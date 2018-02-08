Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Pancakes

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, and Girl Scouts of America have teamed up to offer the ultimate nostalgic treat once again. The Thin Mint Shake ($6) will be available now through Tuesday, February 27 — featuring housemade vanilla ice cream spun with sweet mint white chocolate sauce and crumbles of everyone’s favorite Girl Scout cookie, plus a mound of whipped cream and Thin Mint cookie pieces.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, creates two special prix fixe menus each month, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion goes to a designated monthly charity. For February, the restaurant will help raise funds for CanCare, a Houston volunteer service that provides support for people affected by cancer. The monthly prix-fixe dinner menu includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to The Children’s Grand Adventure. Similarly, there is a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, offering three-courses for $29 per person plus tax and gratuity, with a $4 donation for each one sold. A new charity will be chosen for March.