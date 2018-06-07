Upcoming Houston Food Events: Poitín Launches Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, is celebrating Pride Month by offering a seven-layer rainbow creation, complete with eye-catching layers of lavender, dark purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red. Decorated with white buttercream icing and topped with primary-colored rainbow sprinkles, the cake is offered in both 8-inch whole rainbow cakes and slices, available in-store at all three bakery locations and via the bakery’s online store.

Now through July 29th, Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury, will host Sparkling Sounds, mixing seasonal tastes and themed live music in the sophisticated vibe of the V Lounge, with champagne duet pairings starting at $14, plus $8 seasonal oyster trios including batter-fried oysters, carpetbagger-style and Eddie’s Rockefeller.