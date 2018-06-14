 


Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette and Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse will both feature the Sea Monster seafood tower.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette and Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse will both feature the Sea Monster seafood tower.
Photo by Carla Gomez

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dive into the Sea Monster

Brooke Viggiano | June 14, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Lance Fegen has introduced the Sea Monster, a colossal seafood tower that can be found at both Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill Road. Price at $130, the tower features a half pound of Alaskan King Crab, Maine lobster, Jonah crab claws, Blue crab fingers, sea scallop tiradito, Hawaiian tuna poke, shrimp cocktail, Gulf oysters, top neck clams and LK signature hot smoked salmon.

In honor of Pride Houston’s 40th annual celebration, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be loading the shelves specialty rainbow cookies. Sweeter yet, 10 percent of every sale will go to the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth program, which addresses the many needs of LGBTQ youth in the Houston area. The cookies, delicious New York-style cookies layered with marzipan, raspberries and rich chocolate ganache, sell for $17.95 per pound and will be available at both locations now through Saturday, June 23.

Enjoy “Brunch on the Green,” a Sunday-only brunch buffet at The Grove.EXPAND
Enjoy “Brunch on the Green,” a Sunday-only brunch buffet at The Grove.
Photo courtesy of The Grove

The Grove Houston, 1611 Lamar, is launching a “Brunch on the Green” buffet in its main dining room, offered on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($35 per person and $15 for kids aged two to 12, plus tax, gratuity and drinks). Guests can expect towering displays of freshly baked breads and pastries, savory salads, fresh fruit, meat-carving stations, an omelet and breakfast taco bar, and house favorites like BBQ brisket benedict, savory crepes, pastrami and sweet potato hash and from-scratch buttermilk biscuits with chorizo gravy. Mimosas, mojitos, red and white sangria, and margaritas are available for $15 with one cent refills.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, is hosting a special tasting event for guests to discover the sustainably-produced wines of Chimney Rock Winery on Wednesday, June 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The wines will be paired with a four-course meal — think lobster and biscuit with caviar and A5 Black Japanese Wagyu with “tartare” potatoes — for $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating. Call 281-351-2225 or reserve online

Star Fish Houston, 191 Heights, invites guests to an evening with Visintini winemaker, Cinzia Visintini, on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Star Fish will pair a five-course seated dinner in its private dining room, featuring five Visintini wines from Colli Orientali del Friuli plus courses such as salmon and fennel tartare, seared Gulf fish and wood fire-grilled lamb rack. Cost is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 832-831-9820 for reservations (space is extremely limited).

Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis, will host a Japanese Whiskey class on Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. This class will focus on Suntory and Nikka blends and single malt whiskies up to 18 years of age, with featured snacks. Cost is $65 plus tax.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

