This Week in Houston Food Events: Thanksgiving Feasts & Black Friday Eats

EXPAND Get a colossal pork shank or a traditional turkey feast at Red Lion British Pub this Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Red Lion British Pub

From Thanksgiving specials to a Greek wine dinner, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, November 21

“It’s All Greek To Me” at Helen Greek Food & Wine

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, will host the second installment of its charity series, “It’s All Greek To Me”, featuring chef Bobby Matos of State of Grace, at 7 p.m. At this six-course dinner, chefs Bobby Matos and William Wright will fuse Texas ingredients with Greek-inspired dishes as State of Grace sommelier Matt Crawford and Helen Greek Food and Wine sommelier Evan Turner provide a selection of wine pairings. Cost is $110 per person, with all proceeds from the evening going to the MS Society. For more information or to RSVP, email baker@helengreekfoodandwine.com.

Tuesday, November 22

Pho Night at Eight Row Flint

Continuing the Tuesday night dinner series, Agricole Hospitality culinary director Vincent Huynh will be hosting Pho Night at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. His version of pho will highlight quality products and fresh, local vegetables, as he plans to use Marble Ranch Wagyu, charred on the grill and then served in the broth ultra rare, along with housemade meatballs. Pho Night will continue on Tuesday, November 28. All food service begins at 5 p.m. and will be served until they sell out. The regular menu is always available as well.

Wednesday, November 23

Thanksgiving Eve has long been considered the best drinking night of the year (by industry folk, at least). With that in mind, Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will be pouring the good stuff at a seven-course Beaujolais dinner on Wednesday November 23 at 6 p.m. The dinner will feature fare inspired by Lyon and its masters. Tickets are $150 (plus tax and tip). Call 713-628-9020.

Thursday, November 24

Thanksgiving Day Dining

From traditional turkey feasts to a fancy, four-course affairs, our 2016 Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide features Houston-area restaurants offering Turkey Day brunch, lunch and dinner.

EXPAND Take a break from the shopping with $1 oysters at The Oceanaire. Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.

Friday, November 25

A Buck a Shuck at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Tired of shopping? The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, is offering chef’s select oysters for $1 and happy hour specials all day in the bar area.

Black Friday Annual Cellar Sale at Hay Merchant

The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is opening at 10 a.m., offering brunch and great deals on rare cellar picks, from 2015 Firestone Walker Sucaba to Saint Arnold Bishop Barrel selections.

Black Friday Lunch at Pass & Provisions

Join Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, for lunch and receive 10 percent off any gift card purchase.

Black Friday at Molina’s Cantina

After facing the hoards and scoring all those deals, celebrate in a tequila-laced beverage. All three Molina’s Cantina locations, 7901 Westheimer, 4720 Washington, 3801 Bellaire, will be offering $5 Molina’s Margaritas all day long.

Saturday, November 26

Friendsgiving at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 5301 Nolda, is offering a refuge from family time with its Friendsgiving fiesta. From 6 to 9 p.m., sip on unique brews alongside live music and smoked meats (for purchase) from RDQ BBQ truck. All of the truck’s proceeds will benefit Support Heart, so pig out AND do good. Ticket options include $15 tickets with glassware and four 8-ounce pours; and $25 tickets with glassware and all the beer you can responsibly drink.

Couples Cook: A Winter Feast at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting a winter-themed date night cooking class on from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Couples can spend an evening together, learning how to make ravioli by hand; the secret to a great seafood bisque; how to make tender, fall-from-the-bone short ribs, and finishing with croissant banana bread pudding with rum anglaise. Perhaps the best part is sampling it all. Cost is $130 per couple.

Sunday, November 27

On Sundays, November 27 through December 18, the Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, staff will be hosting a hands-on Gingerbread Decorating class for all ages, available from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $65 per person.

