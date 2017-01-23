This Week in Houston Food Events: The Lunar New Year & a Poutine Burger

EXPAND You won't want to miss this limited-time Poutine Burger. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Now through Tuesday, February 7

Poutine Burger at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer H-100, has brought back its fan-favorite Poutine Burger ($12) for a limited time this winter. A take on the comfort food staple, the burger features an all-natural Angus beef patty topped with house cut Kennebec fries smothered in the burger bar’s made-from-scratch steak sauce, a slice of Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and a a fried egg.

Monday through Friday

Black Truffle Menu at Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Toulouse, 4444 Westheimer E-100, is offering a special menu pairing delicious creations using black truffles with spectacular wine. Specials include a sweet potato and black truffle soufflé, celery root and farm egg ravioli with brown butter and black truffle shavings, and South Carolina Quail with a black truffle stuffing, root vegetables and natural jus. The three-course menu is $59 with an additional $20 for the wine pairing.

The Festival of the Pig at Taverna

Taverna, 4444 Westheimer A-120, delivers authentic Italian dishes paying homage to Sagra Del Maiale (Festival of the Pig), an annual festival with roots in Northern Italy that celebrates pork and its dynamic use within traditional Italian dishes. Dishes include a frisée salad with warm-braised pork belly, a poached egg and sun dried tomatoes, a soft parmesan polenta with a sausage ragu, and pancetta wrapped pork tenderloin over cannellini beans and kale stew with Vincotto sauce. The three-course menu is $50 with an additional $18 for the wine pairing.

Monday, January 23

Brian Cushing Benefit for Make-A-Wish at Steak 48

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing will be at Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer A-100, mix and mingle with dinner guests. The restaurant will be open to the public for its regular service from 5 to 10 p.m., with 100 percent of proceeds from food and drink sales benefiting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Reservations are recommended as the restaurant is expected to fill up quickly. To reserve a spot, call 713-322-7448.

Wednesday, January 25

Art Exhibition Dinner at Elena Cusi-Wortham’s Studio

Featuring five courses from featuring chef Soren Pedersen, this special dinner will be held in the art studio of Elena Cusi-Wortham, 1102 Euclid. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for passed appetizers and wine, with the wine-paired dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy dishes such as house cured snapper on smoked cottage cheese and cucumber terrine, green peppercorn-crusted filet mignon with butternut squash and chorizo hash, and grilled pear with almond cheesecake. Tickets are $100.

Holler Brewing Co. Beer Dinner at Southern Goods

Join, Southern Goods, 632 West 19th, for a special engagement as it pairs an eight-course dinner with eight Holler Brewing Co. beers. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and there are a limited number of tickets available for $80.

A Tasting Trip through Sonoma Valley at Backstreet Cafe

Join Backstreet Cafe, 1103 Shepherd, at 7 p.m. for a memorable wine dinner introducing Sommelier Lindsay Huntsman and featuring the wines of the Sonoma Valley. Highlights include bucatini with lump blue crab, chanterelles, roasted garlic and lemon gremolata; and sliced New York strip with garlic sautéed mushrooms, scalloped potatoes and charred Brussels sprouts. Cost is $128 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes a sparkling cocktail reception, amuse bouche and four wine-paired courses. For reservations, email BackstreetSpecialEvents@gmail.com or call 713-521-2239.

Thursday, January 26

Grand Opening at On The Kirb

Guests are invited to celebrate the Grand Opening of On The Kirb, 5004 Kirby, from 7 to 11 p.m. The organic eatery and sports bar concept will be throwing down with live music and complimentary menu tasting and cocktail sampling.

Friday, January 27

Roco Wine Dinner at The Pass & Provisions

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will host one of its favorite winemakers, Rollin Soles of Roco Winery in Oregon's Willamette Valley. The restaurant has been proud to pour the winery’s delicious Pinot Noir for several years, and the team is looking forward to pairing the wine as well as Sparkling and Chardonnay with a special menu. Tickets for the six-course dinner are $150 (tax and gratuity are not included). Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Call 713-628-9020 (option 2) to purchase.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at spots like Ginger & Fork and Le Colonial. Photo by Ben Grantham

Saturday, January 28

IBCA Texas BBQ Cook-Off at Lucky’s Pub Downtown

The International Barbeque Cookers Association and Lucky's Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel, are hosting a BBQ cook-off to kick off the non-stop fun at EADO End-Zone, Lucky's lineup of Super Bowl events. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., experience Texas BBQ at its finest as some of the best barbecue masters in Texas compete for $5000 in cash prizes. Guests can expect live music, great food and good company. Entry is free.

Memorial City Chili Cook-Off at Memorial City Town Square

Spice up your weekend at this chili cookoff, which features hot tastings from Houston’s finest chili masters, cold drinks, and live entertainment on The Square, located on the west side of Memorial City Mall, from 5 to p.m. General Admission is $10 and includes chili tastings.

Lunar New Year at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer G-140, will host a festive evening special supper for the Lunar New Year, beginning with a traditional lion and dragon dance on the patio at 6:30 p.m. The special menu features crabmeat and asparagus soup, pan-fried Tet rice cake with housemade cinnamon sausage and pickled root vegetables, wok-stirred lobster and scallop, oxtrail fried rice, garlic egg noodles, and Tet’s traditional five candied fruits.

Artopia at Winter Street Studios

Artopia, the Houston Press’s annual evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food, will be held at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter, from 8 to 11 p.m. This one-night event features live music, fashion shows, dance and theatrical performances, along with galleries filled with works from local artists, plus plenty of awesome food and drink. In addition, MasterMind Award winners will receive their $2,000 checks. General admission is $55 and includes all entertainment, complimentary drinks and food samples. VIP tickets are $85. All guests must be 21 and up.

Saturday – Sunday

Lunar New Year at Ginger & Fork

Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker, owner and culinary director Mary Li will be celebrating Chinese New Year with a special dinner, starting at 5 p.m. with a Lion Dance, a Chinese tradition to scare off bad spirits, on Saturday; On Sunday, guests can enjoy a special brunch at 11 a.m., which will feature a Lion Dance at 1 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested. For more information, or reservations, call 713-861-8883 or visit GingerAndForkRestaurant.com.

Sunday, January 29

Karbach Cook Off at Lucky’s Pub Downtown

Headlined by Aaron Lewis, Tracy Byrd and The Voice winner Sundance Head, The Karbach Cook Off will be held at Lucky's Pub Downtown, 801 Saint Emanuel, from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are limited, with options Including a Cookoff and Concert Admission ($60), featuring entry to the cookoff, unlimited tastings, a commemorative firefighter glass, entry to the concert and three Karbach beers; Concert Admission ($50), featuring entry to the concert, three Karbach beers and a commemorative firefighter glass; and VIP Admission ($150), featuring premier front area seating for the concert, access to the private VIP lounge and bar, a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings, catered lunch, complimentary beer and liquor, and a commemorative VIP badge. For more information, visit KarbachCookOff.com.

One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is holding its tenth annual One Pot Showdown at the brewery from 1 to 4 p.m. Teams, 80 of them to be exact, will compete using their best Saint Arnold beer-infused recipes, as guests get a taste of them all (or as many as they can). Tickets are on sale now for $40 per person.

