Upcoming Houston Food Events: Soft Shell Crabs Are Back in Season

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Arnaldo Richards Picos, 3601 Kirby, has soft shell crabs coming in by the dozens. The beauties are prepared chef Arnaldo Richards’ way: al mojo de ago, gently dusted with a blend of flour and then pan sautéed with garlic infused olive oil ($32 for two and $42 for three). Picos will be serving soft shell crabs based on availability, likely throughout the summer.
The time has come for squash blossom season at Hugo's, 1600 Westheimer. Each year, chef Hugo Ortega features a Seasonal Squash Blossom Menu, featuring delicate blooms grown locally just for Hugo’s. This year’s menu (available daily at lunch and dinner throughout the season) includes dishes such as squash blossom enchiladas, goat-cheese-stuffed squash blossoms, and campechano with squash blossoms, corn, tomatoes, shrimp, snapper and crab meat.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its 24th Anniversary Party and Local & Independent Texas Music Showcase on Saturday, June 9 (4 to 10 p.m.), followed by a 24th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday, June 10 (2 to 4:30 p.m.). Saturday’s events will feature a 100-percent Texas musical lineup, plus brew packages available for $35 or admission only for $10. On Sunday, guests can sample a wide range of one-of-a-kind selections and aged beauties pulled from deep within the belly of the brewery. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include 2-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table, and a special souvenir 24th Anniversary tasting glass.
Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, will host a uniquely Houston harvest celebration to share in the bounty of the season on Sunday, June 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. The menu will be prepared by Theodore Rex chef de cuisine Jason White, highlighting the fresh produce and subtleties of spring. Farm tours run from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 with music and dancing until 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 each.
Save the date: On Friday, June 22, Slow Dough Bread Co, Houston Dairymaids, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Eureka Heights Brew Company are collaborating for the Battle Royale With Cheese throwdown at Bernie’s Burger Bus, 2200 Yale, at 9 p.m. The epic charity event benefits Kids' Meals, with Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights battling it with supersized sliders, traditional Canadian-style poutine and beer. Tickets are $30 per person and the event is expected to sell out.
One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, is hosting two coveted events. For the fourth year in a row, the team has invited friends to cook a Southern dinner paired with big ass bottles of rosé (and some regular-sized ones, too) at the Respect the Rosé: Magnum PI event on Sunday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. The lineup includes two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Ryan Prewitt of New Orleans' Peche Seafood Grill; celebrated chefs Michael Hudman and Andy Ticer of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy, Porcellino's, Catherine & Mary's and The Gray Canary; and Cochon's Stephen Stryjewski, also a James Beard Award winner. Seating will be family-style (tables of eight); and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. Reservations are $175, plus gratuity and tax.
On Wednesday, June 27, One Fifth will host An Evening with Monteverde's Sarah Grueneberg, another James Beard Award winner and one of America's most talented chefs. Grueneberg will share her deep knowledge of Italian cuisine and cook with close friend and mentor Chris Shepherd. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $150, plus gratuity and tax. Reservations can be made online.
