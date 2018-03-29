Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, has updated its Sake Social menu, with new chef de cuisine Chris Davies putting his own spin on the local favorite. Classics like the Sake Crudo and Walu Walu are still available, and guests can now enjoy bites like Duck Tom Yum, a duck confit with lemongrass, tomato and Thai chili; and Red Bean Cheesecake with pineapple and Thai iced tea. Get a taste of the new menu from 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily.
The 15th Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair runs Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 8, with tickets are on sale now. Expected to be the largest in its history, the event will feature award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch. Tickets run from $40 to $125 for events, with weekend passes for $250 and a stay and play VIP package for two for $750.
On Thursday, April 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., Sonoma Upper Kirby, 2720 Richmond, is going big for its 11th Anniversary Wine Tasting Party. Festivities include more than 40 bottles to taste (with Champagne, rosé, whites and reds), plus DJ beats, door prizes, half-off pizzas and extra discounts on all bottles. Cost is $25 per person (not including tax and gratuity).
Izakaya, 318 Gray, is teaming up with San Francisco-based importer Hotaling & Co to introduce three top-of-the-line whiskies from Taiwan on Thursday, April 5 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Participants will each get a flight of Kavalan Concert Master Port Cask Finish Whisky, Kavalan Amontillado Cask Finish Whisky and Kavalan Ex Bourbon Cask, and executive chef Jean Philippe Gaston will be providing paired bites of raw foods. Guests will also receive a special whisky cocktail on arrival and according to bar manager and organizer Alex Coon, Izakaya will end the evening with an additional small taste “of something unique and extremely rare to end the night with.” Cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-527-8988.
The Houston Mac & Cheese Festival returns on Saturday, April 7, held at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards, from 1 to 4 p.m. Top local restaurants will serve samples of their creative take on the comfort food favorite, paired with libations, live music, local vendors, art and engaging activities. Tickets are $55 for general admission (includes unlimited food samples, drink tickets and a vote for People’s Choice) and $85 for VIP (includes unlimited food samples, one hour early entry at noon, VIP access, a vote for People’s Choice and unlimited drink samples).
Tickets are on sale for the 2018 Houston Press Menu of Menus — held on Tuesday, April 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards. Guests can enjoy wine, beer and cocktail samples alongside unlimited tastes from over 40 restaurants, including spots like Boheme, Harold’s, Jonathan’s the Rub, Koala Kolache, Oh My Gogi and Latin Bites. Right now through April 1 there is a Voice Daily Deal offering discounted tickets. The price of GA tickets has been discounted from $65 to $45 and VIP tickets have been discounted from $100 to $80. After that, General admission is $55 in advance and $65 day of, with VIP tickets (including one hour early entry and complimentary valet parking) available for $85 in advance and $100 day of.
