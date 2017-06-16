Upcoming Houston Food Events: Beef Up at the First Annual BBQ MeatUp

Corkscrew BBQ, which grabbed the 7th spot in Texas Monthly's Top 50 list, will be one of the local spots featured at this month's BBQ MeatUp. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Ooh La Dessert Boutique's Cupcake of the Month is the Banana Cream Pie cupcake. A dense banana cake filled with house vanilla pastry cream and topped with a vanilla whipped cream/buttercream frosting and a crunchy banana chip, the June special is available at all three bakery locations, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 20155 Park Row, 23920 Westheimer, through the end of the month.

Now through month's end, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is offering a Midday Rosé menu in its Courtyard Bar (available Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.). The menu features 14 dry and sparking bottles of rosé, with glasses ranging from $5–$14 and bottles starting from $18. To close out the special, the courtyard will host a special FriYAY Rosé bash on Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. For $25 per person, guests can enjoy light bites as well as pours of more than 30 different rosés selected by wine guy Marcus Gausepohl. Those dressed in pink will also receive a complimentary frosé on the house.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café in Rice Village, 5510 Morningside, has lined up a new summer food and cocktail menu to help beat the heat; and it will be celebrating the new goods with a Solstice Supper on Wednesday, June 21. The dinner will feature three courses—including grilled jumbo shrimp and scallop skewers, housemade ricotta gnocchi and a prosecco popsicle—for $21 plus tax and gratuity (with the price reflecting both the date and the number of years the restaurant has been open at its Rice Village location).

In honor of its "Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas" list, Texas Monthly is hosting its first annual BBQ MeatUp at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, on Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. The lineup of pitmasters includes Ronnie Killen and Manny Torres of Killen’s Barbecue, Will Buckman of CorkScrew BBQ, Jordan Jackson of Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Arnis Robbins of Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue (Lubbock) and Leonard Botello IV of Truth Barbeque (Brenham); plus Houston chefs Yunan Yang of Pepper Twins, Ken Bridge and Felix Florez of Ritual, and Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya “Tako” Matsumoto of Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Tickets are on sale now for $85 and include all food and drink.

EXPAND Eight Row Flint is bringing you the ultimate Texas trinity: whiskey, beer and tacos. Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

On Sunday, June 25 from noon to 3 p.m., Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is hosting its first ever Whiskey+ Beer+Taco event, featuring WhistlePig and Saint Arnold Brewing Co. WhistlePig’s Doug Ward will walk guests through the 10-year rye, the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of 10-year rye and the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of Old World 12-year rye; Aaron Inkrott of Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will pair the whiskey with Pub Crawl, Art Car IPA and the new BB18 from his barrel program, aged in WhistlePig barrels; and Eight Row Flint’s Bryan Davis will make sure guests have enough tacos during the epic pairing. Tickets are $50.

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, has teamed up with the Houston-based Vino Vero Wine Company to take guests on a tour of Italy with an intimate, five-course wine dinner on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Guests can experience all-new dishes from executive chef Chris Williams—including crab-stuffed calamari, squid ink spaghetti with little neck clams and braised goat neck with three-day feta cheese, all paired with unique, Italian white and red wines that are only available at Lucille’s. A wine representative from Vino Vero will be on-site to discuss each wine and answer questions; and guests will have the opportunity to purchase any of the evening’s featured wines at a discounted rate and store them in a wine locker at the restaurant for a future visit. The cost is $60 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and limited seating is available. Call 713-568-2505 to reserve your spot.

