Upcoming Houston Food Events: When Ramen Meets Crawfish Boil

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through the end of May, Ramen Tatsu-ya, 1722 California, will be dishing up Crawmen, a flavor-packed soup made with crawfish, seafood miso, tonkotsu broth, crawfish and andoullie wonton, ajitama (marinated and seasoned half boiled egg), cayenne and smoked paprika.

On Monday, April 9 through Thursday, April 12, Dish Society is offering four days of free breakfast at all three locations. Each day from 7 to 10:30 a.m., the farm-to-table diner will feature a different breakfast item, on the house (one free item per person per day; dine in only). Stop by to get a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit on Monday; duo of house breakfast tacos on Tuesday; traditional breakfast plate on Wednesday; and chicken and biscuits on Thursday. As always, Dish Society offers cups of Greenway drip coffee on the house, Monday through Friday during breakfast.

The 2018 Houston Press Menu of Menus is coming up on Tuesday, April 10, held at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy wine, beer and cocktail samples alongside unlimited tastes from over 40 restaurants, including spots like Boheme, Harold’s, Jonathan’s the Rub, Koala Kolache, Oh My Gogi and Latin Bites. General admission is $55 in advance and $65 day of, with VIP tickets (including one hour early entry and complimentary valet parking) available for $85 in advance and $100 day of.

The Foodways Texas Symposium will be in town from Thursday, April 12 through Saturday, April 14. The symposium, entitled Shrimp and Grit: Food and Community Along the Texas Gulf Coast, is packed with lectures, stories, videos, and Q&A sessions covering the history as well as the future preservation of our coastal region as it pertains to food culture. Highlights include author Terry Thompson-Anderson and historian Kay Betz of the History Center for Aransas County, discussing the foodways of the Coastal Bend; Robb Walsh covering boudin kolaches; and filmmaker Keeley Steenson with a new film on Cambodian Donut Shops in the Houston area. as well as a panel discussion with folks from the film. Guests can enjoy these talks and more while enjoying meals from chefs Hugo Ortega, Bryan Caswell and Rebecca Masson, plus from restaurants like Goode Company Armadillo Palace and Winbern Mess Hall. Locations vary.

The annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at the Humble Civic Center Arena, 8233 Will Clayton, on Sunday, April 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s lineup of smokemasters includes Blake's BBQ, Blood Bros. BBQ, The Brisket House, CorkScrew BBQ, El Burro & the Bull, Fainmous BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Gerardo's, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Jackson Street BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Lenox Bar-B-Que, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Pinkerton's BBQ, Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue, Ray’s BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co., Southern Q BBQ, Southside Market & BBQ, Spring Creek Barbeque, Tejas Chocolate (& BBQ), The Pit Room, Tin Roof BBQ, Truth BBQ, and Victorian's Barbecue, among others. Tickets are $60 for general admission, including entry and unlimited samples from each participating spot; and $120 for VIP, including one hour early access (noon), unlimited samples, a t-shirt and one drink ticket.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, is hosting a four-course wine dinner featuring Saint Helena Winery on Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be able to meet winemaker Lindsey Wallingford and enjoy a pairing menu from chef Edel Gonçalves. The cost is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating.

The Pass, 807 Taft, invites guests for a night with Papapietro Perry on Wednesday, April 18. The eatery has been pouring wines from the Sonoma winery since its doors opened in 2012, and the kitchen will prepare a five-course wine menu to pair alongside five wines. Cost is $150 per person (plus tax and gratuity), with dinner beginning at 6:30pm. Call 713-628-9020 (option 2) to speak with a host to reserve a table.

