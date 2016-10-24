This Week in Houston Food Events: Trick or TrEAT

EXPAND Ooh La La has all the spooky cookies, cupcakes and sweets you need. Photo by Kimberly Park

From Halloween treats to whisky chats, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Halloween treats at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has a whole mess of adorable festive Halloween treats available in the bakery cases at all three locations and for pre-order. Contact your nearest bakery for details.

Cheese Festival at Central Market

The annual Cheese Festival has returned to Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, and it’s running now through Tuesday, November 1. Shoppers are invited to sample free cheese pairings, plus great deals on cheeses, jams, cracker and other accoutrements.

Halloween Freebies at Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

All locations of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers will be getting into the Halloween spirit by offering kids in costume (10 and under) a free milkshake with the purchase of a Kid Built Basket from Tuesday, October 25 through Halloween.

Monday, October 24

Game Day Tailgate at the Burger Joint

The Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, will be throwing down for the Texans game with outdoor eats and $5 Saint Arnold drafts on the patio (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.). The game day menu includes a rabbit burger, with smoked rabbit, chimichurri, aged cheddar, marinated tomatoes, farm greens, aioli and a side of creamed corn.

Cantonese Wine Dinner at Ginger & Fork

Mary Li, owner and culinary director of Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker, will be hosting a five-course wine dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner will feature Hong Kong style Cantonese cuisine—think Chinese barbecue pork and stir-fried filet with mixed mushrooms—paired with wines from Donati Family Vineyards. Cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information or reservations, call 713-861-8883 or visit GingerAndForkRestaurant.com.

Princess & Prince Dinner at Lorenzo’s

The team at Laurenzo’s, 4412 Washington, has created a magical dinner and evening for families with small children, offering a Princess & Prince Dinner on Monday, October 24 at 7 p.m. All children and parents in fairytale costume will be eligible for prizes. Cost is $15 for Princesses and Princes, and $25 for Queens and Kings. For reservations, call 713-880-5111.

Head to Reserve 101 to chat Texas whiskies with Balcones distillery ambassador Winston Edwards. Photo courtesy of Balcones

Tuesday, October 25

Satays and Kabobs at Eight Row Flint

Continuing the Tuesday night dinner series, Coltivare manager Mike Sanchez will be hosting Satays and Kabobs at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. Sanchez has always loved Indian cuisine, comparing it to the Mexican food of his childhood in Houston—aggressive meats, fresh vegetables, an affinity for sauces and strong spices. He’ll serve the kabobs and satay with basmati rice, tamarind chutney and a cold bean salad to cut the spice, made with lemon vinegar, olive oil and roasted peppers and onions. All food service begins at 5 p.m. and will be served until it sells out. The regular menu is always available as well. This special will also be available on Tuesdays, November 1 and 8.

Balcones with Winston Edwards at Reserve 101

Waco-based Balcones whiskey is sending its distillery ambassador Winston Edwards to Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, to chat with customers about its Texas whiskies. The event begins at at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free, with Balcones whiskey available for purchase. Register to attend online at eventbrite.com.

Uruguayan Wine Dinner at Sal y Pimienta Kitchen

Sal y Pimienta Kitchen, 818 Town & Country, will be hosting a five-course Uruguayan Wine Dinner featuring the wines of Montes Toscanini and Antiguas Bodegas Stagnari from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, with special guests Marco Vivona, Uruguayan wine specialist and Angelo Ferrari, wine educator and importer. Cost is $78 plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit SalyPimientaKitchen.com or call 281-907-0412.

Wednesday, October 26

"Ella"bration Part I: Cooking Class & Book Signing at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is welcoming restaurateur Ti Martin (Commander’s Palace, Café Adelaide, SoBou) in honor of the new Miss Ella of Commander’s Palace memoir, which she co-authored with her mother. The restaurant’s “Ella”brations will include a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., a book signing with Martin, and a cooking class with executive chef Danny Trace ($150 per couple, $90 per person) beginning at 7 p.m. The three-course meal features hunter's duck & collard green gumbo, Texas Gulf fish lyonnaise and Creole bread pudding soufflé. Each ticket includes a copy of the book, and additional books will be available for purchase at the event ($28).

Thursday, October 27

In honor of Texas wine month, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will be pairing six Texas courses with nine Texas wines from Lubbock's McPherson Cellars Winery on Thursday, October 27. The menu has Texas twang, starting out with a sparkling wine and a rosé paired with Ouisie’s spud and Texas shrimp mojito and moving onto dishes like shrimp and cheese grits, Broken Arrow Ranch quail and wild boar sausage and Texas pecan pie. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-528-2264.

Saturday, October 29

Heights Fright Night Part II

Eight northern Heights bars—including Big Star Bar, 1005 West 19th, D&T Drive Inn, 1307 Enid, Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, and Lei Low Bar, 6412 North Main—are back for another epic Halloween Fright Night. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously between the bars from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to get into costume and enjoy drink deals and Halloween happenings, and those who hit all eight stops will receive a special treat.

Wicked Woods Party at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

From 7:30 to 11 p.m. the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, is opening up for this adults-only haunted holiday celebration. Guests are invited to dress in costume and trick-or-treat with cold brews from Town in City Brewing alongside small bites, including IPA barbecue meatballs and Chocolate City Porter truffles, from Events by Momo. End the night with games and music under the shimmering stars. Tickets cost $50 for members and $75 for nonmembers.

