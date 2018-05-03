Upcoming Houston Food Events: Mother's Day Specials for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

New Downtown spot The Cottonmouth Club, 108 South Main, is preparing special $6 cocktails for “May the 4th Be With You”, Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. On Friday, May 4, guests can enjoy Star Wars themed cocktails; Saturday brings drinks like the Maybe Memphis, Maybe Mexico, a Spicy Paloma and Tequila Julep. Saturday will also mark the official opening of the upstairs “reverse speakeasy,” where guests can order bespoke cocktails at “Pinky Out Cocktails,” beginning at 8 p.m. (space is limited).

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, and Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, will be highlighting special dishes for charity during the week leading up and on Mother’s Day. From Tuesday, May 8 through Sunday, May 13, 100 percent of proceeds from the Beetroot Salad (Greek yogurt, watercress, dill, pistachio, grilled Halkidiki olives) at the Village location and the Sheftalia (pork and lamb sausage, braised red cabbage, orange supremes) at the Heights location will go to the Houston Area Women’s Center, which helps women and families who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

EXPAND RA’ckin’ for Nicky raises funds for St. Jude's lifesaving work. Photo courtesy of RA Sushi

RA Sushi will be hosting a Mother’s Day Sushi & Sake 101 class at its CityCentre location, 799 Town and Country, on Wednesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. The class offers a memorable evening of food and fun including a sushi rolling lesson, meal and sake flight pairings for $40 per person with sake and $35 without. Advance reservations are required through Eventbrite. The restaurant is also extending its annual Nicky’s Week fundraiser, which has raised nearly $2 million for St. Jude over the past 13 years, to a year-long initiative called RA’ckin’ for Nicky. The St. Jude menu items will feature a new Mango Shrimp Roll, and guest favorites “RA”ckin’ Shrimp Tacos and Coconut Crème Brulee. Two dollars from each item ordered will go directly to St. Jude’s lifesaving work.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, is bringing the first urban hotel oncology camp to its grounds this summer. Camp 4 All Seasons H-town is a sleepaway camp that will provide children and teenagers who have been impacted by cancer with a true urban camp experience over five fun-filled days. To kick off the fundraising for the camp, the hotel will host a charity event on the rooftop pool deck – Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer on Thursday, May 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will feature entertainment, a silent auction, and bites from a lineup of celebrity chefs – including Richard Sandoval of Toro Toro, Rafael Gonzalez of Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Alejandro Di Bello of Bayou & Bottle, Chris Shepherd of One Fifth Houston, Joe Cervantez of Brennan’s Houston, Eduardo Montesflores and Tommy Elbashary of B&B Butchers, Alex Padilla of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Philippe Verpiand of Etoile, Dory Fung of Poitín, and Annie Rupani of Cacao & Cardamom. Tickets are $65.

When the Alley Theatre’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile begins its three-week run (Friday, May 11 through Sunday, June 3), Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, will be presenting its own prix-fixe Lapin Agile Theater Menu, complete with a rabbit option, of course. The multi-choice dinner will be available as a pre-theater option for people who want to get in the French mood prior to watching the play. Cost is $39 plus tax and gratuity. In addition, should anyone prefer the regular menu instead of the special one, they can show their Alley Theatre Lapin Agile tickets and receive a 15-percent discount off dining purchases. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 832-879-2802.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host its Mother’s Day edition of La Piccola Cucina — a hands-on cultural culinary experience for children aged three to ten years old — on Saturday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will be making baci di dama (which translates to “lady’s kisses”), small hazelnut and chocolate cookies that symbolize motherly love. Children will wear chef aprons and toques and learn basic Italian language, metric system and culture while preparing authentic Italian cuisine. Reservations ($30 for ICCC members and $45 for non-members) are required and can be made at Eventbrite or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

The Rosenberg Police Officers Association has teamed up with the Rosenberg Fire Fighters Association to host an event that helps local firefighter, Sam Bryan, who was involved in a bad car accident in February. Guests are invited to a clay shoot and crawfish boil held at Texas Premier Sporting Arms, 7311 Highway 36 South, on Saturday, May 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. The day will feature clay shooting, crawfish, food, drinks, inflatables, a silent auction, live music, bull-riding, face painting, balloon art and more, with the $30 admission cost ($10 for children 12 and under) covering all-you-can-eat-crawfish and Texas BBQ for the non-pinchers, as well as all activities except the shooting.

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, will be hosting a Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner on Monday, May 14. The five-course bourbon dinner will feature some favorite Maker's Mark bourbons, as well as rare private selects. Cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked online at the 6:30 p.m. slot.

Looking for Mother's Day reservations? Be sure to check out our 2018 Mother's Day Dining Guide for specials and more.

