Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Hot Happy Hour and One Last Steak

EXPAND Cheer up and unwind with Pax Americana's new happy hour deals. Photo by Nathan Colbert Photography

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Pax Americana, 4319 Montrose, is now offering happy hour every day that it is open (Tuesday-Sunday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Get customer favorites like the PAX Pickle Variety with garlic aioli and harissa for $5, Korean Red Pepper Pork Ribs with gochujang, ginger, garlic and cilantro for $10 and the Chappapeela Farms Pork Sausage with heirloom tomato and banana pepper romesco for $10. Guests can also enjoy dessert like the Sanguinaccio Zeppole with lemon curd and powdered sugar for just $5. Drink offerings include classic cocktails like the Tom Collins and Classic Daiquiri for $5 each, select wines by the glass for $7 each and the Drumroll American Pale Ale for $5. In addition to the new menu, Pax will offer $2 off all cocktails on its summer cocktail list during happy hour.

Stone's Throw, 1417 Westheimer, is debuting a fun Sunday brunch-inspired cocktail menu dubbed "Scones Throw." It features $6 to $9 brunch cocktails — like the What's Up Doc, a light refreshing blend of fresh carrot juice, ginger liqueur, orange vodka and prosecco; or the Morning Wood, a cold brew coffee cocktail topped with housemade maple-chicory foam — along with scones from neighboring Common Bond (add a scone to your drink order for $1 or get it for $5 a la carte).

Chefs Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins of South Carolina’s RISE bake shop will be the special guests for this month’s "Dinner with my Friends" event at Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, held on Monday, July 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The five-course collaborative meal includes a Champagne and hors d’ouevres reception, plus dinner and wine pairings for $125 per person, with 10 percent of all proceeds benefiting Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program. The intimate setting only accommodates 24 guests. Call 713-522-1900.

On Thursday, July 20, the Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host an Italian cooking class as part of its cooking series Il Sapore Italiano — a series of hands-on cooking classes aimed to promote the Italian traditions. Participants will learn to make gnocchi alla sorrentina, with handmade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Limited seats available and previous registration is required ($50 for ICCC members, $50 for non-members) Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the class begins at 7 p.m. Call 713-524-4222 ext.7 or register at iccchouston.eventbrite.com.

Don your seersucker and sundresses for a Summer Social at The Houstonian’s Manor House, 111 North Post Oak, on Thursday, July 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. The summer fête will celebrate Houstonian chefs and great food and wine, with fare that reflects the restaurants on property, special wine selections, decadent desserts, entertainment by the April Spain Trio and a fashionable game of croquette on the back lawn. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-685-6840 for reservations

The second annual Houston Fajita Festival will take place at HTX Sports Creek, 2619 Polk, on Saturday, July 22 from 1 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect musical performances, a live art mural wall, a playground for the kids, frozen spiked lemonade for the adults, and a plethora of fajitas, from beef to seafood. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children with food and drink sold separately; or $100 for VIP, which includes a fajita buffet, $30 in drink tickets, private spiked lemonade tastings, souvenir mug and t-shirt.

EXPAND Last call to try One Fifth Steak before it transforms into One Fifth Romance Languages. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

One Fifth Steak, 1658 Westheimer, is celebrating its last night of service with one final family meal. Every night before dinner service, the cooks prepare a meal for each other as a way to break bread together before the craziness of a shift. And on its last day as a steakhouse concept, Monday, July 31, the staff is inviting the public to join in on the fun. Guests will be entirely in the kitchen’s hands, as there is no menu. Cost is $85 per person and reservations can be made online.

