Upcoming Houston Food Events: One Last Meat at One Fifth Romance Languages

There is no menu for the last meal at One Fifth Romance Languages, but here's hoping it includes duck heart bolognese.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be hosting a Houston Bourbon Consortium Maker’s Mark Private Select Dinner on Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Enthusiasts can enjoy a five-course dinner from chef de cuisine Nick Wong, featuring a mix of dishes both on and off the menu and a pairing of five Maker’s Mark bourbons, including a special Maker’s Mark Private Select blend created by the Houston Bourbon Consortium, a collaboration formed between the owners of Underbelly Hospitality and Agricole Hospitality. Tickets (limited) are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

On Tuesday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course dinner featuring award-winning Russian River Valley wines from DeLoach Vineyards at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl. The cost is $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating. Call 281-351-2225.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner on Thursday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. The second dinner will feature a meal paired with craft beers from Under The Radar Brewery for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477. /