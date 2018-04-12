Upcoming Houston Food Events: Start Your Day With A Breakfast Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, has created its first-ever Breakfast Burger, available now through Wednesday, April 25. The burger special features an Angus beef, breakfast sausage and smoked ham patty topped with scrambled eggs, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, all-natural American cheese, crispy potato hay and herbed mayo on a homemade brioche bun for $8.
As rosé season approaches, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites guests to raise a glass al fresco at the Piggy n’ Pink Courtyard Social, held on Tuesday, April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.) For $25 per person (not inclusive of tax and gratuity), guests can enjoy two glasses of rosé alongside a meal featuring whole roasted pig 'Cochon de Lait'. Inspired by the movie, Pretty in Pink, pink attired is strongly encouraged — guests wearing pink or an 'Andie-style' hat will receive an additional glass of rosé. Reservations can be made online.
Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, will be hosting a duo of wine dinners. On Tuesday, April 17, the Greek taverna will welcome Nerantzi Winery and winemaker Evanthia Mitropoulos for a special wine dinner, featuring five courses paired with the organic and naturally-made wines of Nerantzi. On Wednesday, April 18, winemaking legend George Skouras will be presenting his wines along with a sublime five-course dinner prepared by Helen executive chef William Wright. Skouras is one the creator of "Megas Oenos," an iconic red wine that changed the way the world looked at Greek wine. There are only 18 seats available to this each of these special events. Contact either location or email info@helengreek.com for tickets.
Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, will be hosting a French Wine & Spirits Discovery Dinner on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature four courses alongside five courses of wine, beginning with a traditional amuse bouche paired with Mauritius Island Rum and continuing with tomato-basil tart, seared red fish and braised short ribs, each course with a different wine. The grand finale is a cognac flight paired with a dessert of dark chocolate mousse with coffee Chantilly. Cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-879-2802.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
After the first sold out, One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, is hosting a second proprietary bourbon dinner on Tuesday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature five courses and five bourbon pairings, with proprietary bourbon barrels hand-selected by Chris Shepherd and Kevin Floyd. Cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online.
On Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m., James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega will join executive chef Jon Buchanan for a special guest chef dinner featuring the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico at Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner. Beverage director and sommelier David Cook will pair each course with specialty wines and craft cocktails. The menu for the evening includes passed appetizers of crispy potato tacos and mole beef cheeks, followed by four courses including striped bass mole verde and braised skirt steak with masa dumplings. Tickets are $125 per person, plus tax and service fee, with 20-percent of the evening's proceeds going to the Houston Food Bank.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!