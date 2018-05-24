Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Menu Refresh and the Return of Wine & Food Week

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has freshened up its menu with offerings like this avocado toast with spicy shrimp.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, has freshened up its menu, offering new appetizers, salads, seafood, pastas and steak. The River Oaks whiskey bar and restaurant also recently added a 1,300-square-foot private dining space with seating for more than 60 guests.

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, has a lineup of patriotic desserts available in the bakery cases, as well as for pre-order. Get classic All-American desserts, as well as red, white and blue treats, including American flag cupcakes, apple pie, blackberry bars, chocolate tres leches and creme brûlée with berries, plus cookies, pies and cakes. Note: The bakery always offers 15-percent off to customers who present their valid military ID.