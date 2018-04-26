Upcoming Houston Food Events: Behold the Smoked Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Just in time for May's National Burger Month, Shake Shack will introduce its new Smoked Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger, Chick’n and Fries, available at all three Houston locations. The specials will be available from Tuesday, May 1 through Monday, September 3. Download the Shack App to get early taste on Friday, April 27 through Monday, April 30.

With Hamilton officially in town, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is showing theatergoers the value of a “Hamilton” (ten-dollar bill) with a limited-run Hamilton Menu available now through Sunday, May 20. For $10 each, Brenan’s offers à la carte menu items such as Alexander's Fig Thyme Jam and The Hamilton Manhattan cocktails and bites including Hamilton’s Boeuf à la Mode Meat Pie and Hamilton Milk Punch Cream Puffs. Additionally, guests looking to avoid the hassle of parking downtown can reserve Brennan’s complimentary B-line Shuttle to the Hobby Center with an exclusive Hamilton starting time at 5 p.m.