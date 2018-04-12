Upcoming Houston Food Events: Start Your Day With A Breakfast Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, has created its first-ever Breakfast Burger, available now through Wednesday, April 25. The burger special features an Angus beef, breakfast sausage and smoked ham patty topped with scrambled eggs, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, all-natural American cheese, crispy potato hay and herbed mayo on a homemade brioche bun for $8.

As rosé season approaches, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites guests to raise a glass al fresco at the Piggy n’ Pink Courtyard Social, held on Tuesday, April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.) For $25 per person (not inclusive of tax and gratuity), guests can enjoy two glasses of rosé alongside a meal featuring whole roasted pig 'Cochon de Lait'. Inspired by the movie, Pretty in Pink, pink attired is strongly encouraged — guests wearing pink or an 'Andie-style' hat will receive an additional glass of rosé. Reservations can be made online.