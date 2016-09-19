This Week in Houston Food Events: Tastings & Lessons From Scotland

EXPAND Anvil staff spent two weeks visiting 50 distilleries in Scotland, and they're ready to share what they learned. Picture here, the bar at Fiddichside Inn in Craigellachie. Photo by Jessey Qi

From a game day burger special to a kolache pop-up, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday through Wednesday

SaltAir Chef Series: Mediterranean at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

The 12-week, travel-inspired chef series (ending Wednesday, October 5) continues at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby. This week's passport takes diners straight to the Mediterranean. The tasting menu is available for $50 per person, with a beverage pairing at additional cost. For reservations (highly recommended), call 713-521-3333.

Monday, September 19

Dinner With My Friends at Fluff Bake Bar

Chef Rebecca Masson's dinner series continues with special guest chef Andrew Wiseheart at 6 p.m. at Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray. Wiseheart is co-owner of Chicon and Contigo in Austin, two rustic neighborhood eateries focusing on farm-fresh, New American plates. The intimate, six-course collaborative meal costs $85 (plus tax and gratuity), with an optional wine pairing for $45. Reservations can be made at 713-522-1900.

Tuesday, September 20

Houston Taste of the Nation

No Kid Hungry’s charitable event will be held at The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Guests can enjoy an evening of food and drinks as 40 of Houston's hottest chefs and mixologists donate their time, talent and passion with one goal in mind: to raise the critical funds needed to end childhood hunger in America. New this year are two interactive event elements: The Glenlivet’s Interactive Dram Room, where guests can sip Scotch, discover 200 years of distilling tradition and experience Scottish hospitality; and the NFL Slider Zone, where guests will select from mouth-watering slider toppings. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

Nuestro Mural Unveiling and Milagro Tequila Dinner at Emma’s Mex Grill

The Mendieta family of Pearland’s Emma’s Mex Grill, 5010 West Broadway, and Milagro Tequila brand ambassador JP De Loera will host a mural unveiling for the commissioned piece by celebrated and award-winning artist Beo Hake from Mexico. The evening (6:30 to 9 p.m.) will include dinner, hand-crafted Milagro cocktails and live music. Cost is $45 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and reservations can be made by calling 281-412-5500 or emailing EmmasMexGrill@gmail.com.

A Dinner with the Wines of Alsace at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be hosting a pre-fall dinner featuring wines of Alsace with Domaine Ruhlmann, led by the winery’s export manager Fabien Christophe. The menu will also feature dishes from Alsace, blending French and German influences, and will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $68 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, with a $30 deposit per person via Paypal required to confirm. For information or reservations, call 713-827-8008 or visit bistroprovence.us.

Wednesday, September 21 through Tuesday, October 4

Great Apple Harvest at Central Market

It’s apple time at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer. From French apple tarts and chocolate-covered varieties to apple-marinated meats and hundreds of hard ciders, the store will feature more apple varieties than ever before. Shoppers can also look out for special events like a Making & Preserving Applesauce cooking class on Saturday, September 24 and a Discovery Series: Premium Hard Cider on Monday, September 26.

Hit the Burger Joint's patio for the Texans first Thursday night game. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Thursday, September 22

Game Day Tailgate at the Burger Joint

The Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, will be throwing down for the Texans' first Thursday night game with outdoor eats and $5 Karbach drafts on the patio (6 to 9 p.m.). The Game Day Menu includes an elk burger, with caramelized onions, prosciutto, Swiss cheese, herb aioli and a side of macaroni salad.

Table at The Beacon at The Beacon Day Center

Ten of Houston’s top chefs will come together in one kitchen at The Beacon Day Center, 1212 Prairie, to raise funds for The Beacon and its programs that serve Houston’s homeless. The Beacon’s sixth anniversary of Come to the Table is a two-part culinary event. beginning at 6 p.m. in Nancy’s Garden and followed by an unforgettable wine-paired, four-course dinner prepared in the very kitchen that serves hundreds of Houston’s poor and homeless each day. Individual tickets for the reception and dinner start at $500 with limited availability; tables of ten start at $5,000. For more information, contact Julie Falcon, 713-220-9736, jfalcon@beaconhomeless.org or visit beaconhomeless.org.

Spiked by the Scoop at Yellow Rose Distilling

Yellow Rose Distilling is saying bon voyage to summer with its second annual Spiked by the Scoop challenge, held at CityCentre Plaza, 800 Town & Country, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The evening will showcase frozen treats (think shakes, sundaes and sandwiches) with a decidedly adult twist. More than a dozen teams are vying to freeze out the completion with their boozy treats while raising funds for Homemade Hope. Tickets are $35 in advance at spikedbythescoop.eventbrite.com or $40 at the door, and the cost includes entertainment plus food and drink samplings.

Legendary Cellar Dinner at Tony’s

Beginning at 7 p.m., Tony's, 3755 Richmond, will be hosting a Legendary Cellar Dinner, featuring rare wines from Tony’s cellar. Guests will delve into the delectable with a five-course, wine-paired menu from Tony Vallone. Cost is $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-622-6778.

Friday through Saturday

Galveston's Wild Texas Shrimp Festival Gumbo Stroll and Cook-Off

Shrimp lovers can head to the Strand for two days of shrimp, music, friends and fun. Event activities include a Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off, Gumbo Tasting, Free Outdoors Show, Official 5k, Lil’ Shrimps Parade, Live Music, Vendors, Kids Area and a Strand Merchant Walk-About. Tickets to Saturday's Gumbo Stroll are $10.

Saturday, September 24

Kolache Pop-Up #2 at King’s Biergarten

From 8 to 11 a.m. (or until the kolache sell out), guests can head to King's Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, to feast on kolache and get a preview of the group's new Heights restaurant, King’s BierHaus. Varieties include three cheese with fresh jalapeño and smoked Polish sausage; bratwurst and Swiss cheese; spicy kielbasa and cheddar; a Reuben sandwich kolache; and sweet cream cheese kolache with melted strawberries. Note: at the last pop-up, the restaurant sold out in less than two hours.

Sunday, September 25

Lessons from Scotland at Anvil Bar & Refuge

Assistant General Manager Jessey Qi recently embarked on a Scotch-centric journey through Scotland with owner Bobby Heugel. After visiting 50 distilleries through the U.K. and Ireland (47 were Scotch distilleries), he is ready to share his knowledge through a series of Scotch sessions along with general manager Terry Williams at Anvil, 1424 Westheimer. Guests will receive six pours of single malt scotch and one Scotland-inspired cocktail for $60, or an upgraded ticket for $90, where two of the pours are replaced with rarer selections. The team will take reservations (required and to be purchased in advance) for one hour time slots 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ceviche Project at Peska

The Ceviche Project, a one-of-a-kind dining experience that originated in LA in 2011, will be making its debut at PESKA Seafood Culture, 1700 Post Oak, for one day only. Beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a five-course, cocktail-paired dinner at 6:45 p.m., locals can embark on an exclusive culinary journey of the senses, with seafood dishes incorporating seasonal citruses, exotic spices, and a unique combo of authentic Mexican and modern-day Japanese cooking techniques. Tickets are $100.

