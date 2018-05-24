Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Menu Refresh and the Return of Wine & Food Week

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, has freshened up its menu, offering new appetizers, salads, seafood, pastas and steak. The River Oaks whiskey bar and restaurant also recently added a 1,300-square-foot private dining space with seating for more than 60 guests.
Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, has a lineup of patriotic desserts available in the bakery cases, as well as for pre-order. Get classic All-American desserts, as well as red, white and blue treats, including American flag cupcakes, apple pie, blackberry bars, chocolate tres leches and creme brûlée with berries, plus cookies, pies and cakes. Note: The bakery always offers 15-percent off to customers who present their valid military ID.
Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is hosting a “Big Taste of Texas Event” from now until Tuesday, May 29. Stop by to find a variety of locally sourced produce, meats and seafood, as well as Texas made snacks, sauces, wines and baked goods. On Thursday, May 24 from 5 to 8 p.m., the store will host a progressive tasting dinner ($35 per person) where guests will have the opportunity to sample dishes from some of Houston’s top chefs including William Wright of Helen Greek Food and Wine, Rebecca Mason of Fluff Bake Bar and Dominick Lee of Poitin. On Saturday, May 26, the CM Cooking School will host a Couple’s Texas Steakhouse Class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. ($140 per couple).
Toronto’s Vegandale Food Drink Festival is coming to Houston on Saturday, June 2, held at Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can expect 100-perfect vegan eats and a lineup of ethically-minded goods and services. Tickets are $15.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is partnering with Remy Martin for National Cognac Day, offering a special cognac brunch from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. Guests can enjoy French Sidecars cocktails and brunch specials like quiche du jour and ricotta pancakes.
The fourth annual Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival will take place at The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, on Saturday, June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. The Spanish wine and tapas experience will feature over 50 wineries and winemakers from Rioja, along with celebrated chefs preparing mouth-watering tapas and live music showcasing Spanish culture. Attendees can expect samplings from local chefs like Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, David Cordua of Americas and Brandi Key of The Tasting Room, as well as iconic chefs from around the country. Tickets are $65 per person, including all food and beverage, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Piggy Bank and farmers affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The annual Wine & Food Week is returning to The Woodlands, with a lineup of tasty events inviting you to “Taste the Love” from Monday, June 4 through Sunday, June 10. As always, guests can expect more than 75 chefs and hundreds of wines with well-versed industry representatives, including this year's Wine Wizard Master of Ceremonies, Guy Noel Stout, and Wizard Gourmet 2018, Shaun O'Neale, the season seven champion of MasterChef. Program highlights include the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 7, Sips, Suds & Tacos on Friday, June 8 and The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, June 9, in addition to other luxurious and relaxed events and tastings.
The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is launching a Summer Dinner at The Dunlavy series, beginning Wednesday, June 6 and offered every other Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. The Dunlavy chefs have created menus using their favorite ingredients and dishes to be enjoyed in its chandelier lit dining room for $30 per person. The first menu features lasagna, while Wednesday, June 20 will offer roasted chicken. Reservations can be made online.
