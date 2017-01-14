Time For Some Coffee in Houston

Coffee in one of all its many forms. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Well here's our weekly roundup, this time on the best coffee to be had in the Houston area according to our posts in recent years.

Go ahead and enjoy!

Houston has its small batch roasters. Photo by Hisakazu Watanabe via Flickr Creative Commons

The Other "Black Gold": A Guide To Seven Of Houston’s Boutique Coffee Roasters

Roasting coffee beans is a skill honed over years of practice. Once mastered, it creates a product of perfect balance, flavor and aroma. Coffee roasting began in the 12th century and today, Americans drink more than 350 million cups of coffee per day. This means coffee is the second most valuable (legally) traded commodity next to oil—and Houston has a strong relationship with both of those natural resources.

Over the last 50 years, small batch coffee roasting, has grown from uncommon luxury to rapid-growth obsession (Thanks, Starbucks) to a simple expectation that, of course Houston has high-quality coffee.

Cappuccino anyone? Photo by Molly Dunn

The 10 Best Coffee Shops in Houston

For most of us, our day hasn't started until we take our first sip of coffee in the morning. America seriously runs on this stuff. No wonder people call it "liquid gold."

Gone are the days where Starbucks is the end-all-be-all place to grab a cup of Joe, especially in Houston. This city is beyond blessed with its selection of local coffee shops. And even though they are all serving the same thing — coffee — no two coffeehouses are the same. Some are better for sitting and chatting with friends while sipping on a specially-made flavored latte; others are more conducive to a quick on-the-go coffee run; some roast their own beans; others enhance their coffees with a selection of house-made pastries.

A Greek coffeehouse in Houston Photo by Molly Dunn

Top 10 Late-Night Coffee Shops in Houston

Houston's love affair with coffee shops doesn't seem to be in any danger of dying out. And this time of year, with classes at colleges and high schools starting up again and students looking for places to study (or not), coffee shops are swinging back into high gear — especially those open into the early morning hours.

Here's what we think are the ten best late-night coffee shops in Houston.

Catalina Coffee Photo by Joe Stephens

The Rest of the Best: Houston's Top 10 Coffee Shops

The last time we compiled a list of Houston's best coffee houses was in February 2011, and things have certainly changed since then.

In just the last several months, Houston's caffeine scene has benefited from several new entrants, all of which are determined to raise the city's coffee profile just as our bar and restaurant profiles have both been raised in the past year.