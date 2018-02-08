Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Pancakes

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, and Girl Scouts of America have teamed up to offer the ultimate nostalgic treat once again. The Thin Mint Shake ($6) will be available now through Tuesday, February 27 — featuring housemade vanilla ice cream spun with sweet mint white chocolate sauce and crumbles of everyone’s favorite Girl Scout cookie, plus a mound of whipped cream and Thin Mint cookie pieces.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, creates two special prix fixe menus each month, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion goes to a designated monthly charity. For February, the restaurant will help raise funds for CanCare, a Houston volunteer service that provides support for people affected by cancer. The monthly prix-fixe dinner menu includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to The Children’s Grand Adventure. Similarly, there is a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, offering three-courses for $29 per person plus tax and gratuity, with a $4 donation for each one sold. A new charity will be chosen for March.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861; 3801 Bellaire, 713-432-1626, will be offering a takeout Cupid Combo from Sunday, February 11 through Sunday, February 18. The pick-up, ready-to-eat combo features beef and chicken fajitas with sides, four bacon-wrapped Cancun shrimp, one whole grilled quail, and one slice tres leches cake for $49.95, plus tax. Contact your nearest location for orders.
On Tuesday, February 13, all Houston-area locations of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will celebrate International Pancake Day with a menu of seven exclusive, sweet and savory pancakes. The flight-sized flapjacks will be priced at $3.75 each, with flavors including Cherry Chocolate Pie, Whiskey Cake, and Just In Queso made with a cornmeal pancake with roasted corn and topped with homemade queso featuring Polidori Chorizo. Snooze will also be serving up The King Cake pancake in honor of Mardi Gras; and true to tradition, lucky guests that find the baby (aka “the jack”) in The King Cake will win a $25 Snooze gift card, Snooze Pancake T-shirt and more. All pancake proceeds from Snooze’s Pancake Day will go to Houston’s local community garden projects at Gregory Lincoln Education Center, Rummel Creek Elementary, Katy Prairie Conservancy, and Arabic Immersion Magnet School via Urban Harvest.
El Big Bad, 419 Travis, will bring back its successful “i love you and tacos so much” Valentine’s Day event on Wednesday, February 14. Stop in to get bottomless tacos for two and see the graffiti art from local Artist Kevin Hernandez, a playful mashup paying homage to both Austin’s famous “i love you so much” wall and San Antonio’s reinvented replica “i love tacos so much.” For $39.95, guests will get bottomless tacos (choice of beef, chicken or pork) for two and two margaritas. The special is limited so patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase before it sells out. The full menu will also be available.
Valentine’s Day non-participants are exactly who Izakaya, 318 Gray, have in mind the night of Wednesday, February 14, when the Japanese pub will be closing its large Mural Room for dining and opening it to revelers in a Whisky is My Valentine party. Beginning at 6 p.m., the no-admission charge event focuses on Japanese whiskies and will include a full evening of food, drink, fun, games and contests. There will be a photo booth for group shots, specialty cocktails made for the evening and a special candy bar selling all kinds of sweets. Full dining and drinking service will continue as usual in the main dining room.
For a full list of Valentine’s Day dinner options and romantic promotions, check out our 2018 Valentine’s Day Dining Guide.
Wine tasting event Wine on the Green will take place at The Water Works, 105 Sabine, on Saturday, February 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. Guests can discover new wines and spirits as they sip and sample from over 60 varieties, listen to live music, get bites from local chefs and engage with wine experts from around the world. Tickets are $40 and include entrance to the festival, complimentary samples and access to all the wine.
