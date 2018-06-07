Upcoming Houston Food Events: Poitín Launches Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, is celebrating Pride Month by offering a seven-layer rainbow creation, complete with eye-catching layers of lavender, dark purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red. Decorated with white buttercream icing and topped with primary-colored rainbow sprinkles, the cake is offered in both 8-inch whole rainbow cakes and slices, available in-store at all three bakery locations and via the bakery’s online store.
Now through July 29th, Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury, will host Sparkling Sounds, mixing seasonal tastes and themed live music in the sophisticated vibe of the V Lounge, with champagne duet pairings starting at $14, plus $8 seasonal oyster trios including batter-fried oysters, carpetbagger-style and Eddie’s Rockefeller.
The Kitchen at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will be one of the local spots participating in The James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project™, a nationwide initiative that challenges chefs to create a healthier and more sustainable “blended burger” by blending ground meat with finely chopped mushrooms. Chef Jane Wild has chosen to feature a “Not Your Basic Burger” for $15, blended with 25-percent crimini mushrooms and 75-percent brisket chuck, skirt steak and short rib. The burger is available now through Tuesday, July 31. See the full list of participating restaurants online.
Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, has a deal for oyster fans this summer. Everyday in June, guests can enjoy $1 oysters on-the-half-shell at the bar, on the patios or in the dining room.
On Saturday, June 9, Poitín, 2313 Edwards, is launching its new weekend brunch menu, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., (brunch will also be served on holiday Mondays). Hit the buzzed-about restaurant to indulge in dishes like the signature Poitín Benedict with boxty cakes, shredded pork and Creole mustard hollandaise; Duck Leg Hash with Eggs – a sunny-side-up egg with confit duck, potato hash and fresh herbs; and French Toast La Orange with tonka bean, five spice, and orange-infused maple syrup. Brunch cocktail highlights include the Cut N' Run, made with gin, St-Germain, orange liqueur, lemon, strawberry, basil and sage; Aperol Spritz with bubbles, Aperol and sparkling water; and Milk Punch with cognac, bourbon, vanilla and milk.
On Thursday, June 14, William Chris Vineyards will be hosting a meet and greet at Revival Market, 550 Heights, bringing along fellow winemakers from Lost Draw for a special evening featuring wine tastings and food pairings. Tickets ($40) include tastings of three wines by William Chris Vineyards and three wines by Lost Draw Cellars, samples of Sway Rosé by Yes We Can Wine, food pairings by Revival Market, and a Texas terroir exploration and Q&A with the winegrowers. The event will run in two sessions: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m., owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on South Texas Backyard Grilling at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge. Those attending will learn how to prepare beef fajitas, homestyle potato salad, flour tortillas, salsa, Mexican-style grilled corn, rice and beans. The cost for the hands-on class is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
