Upcoming Houston Food Events: Soft Shell Crabs Are Back in Season

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Arnaldo Richards Picos, 3601 Kirby, has soft shell crabs coming in by the dozens. The beauties are prepared chef Arnaldo Richards’ way: al mojo de ago, gently dusted with a blend of flour and then pan sautéed with garlic infused olive oil ($32 for two and $42 for three). Picos will be serving soft shell crabs based on availability, likely throughout the summer.

The time has come for squash blossom season at Hugo's, 1600 Westheimer. Each year, chef Hugo Ortega features a Seasonal Squash Blossom Menu, featuring delicate blooms grown locally just for Hugo’s. This year’s menu (available daily at lunch and dinner throughout the season) includes dishes such as squash blossom enchiladas, goat-cheese-stuffed squash blossoms, and campechano with squash blossoms, corn, tomatoes, shrimp, snapper and crab meat.