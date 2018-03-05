This Week in Houston Food Events: Earn 11-Cent Burgers at Burgerim

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Bacon Fest at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting Bacon Fest now through Tuesday, March 13, offering more than 75 types of specialty bacon as well as bacon-inspired items like bacon-wrapped meats, bacon guacamole and bacon-infused sweets. Special in-store events include a Learn @ Lunch: Bacon! Demo (Thursday, March 8) and a Couples Cook: Steak and Bacon Class (Friday, March 9). See the entire lineup of events online.

Monday, March 5

“Brand Opening” promotion at Burgerim

To celebrate its existing locations and anticipated 2018 expansion (to a total of 130 locations across the country), Burgerim, 11815 Westheimer, 12230 West Lake Houston, 9945 Barker Cypress, will be running a “brand opening” promotion. Things kick off Monday, March 5, with 11 cent burgers (in recognition of its 11 different patty options) to the first 111 guests to arrive and share their local Burgerim page’s pinned Facebook post. Various promotions will run through Sunday, March 25, including specials such as Wing Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Family Pack Weekender. See the entire promotion calendar online.

National Absinthe Day at Brasserie du Parc and Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Both Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, and Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be going green this National Absinthe Day, offering special drink menu in honor of the historically famed “Green Fairy” drink. Beverage director Kimberly Paul has created a whole list of drinks for this one-day-only celebration; Among her creations are the Blackberry Frappe’, a drink made with Jade Nouvelle-Orleans absinthe and house-made blackberry cordial; and Arsenic and Old Lace, a potent cocktail made with Death’s Door gin, Butterfly absinthe, Tempus Fugit liqueur de violettes, lemon juice and Cocchi Americano vermouth. There will also be $2 off the regular happy hour price of any absinthe on the shelves.

National Absinthe Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be celebrating absinthe on National Absinthe Day, but not the drinking of it. All evening long, the bistro will be featuring special absinthe-laced dishes to show off the versatility of the herbal drink, with cassolette d'escargots au beurre d'absinthe (snails in an absinthe butter sauce, $12, a main course of snapper filet in sauce touvre (mushroom and absinthe sauce, $28) and a creme a brûlée a l'absinthe (an absinthe-flavored crème brulee, $10) for dessert.

Help Moku Bar celebrate one year of poke at Conservatory. Photo by Troy Fields

Wednesday, March 7

One Year Anniversary at Moku Bar

Moku Bar is celebrating one year at Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, by offering new poke selections, new appetizers and tempura udon. Guests who dine can receive 50 percent off all items in honor of the anniversary.

Thursday, March 8

“Thursday Night Takeover” at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its "Thursday Night Take Over" series, in which guest chefs from around the country create a three to four item available a la carte from 6 to 9 p.m. This month, the series features Christine Rivera of San Diego’s Galaxy Taco. No tickets or reservations are required, though four “chef’s table” seats will be available for purchase each month at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Masson will create a special dessert to complement each chef’s menu, with optional wine pairings and specialty beer from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

Friday, March 9

Beers & Art at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, will be serving up pints alongside local vendors at its Beers & Art event, held from 5 to 10 p.m. The market will feature talented Houston artists, curators and makers, offering everything from vintage selections to jewelry.

Saturday, March 10

Irish Cook-Off and Music Festival at Griff’s

Griff’s, 3416 Roseland, will hosts its 21st annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival, with the party running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Teams, 18 of them to be exact, will be competing in the categories of Irish Stew, Chicken, Chili, Desserts and Irish Open Dish; and live music will be playing throughout the day.

Sunday, March 11

Brunch launch at King’s BierHaus

King's BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, is launching Sunday brunch. Guests can enjoy specialties like the schnitzel and egg Hangover Sandwich, bratwurst-loaded Bavarian Omelet and chive biscuit King's Benedict alongside bloodys, biermosas and frosé.

Maki Demo Dinner at Uchi

The culinary team at Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, is hosting a multi-course maki demo dinner at 6:30 p.m. (a second dinner will be held Sunday, March 18). Uchi sushi chefs will showcase the process and technique used when crafting rolls; and guests can enjoy welcome beverage upon arrival, a five-course family style dinner and takeaways. Tickets for the event and dinner are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A check for additional beverages and gratuity will be passed to the guests at the conclusion of the meal.

