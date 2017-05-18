menu

Treadsack Restaurants Bernadine's and Hunky Dory Are Closing on May 24

First Look at League City's Roux House French Creole Cafe


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Treadsack Restaurants Bernadine's and Hunky Dory Are Closing on May 24

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 5 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Bernadine's, soon to close in the Heights.
Inside Bernadine's, soon to close in the Heights.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
A A

The seemingly crumbling Treadsack empire will close both Bernadine's and Hunky Dory on May 24. The restaurant group announced the closures via Facebook on Thursday:

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Bernadine's and Hunky Dory. Our last service will be Wednesday, May 24th. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our amazing and hardworking staff and to you, our guests. We are grateful for your patronage over the last year. It has been a pleasure to serve you.


The closures are shocking, but not completely unexpected.  It was announced earlier this week that Bernadine's and Hunky Dory chef Graham Laborde is joining the Killen's team. And the Houston Press' own Craig Malisow reported that the bankruptcy proceedings for Bernadine's and Hunky Dory (which lost chef Richard Knight in January) included roughly $702,000 in outstanding federal taxes,  almost $100K in back rent, a  $1.73 million claim from Integrity Bank, which controls the cash flow of Treadsack's main entity Mothership Ventures and more outstanding debts right down to local purveyors including Amaya Coffee Roasting and Fat Cat Creamery.

The group's holdings Down House, Johnny's Gold Brick, and D&T Drive Inn remain open at this time, but in early April, Malisow reported that Down House had sought bankruptcy protection and not two weeks later was rocked by a visit from Texas Comptroller state agents who demanded money on the spot with threats of "if you don't pay, we will shut you down."  The restaurant shuttered its critically acclaimed eatery Foreign Correspondents and bar Canard in December 2016,  in which Malisow also revealed that the restaurant group was facing a $1.1 million lien from the IRS.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >