo ball soup, braised short rib, latkes and chocolate choux. Kosher meals are available with 24 hour notice prior to reservation time for $48.

Monday, December 26

“Say Goodbye To Our Pappy” at Eight Row Flint

To create a refuge from the madness that surrounds Van Winkle allocations this time of year, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be selling the highly sought after product at cost. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., prices will range from $4.47 for 1.5 ounce of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $28.50 for 1.5 ounce of Pappy 23. Based on arrival time, guests will be given wrist bands (the bar can guarantee 100 people will receive a tasting), and the tasting is limited to one Pappy per person.

Christmas in Compton at Beaver’s

Beaver’s, 2310 Decatur, is inviting everyone to grab their homies and honeys to chill and drink away the post-holiday stress from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Beer tastings, special $5 cocktails (think "Gin-N-Chronic"), Casian King food truck and DAM good food await, and there will be a DJ spinning Christmas rap and a $100 gift card giveaway to the flyest of outfits.

Tuesday, December 27

Joint Venture with Beaver’s at The Burger Joint

From 6 to 10 p.m., The Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, will host chef Arash Kharat of Beaver's for creative burgers and sides to benefit his charity of choice, Washington Avenue Arts District.

Wednesday, December 28

Suntory Whisky Toki Tasting at Izakaya

From 5 to 7 p.m., Izakaya, 318 Gray, is hosting a reservations-only tasting session of the famed Suntory Whisky Toki, one of the most coveted whiskies now being exported from Japan. Those attending will receive two drinks, picked from four Toki drinks offered, as well as light bites paired with the whisky. There will also be a representative from Suntory to talk about the history and making of the whisky. The cost is $30 per person, plus tax. Reservations are required and space is limited. Call 713-527-8988 or visit htownizakaya.com.

Thursday, December 29

Thursday Night Pop-Up w/ Just Cuc It! Chef Cuc at Lincoln Bar

Local pop-up chef and Houston Press food writer Cuc Lam will be presenting a special fusion inspired menu at Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington, from 6 to 10 p.m. Get dishes such as Vietnamese imperial egg rolls, spicy salt-toasted pork ribs, mini banh xeo (turmeric rice flour crepes stuffed with shrimp, pork and sprouts), and Thai-inspired Tiger Cry ribeye tacos.

Friday through Sunday

Three Days of New Year's Brunch at Fielding's Wood Grill

Fielding's Wood Grill, 1699 Research Forest, will be offering Three Days of New Year's Brunch, from Friday, December 30 through Sunday, January 1. Guests can enjoy French toast, eggs benedict, omelets and Bloody Mary and mimosas to kick the new year off right.

EXPAND Step back into time with Hubbell & Hudson Bistro's Great Gatsby-themed celebration this New Year. Photo by Julie Soefer

Saturday, December 31

New Year's Eve Sips and Eats

From elegant four-course affairs complete with plenty of bubbly to fun, family-friendly brunches, check out our 2016 New Year's Eve Dining Guide to see where to ring in 2017 in style.

Sunday, January 1

Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 3201 Louisiana, is offering a special New Year's Day edition of its fried chicken dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. The feast includes cast iron fried chicken, cracklin’ cornbread, black-eyed peas, Vivian’s macaroni and cheese, collard greens and sweet potato pecan pie for $50 per person (minimum of six people per table). Reservations can be made by calling Jeannie at 713-491-2222 or emailing jeannie@holleyshouston.com.

