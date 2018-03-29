Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, has updated its Sake Social menu, with new chef de cuisine Chris Davies putting his own spin on the local favorite. Classics like the Sake Crudo and Walu Walu are still available, and guests can now enjoy bites like Duck Tom Yum, a duck confit with lemongrass, tomato and Thai chili; and Red Bean Cheesecake with pineapple and Thai iced tea. Get a taste of the new menu from 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The 15th Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair runs Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 8, with tickets are on sale now. Expected to be the largest in its history, the event will feature award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch. Tickets run from $40 to $125 for events, with weekend passes for $250 and a stay and play VIP package for two for $750.