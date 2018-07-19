Upcoming Houston Food Events: One Last Meat at One Fifth Romance Languages

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be hosting a Houston Bourbon Consortium Maker’s Mark Private Select Dinner on Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Enthusiasts can enjoy a five-course dinner from chef de cuisine Nick Wong, featuring a mix of dishes both on and off the menu and a pairing of five Maker’s Mark bourbons, including a special Maker’s Mark Private Select blend created by the Houston Bourbon Consortium, a collaboration formed between the owners of Underbelly Hospitality and Agricole Hospitality. Tickets (limited) are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
On Tuesday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course dinner featuring award-winning Russian River Valley wines from DeLoach Vineyards at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl. The cost is $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating. Call 281-351-2225.
The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner on Thursday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. The second dinner will feature a meal paired with craft beers from Under The Radar Brewery for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477. /
The Houston Fajita Festival will take place at the HCC West Loop Campus, 5601 West Loop, on Saturday, July 28 from 1 to 8 p.m. The day is free to attend, with live entertainment, live art walls, a taco and jalapeño eating contest, kids playground, and plenty of fajitas, Mexican eats and beverages available for purchase.
Sip suds at the Greater Houston Beer Festival, taking place at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 North Main, on Saturday, July 28 from 1 to 10 p.m. The event will feature live bands and DJs, food trucks, and 20 excellent craft beers. Admission is $10 all day (or free until 4 p.m.).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Grove, 1611 Lamar, is hosting a series of dinner events called Sunday Supper, beginning on Sunday, July 29. Guests can enjoy the restaurant in a private event setting with a multi-course, family-style dinner and interactive cocktail hour. The first event begins with campechana shooters and an oyster shucking station, followed by a four-course dinner served family style at a beautifully set communal table. The menu includes sautéed Gulf shrimp with fava beans and serrano, gnocchi with summer vegetables and goat cheese cream, oak-grilled lamb rack with roasted garlic and chimichurri, and beet and strawberry goat cheesecake. The event is limited to 40 seats. Dinner is $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, valet and gratuity. Wine pairings can be added for $20, and a cash bar will also be available. Sunday Supper is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 29, August 19 and September 9.
One Fifth Romance Languages, 1658 Westheimer, is readying to end its reign before it turns into One Fifth Mediterranean in September, but before it does, it’s closing out with a Final Family Meal on Tuesday, July 31. Each night before dinner service, the cooks prepare a family meal for each other; and in honor of its last night of service, the staff will be inviting the public to join in. There is no menu, and the guests will be completely in the kitchen’s hands. Cost is $100.50 per person, including tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online (a credit card will be charged when the reservation is made).
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!