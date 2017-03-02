Three More Agu Ramens Are On The Way To Houston

Ramen til the wheels fall off Photo courtesy of Agu

Hawaiian transplant AGU Ramen, which opened three, yes, three locations in Houston at the end of 2016, has just announced plans to open another three locations in spring 2017, with an eye for further expansion as well.

Agu will debut in Sugar Land at 2130 Lone Star and in Katy at 514 So Mason this month, and will head to Nassau Bay at 1360 NASA Parkway in early April.

In a press release, chef and founder Hisashi Uehara promises that “Customers at the new locations can expect to find the same authentic ramen and traditional Japanese dishes that have made our other three locations a success.” So expect the same menu.

The new locations will reportedly feature one change, however— a more modern design than the three originals, with seating for around 60. The Sugar Land and Katy locations will serve beer, wine and sake, and the Nassau Bay site will feature a full bar. After these three expansions, expect AGU to turn its attention to opening in more Texas cities because you know the drill: once you pop, you can't stop. Oh wait, no, that's for Pringles.

AGU Ramen

1809 Eldridge Parkway, 9310 Westheimer, 7340 Washington