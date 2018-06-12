 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Maba Pan-Asian Diner features a substantial list of great shareable plates, like these eggplant rounds.EXPAND
Maba Pan-Asian Diner features a substantial list of great shareable plates, like these eggplant rounds.
Photo by Erika Kwee

8 Best Vegetarian Dishes in Houston Lately

Erika Kwee | June 12, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Stumped for exciting vegetarian options? We've got you covered with these eight options that will take you on an exciting tour for your tastebuds inside the loop.

Eggplant from Maba Pan-Asian Diner: Those who hate eggplant should give it a second chance at Maba Pan-Asian Diner, where Japanese eggplant is sliced into squat rounds and cooked until fork-tender. Glazed with a faintly spicy sauce and topped with spring onion, fried shallots and cilantro, each round is a perfect bite. Also notable: our table also went nuts for the pho fries and seasoned edamame.

Related Stories

Flash-fried brussels at Ambrosia are decadent and the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Flash-fried brussels at Ambrosia are decadent and the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Japanesian Brussels at Ambrosia: Watch out Uchi, Ambrosia is coming for you with their "Japanesian brussels"—a flash fried version of brussels that now seems to be standard restaurant currency, but are still undeniably addictive. "Flash frying the brussels sprouts brings out the natural sweetness," explained our waiter. Then, to capitalize on the sweetness, there's a generous dousing of ponzu, for notes of citrus, and kecap manis, a thick and sweet soy sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan. Also notable: the roasty Tom Yum Shishitos tossed in an addicting hot and sour sauce.

Cheese lovers, get on the saag paneer mac at Pondicheri.EXPAND
Cheese lovers, get on the saag paneer mac at Pondicheri.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Saag Mac' n Cheese from Pondicheri: If Pondicheri was a high school girl, she'd be the one pulling exotic, foreign dishes out of her lunch bag who no one can hate because she's just so cool. While tempting options abound on the lunch menu downstairs, head upstairs to the Bake Lab for the saag mac 'n cheese, a ridiculous amalgamation of coriander rigatoni and slow cooked greens spiked with Dairymaids gruyere and topped with the beautiful crunch of fried shallots. It's gooey, crunchy, creamy and bursting with flavor.

Check that parmesan-covered crust on Mellow Mushroom's namesake pizza.EXPAND
Check that parmesan-covered crust on Mellow Mushroom's namesake pizza.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Holy Shiitake at Mellow Mushroom: Maybe it was because we had biked a good 40 minutes to get to Mellow Mushroom, but by the time I sank my teeth into a slice of Mellow Mushroom's Holy Shiitake pizza, I was transported. The garlicky olive oil base is a neutral backdrop for the flavor bomb that ensues: caramelized onions, a wide medley of mushrooms and cheese topped with truffle oil and garlic aioli. The crust is golden and puffy—not as artisan as others in town, but sometimes a trashy-good, puffy slice is just required.

The tahini-based ramen at Agu Ramen is a vegetarian delight.
The tahini-based ramen at Agu Ramen is a vegetarian delight.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Tahini ramen from Agu Ramen: Recently, I visited ramen spots in both DC and NYC, but I'm still most captivated by the vegetarian ramen I've had in Houston. I think the tahini ramen at Agu is particularly genius since the tahini provides such a rich umami base for the broth. It's heavy for sure (forget everything you've heard about vegetarian meals not being filling!) and maybe not the ideal thing to eat in the thick of summer, but it's 100 percent worth it.

Tater tots or fried yuca?
Tater tots or fried yuca?
Photo by Erika Kwee

Fried yuca from Uchi: If you're not doing Uchi's happy hour or "sake social," as they call it, you're missing out. At a recent happy hour, I couldn't stop marveling at these perfect bites: crunchy on the outside with a steaming, starchy interior, these are basically upscale tater tots bathed in a creamy miso-laced mornay sauce. At $6 a plate, these are definitely worth a try.

The pumpkin red curry is a must-order at Rim Tanon.
The pumpkin red curry is a must-order at Rim Tanon.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Pumpkin red curry from Rim Tanon: Before Rim Tanon, I had always belonged to Camp Green Curry. But this red curry has converted me: the sweet notes of the coconut milk-based curry go perfectly with chunks of starchy pumpkin and cubes of tofu. It's a perfectly rich and substantial dish—not the watery curries you'll find elsewhere. I order this dish mild, but if you rachet up the spice level a few notches, you may find yourself sweating.

Phoenicia offers a variety of stuffed grape leaves; the Armenian ones are my new favorite.EXPAND
Phoenicia offers a variety of stuffed grape leaves; the Armenian ones are my new favorite.
Photo via Yelp

Armenian grape leaves from Phoenicia: I've only ever eaten Greek dolmas before, which are typically stuffed with onion-laced rice and not much else. The Armenian grape leaves from Phoenicia were a revelation, brimming with nearly equal amounts of currants, pine nuts and herbs as rice. A few of these plus hummus and fresh pita is my new favorite lunch plan whenever I'm downtown.

 
Erika Kwee is a freelance food writer, photographer and contributor to the Houston Press who particularly enjoys exploring the many unique sweet spots around Houston. She is constantly on the hunt for exceptional pad thai, vegetarian dumplings and pancakes.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >