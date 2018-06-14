Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dive into the Sea Monster

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette and Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse will both feature the Sea Monster seafood tower.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Lance Fegen has introduced the Sea Monster, a colossal seafood tower that can be found at both Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill Road. Price at $130, the tower features a half pound of Alaskan King Crab, Maine lobster, Jonah crab claws, Blue crab fingers, sea scallop tiradito, Hawaiian tuna poke, shrimp cocktail, Gulf oysters, top neck clams and LK signature hot smoked salmon.

In honor of Pride Houston’s 40th annual celebration, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be loading the shelves specialty rainbow cookies. Sweeter yet, 10 percent of every sale will go to the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth program, which addresses the many needs of LGBTQ youth in the Houston area. The cookies, delicious New York-style cookies layered with marzipan, raspberries and rich chocolate ganache, sell for $17.95 per pound and will be available at both locations now through Saturday, June 23.