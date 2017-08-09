menu


Five Frozen Treats To Try In Spring

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Jamie Alvear
Mango Cheesecake and Chocolate Binnion are popular choices at Texan Ice.
Mango Cheesecake and Chocolate Binnion are popular choices at Texan Ice.
Photo by Jamie Alvear
The summer sun is sizzling hot, so what better way to cool off than with a frosty treat. Spring residents have a wide variety of choices when it comes to frozen desserts. From traditional shaved ice to Mexican-style refresquerias, the Houston Press found the top five places to chill out and take a break from the heat.

"Flavor your life" at Bahama Bucks with a Jolly Rancher shaved ice topped with crushed candy.
"Flavor your life" at Bahama Bucks with a Jolly Rancher shaved ice topped with crushed candy.
Photo by Jamie Alvear

5. Bahama Bucks, 3403 Louetta, Suite A

This popular chain offers a tropical escape from the heat with over 90 flavors to top their trademark Sno. Soft, fluffy ribbons of ice are shaved to order and piled high in your choice of sizes. Syrups come in sweet, sour and even sugar-free. Add a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of sweet cream on top for an even more indulgent treat.

Buzzles has every flavor imaginable including cherry with pickle juice stuffed with a whole pickle.
Buzzles has every flavor imaginable including cherry with pickle juice stuffed with a whole pickle.
Photo by Jamie Alvear

4. Buzzles Shaved Ice, 2616 FM 2920, Suite A

Buzzles has been a local favorite for soft Hawaiian-style shaved ice for years. Their recently opened storefront offers over 120 combinations including Texas specials, character flavors, sugar-free and premium flavors. Be sure to try the Texas Tea, Harry Potter (Butterbeer) or the signature Buzzle flavor (ultra-creamy vanilla custard). Sweet Cream, a scoop of ice cream and even a whole pickle can be added to any size cup for an extra twist.


Jamie Alvear
Jamie is a local blogger and freelance writer for the Houston Press. She enjoys writing about the vibrant food and beverage scene that the city has to offer. Jamie is a native Houstonian, avid traveler, and wine aficionado. You can typically find her around town sipping on everything from cocktails to craft beer.

