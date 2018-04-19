Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Black Restaurant Week is Here

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston Black Restaurant Week is taking place now through Sunday, April 29. For two weeks, the city will celebrate the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines via a fun event line-up and restaurant menu specials. The lineup of restaurants offering specials includes favorites like Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Kitchen 713, Houston This Is It Soul Food and Kulture. Events include the Nosh: Culinary Showcase, featuring an allstar lineup of chefs, on Thursday, April 19; Art of Flavor: Exclusive Pop-up Dinner on Tuesday, April 24; and Food Truck Fest on Saturday, April 28, among others.
Rico's Morning Noon and Night, 401 Gray, will be serving up $2 draft beers on Astros Home Game Days throughout the season. Grab a beer and a burger or dog on your way to the game or watch the game on Rico’s patio in Bagby Park.
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 5865 Westheimer, is hosting an exclusive five-course tasting dinner featuring Wild Turkey Whiskeys and William Hill Wines on Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. The unique twist on its monthly wine dinner will offer special giveaways, raffle prizes, cigars and the newest dish on the rodizio menu, quail. Cost is $85 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased via EventBrite or by calling 713-244-9500.
On Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host its sixth annual La Vie en Rose, a wine dinner featuring selected rosé wines imported by Houston’s own French Country Wines. The dinner will pair five superb wines with a five-course French Provence menu. The cost per person is $69 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via Paypal is required to secure the reservation, forfeited for failing to show up or cancel at least 48 hours in advance. For required wine dinner reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.
Dining Out For Life 2018 will take place on Thursday, April 26, at participating restaurants around Houston. The annual nationwide fundraiser benefits HIV/AIDS service organizations in participating communities, with Houston’s efforts supporting AIDS Foundation Houston programs and services. Guests are invited to dine out and simply pick up their own tab at spots including BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures, Songkran Thai Grill, B&B Butchers & Restaurant and FM Kitchen & Bar. See the entire lineup of participating restaurants online.
On Thursday, April 26, Bayou Buddies will be hosting a springtime fundraising soirée from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine Street. Buffalo Bayou in Bloom will benefit BBP’s efforts for continual revitalization of Buffalo Bayou and help keep Buffalo Bayou blooming. Hurricane Harvey damaged hundreds of native plants and trees last August; and though time, help from volunteers and favorable weather has brought life to Buffalo Bayou, the restoration still has quite a way to go. Guests can help out and enjoy light bites from donors like Raising Cane’s, Steel City Pops and Tiff’s Treats, plus live music, giveaways, a silent auction, and libations from Libations from Barefoot Wine, Agricole Hospitality, Saint Arnold Brewery and Bayou Rum. Tickets ($30 for members and $40 for non-members pre-sale) will grant access to all of the above plus the opportunity to tour the historic Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door, and price increases $10.
