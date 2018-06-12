8 Best Vegetarian Dishes in Houston Lately

Stumped for exciting vegetarian options? We've got you covered with these eight options that will take you on an exciting tour for your tastebuds inside the loop.

Eggplant from Maba Pan-Asian Diner: Those who hate eggplant should give it a second chance at Maba Pan-Asian Diner, where Japanese eggplant is sliced into squat rounds and cooked until fork-tender. Glazed with a faintly spicy sauce and topped with spring onion, fried shallots and cilantro, each round is a perfect bite. Also notable: our table also went nuts for the pho fries and seasoned edamame.

Flash-fried brussels at Ambrosia are decadent and the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Photo by Erika Kwee

Japanesian Brussels at Ambrosia: Watch out Uchi, Ambrosia is coming for you with their "Japanesian brussels"—a flash fried version of brussels that now seems to be standard restaurant currency, but are still undeniably addictive. "Flash frying the brussels sprouts brings out the natural sweetness," explained our waiter. Then, to capitalize on the sweetness, there's a generous dousing of ponzu, for notes of citrus, and kecap manis, a thick and sweet soy sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan. Also notable: the roasty Tom Yum Shishitos tossed in an addicting hot and sour sauce.