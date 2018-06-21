Upcoming Houston Food Events: Go on a Cultural Crawl of Montrose

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The General Public, 797 Sorella, Suite 118, is teaming up with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to launch a special beer pairing dinner, which will be available for $25 per person on Monday, June 25 through Sunday, July 1. The four-course prix fixe dinner includes Fancy Lawnmower with young kale Caesar; Santo Black Kölsch with Uncle Josh’s beef picadillo enchilada; Amber Ale with center-cut ribeye, local butter and wild arugula; and Art Car IPA with house-made vanilla butter birthday cake with buttercream icing.

On Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m., Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, and the Vermont distiller WhistlePig Rye Whiskey are pairing up to host a four-course rye-paired dinner ($45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The evening will feature four paired rye cocktails plus a tasting using a number of WhistlePig’s leading whiskeys, with courses including warm panko crusted goat cheese salad, scallop and red pepper grits, bbq pulled pork chalupa and chocolate-caramel molten cake. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, invites guests to its first Dunlavy Chefs + Brewers Dinner featuring Eureka Heights on Thursday, June 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four paired with craft beers for $75 per person.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a series of hands-on “Cucina Conversations” cooking classes this summer, offered on Thursdays, June 28, July 26 and August 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Led by local Houston food blogger Flavia Scalzitti of Flavia’s Flavors, the classes each be based on a special theme — “Italian Veggie Dinner”, “Italian Street Food” and “Dinner in Puglia.” Each class will start with traditional Italian aperitivi and food bites. Tickets are $60 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members (each class is sold separately). Reservations can be made at Eventbrite or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Several Montrose bars and restaurants will be participating in a Cultural Crawl on Saturday, June 30 from 2 to 10 p.m. Explore neighborhood artwork and enjoy food and drink specials at spots including Catbirds, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, Goodnight Charlie’s, La Grange and Ramen Tatsu-ya. Cultural Crawl tickets are $15 (with group discounts available) and include a souvenir cup, access to exclusive drink/food specials at partnering bars and restaurants, an online and printed map to explore murals, music and more. Register and pickup materials at Brasil Café from 2 to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Get an early jump on Independence Day celebrations with a Red, White, and ‘Que party on Tuesday, July 3. Photo courtesy of Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Kick start your Independence Day celebrations with a Red, White, and ‘Que at Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, on Tuesday, July 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will feature live acoustic music on the patio and a free show courtesy of The Guzzlers in the Dance Hall, plus carnitas from its backyard wood-fired spit pig roast. Get two carnitas and domestic beer for $10 in addition to the regular menu.