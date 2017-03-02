menu

Three More Agu Ramens Are On The Way To Houston

Three More Agu Ramens Are On The Way To Houston

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Ramen til the wheels fall off
Photo courtesy of Agu
Hawaiian transplant AGU Ramen, which opened three, yes, three locations in Houston at the end of 2016, has just announced plans to open another three locations in spring 2017, with an eye for further expansion as well.

Agu will debut in  Sugar Land at 2130 Lone Star and in Katy at 514 So Mason this month, and will head to Nassau Bay at 1360 NASA Parkway in early April.

In a press release, chef and founder Hisashi Uehara promises that “Customers at the new locations can expect to find the same authentic ramen and traditional Japanese dishes that have made our other three locations a success.” So expect the same menu.

The new locations will reportedly feature one change, however— a more modern design than the three originals, with seating for around 60. The Sugar Land and Katy locations will serve beer, wine and sake, and the Nassau Bay site will feature a full bar.  After these three expansions, expect AGU to turn its attention to opening in more Texas cities because you know the drill: once you pop, you can't stop. Oh wait, no, that's for Pringles.

AGU Ramen
1809 Eldridge Parkway, 9310 Westheimer, 7340 Washington

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

