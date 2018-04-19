Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Black Restaurant Week is Here

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Houston Black Restaurant Week is taking place now through Sunday, April 29. For two weeks, the city will celebrate the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines via a fun event line-up and restaurant menu specials. The lineup of restaurants offering specials includes favorites like Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Kitchen 713, Houston This Is It Soul Food and Kulture. Events include the Nosh: Culinary Showcase, featuring an allstar lineup of chefs, on Thursday, April 19; Art of Flavor: Exclusive Pop-up Dinner on Tuesday, April 24; and Food Truck Fest on Saturday, April 28, among others.

Rico's Morning Noon and Night, 401 Gray, will be serving up $2 draft beers on Astros Home Game Days throughout the season. Grab a beer and a burger or dog on your way to the game or watch the game on Rico’s patio in Bagby Park.