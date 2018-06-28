Upcoming Houston Food Events: East Hampton Sandwich Co. Opens in Montrose

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

East Hampton Sandwich Co. will open its new Montrose location, 907 Westheimer, for dinner service (6 to 9 p.m.) on Thursday, June 28. Known for its signature lobster rolls and signature sandwiches, the first 100 guests will be entered into a raffle to win free sandwiches for a year. The restaurant will start with breakfast and lunch service the following day.

Guests are invited to pick up Independence Day fried chicken to-go at The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. Get a half chicken, a side of Tabasco honey sauce, coleslaw and potato salad for $25 (serves two). Orders can be made by emailing stew@haymerchant.com by midnight on Saturday, June 30. Pick at Hay Merchant between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, will be celebrating the Fourth of July with an extended happy hour and rooftop terrace firework watch party on Wednesday, July 4 from 3 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy 50-percent off craft cocktails and bottled beer; a $4 menu with house wine, draft beer, well cocktails, signature sliders and pommes frites; and 25-percent off all bottled wine.

Fielding’s Wood Grill, 1699 Research Forest, will kick off Independence Day with a unique brunch selection beginning at 9 a.m. Enjoy everything from mimosa and Bloody Mary flights, omelets and French toast to pork belly butter grits, chimichurri flank steak with huevos rancheros, and creamed spinach and biscuits with chorizo gravy.

Head to Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, for an Independence Day Patio Party, with live music sets from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Special features include a bourbon bbq smoked brisket sandwich, cheddar and garlic smoked sausage, Memphis-style ribs, cornbread, coleslaw and bourbon baked black beans.

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will be open for regular dinner service on Wednesday, July 4, transform its 1,200-square-foot patio area into an observation deck for firework viewing, mingling and celebrating.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will be hosting its second annual FriYAY Rose Tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 6. The walk-around tasting costs $25++ per person and includes several rosé selections alongside light bites.

EXPAND Rodney Scott smokes a whole hog at last year's Southern Smoke. Photo by Catchlight Photography

Save the date: The Southern Smoke Festival returns on Sunday, September 30, with tickets going on sale at noon on Tuesday, July 10 at SouthernSmoke.org. Ten visiting chefs hailing from all over the country will join to represent some of the best restaurants and barbecue in the nation, all while raising funds for the MS Society. Additionally, the Southern Smoke Foundation has expanded to include a year-round emergency assistance fund for people in the food and beverage industry, inspired by the success of last year’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Tickets are $200 for general admission, $350 VIP (includes early entrance and VIP lounges), and $1,000 Super VIP (only 20 tickets sold, includes a culinary tour with the chefs on Friday night, September 28).