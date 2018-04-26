Upcoming Houston Food Events: Behold the Smoked Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Just in time for May's National Burger Month, Shake Shack will introduce its new Smoked Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger, Chick’n and Fries, available at all three Houston locations. The specials will be available from Tuesday, May 1 through Monday, September 3. Download the Shack App to get early taste on Friday, April 27 through Monday, April 30.
With Hamilton officially in town, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is showing theatergoers the value of a “Hamilton” (ten-dollar bill) with a limited-run Hamilton Menu available now through Sunday, May 20. For $10 each, Brenan’s offers à la carte menu items such as Alexander's Fig Thyme Jam and The Hamilton Manhattan cocktails and bites including Hamilton’s Boeuf à la Mode Meat Pie and Hamilton Milk Punch Cream Puffs. Additionally, guests looking to avoid the hassle of parking downtown can reserve Brennan’s complimentary B-line Shuttle to the Hobby Center with an exclusive Hamilton starting time at 5 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, is hosting a 50th Anniversary Wine Dinner with Hailey Trefethen of Trefethen Family Vineyards on Wednesday, May 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a reception plus five wine-paired courses, with highlights including lobster crudo, herb-crusted lamb chop with lamb fat whipped potatoes and mascarpone cheesecake. Cost is $118 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-521-2239.
In honor of Mother’s Day, local chocolate boutique Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, Suite 602, is introducing new line of its popular chocolate shoes meant to "fit" a mom's individual style. The Mother’s Day Chocolate Shoes collection ranges from The Fashionista Mom, featuring red-bottom high heels, to The Super Mom, with sparkly blue glitter heels and a Superman emblem. The chocolate boutique has also brought back its High Tea chocolate collection, made with various tea infusions like Peach White Tea, Tumeric Ginger and Berry Rooibos.
Indie Chefs Week — which brings up-and-coming chefs together to showcase dishes that inspire them — returns to Houston with events on Thursday, May 3; Friday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6. Each of the three dinners will take place at Riel, 1927 Fairview, featuring 12 chefs and 12 courses on the first two nights and all 24 chefs and 12 collaborative courses for Sunday’s Grand Finale. The chef lineup includes local stars like Erin Smith (Feges BBQ), Ryan Lachaine (Riel) and Niki Vongthong (Aqui). Tickets are $195 with wine-pairings for Thursday and Friday and $205 with wine-pairings for Sunday (tax and gratuity not included).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Looking to get your Cinco de Mayo plans in order? Be sure to check out our 2018 Cinco de Mayo Food, Drink and Fiesta guide. The holiday falls on a Saturday this year, but some of the celebrations run all weekend long.
On Tuesday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m., One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating rare rums at a five-course dinner with El Dorado master distiller Shaun Caleb. Guests can expect to sip 12-year Madeira, 15-year Sauternes, 25-year El Dorado and a 50th Anniversary special. There are 40 seats to this exclusive dinner and cost is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!