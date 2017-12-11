This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Provisions and a Star Wars Pregame

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Specials

Christmas Takeout Menu at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is offering a festive Christmas take-out menu, which is available all month with a 24-hour notice (the filet mignon as that is always in stock). Pick up festive holiday dishes, from whole roasted prime rib and Yorkshire pudding to apple crisp and B&B mac’ and cheese.

“It’s the Great Holiday Sandwich, Charlie Brown” at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Making its third anniversary return to Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, “It’s the Great Holiday Sandwich, Charlie Brown” is a special seasonal sandwich that grabs up a whole bunch of American holiday food traditions and stuffs them between slices of fresh-baked bread. The towering sandwich features fresh roasted turkey, sage and chestnut stuffing and a generous layer of cranberry sauce, all packed between two pieces of grilled challah bread, It all comes with a side of Yukon mashed potatoes and gravy for $17.95 and will be available at both locations throughout the end of the month.

Holiday Sweets at Three Brothers Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, has all the sweets for the holidays, including Gingerbread Cake Balls and special-edition Christmas and Hanukkah-themed King Cakes, as well as classic pies like deep dish pecan, chocolate fudge pecan pie, chocolate mousse, apple, Pumpkin and Cherry, among others.

Holiday Gift Packs from Brisket U

BrisketU, which hosts a series of classes around the BBQ pit at breweries like Spindletap, Town in City, Eureka Heights and No Label, is offering Holiday Gift Packs for a special price of $199 ($275 value). The packs feature three vouchers for BrisketU, ChickensU and RibsU classes, plus a special spice rub and pint glass. Gift cards for single classes ($79) are also available. The certified backyard pitmaster classes run 2-3 hours, sharing everything necessary to smoke a true Texas brisket, ribs and chicken: from fire starting and management to wood selection and smoke profiles, how to trim and rub the meat, how to cook and even slice, serve and taste.

Special of the Moment at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is announcing its first-ever breakfast Special of the Moment, the El Toro ($3.50 during breakfast hours). The taco is made with all natural Akaushi beef belly bacon from the farms of Heartbrand Beef, served on a bed of refried mashed black beans with caramelized onion and topped with salsa de árbol and Texas Chevre cheese from Cleveland, TX. For December, the modern taqueria is also debuting a new lunch Special of the Moment: the Akaushi Beef Matambre ($4.50), which comes with grilled Heartbrand Akaushi beef rib, salsa de árbol, cilantro, onion and queso fresco.

Tuesday, December 12

Holiday Wine Dinner at Max’s Wine Dive

Held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Max’s Wine Dive Washington, 4720 Washington, this special holiday wine dinner will feature Burgundy varietals with expert Neil Ruane. Featured dishes include a crab cake starter, walnut-crusted redfish and veal and foie gras-wrapped meatloaf, paired with a variety of wines from light to dark. Cost is $65 per person (tax/tip excluded) and includes bubbles upon arrival, food and wine pairings and a special dessert paired with bubbles. Seating is limited. Call 713- 880-8737.

Bordeaux Matchmaking at Brasserie du Parc

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, will be hosting a free match-making party for lovers of wine and the wines of Bordeaux. Part of a series of events across the country sponsored by the French Bordeaux Wine Council, the event invites guests to try some half dozen or more leading wines from Bordeaux paired with passed appetizers. In addition, there will be music, a Bordeaux wheel to win prizes and a number of wine experts to discuss the vintages being served. The event is free as long as you pre-register (required).

Tuesday through Wednesday, December 20

Hanukkah at La Table

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, will be offering a special a la carte Hanukkah menu, available from Tuesday, December 12 through Wednesday, December 20. The menu features Hanukkah favorites like matzah ball soup, potato latkes, homemade challah bread and La Table’s signature heritage chicken for two, served with mushrooms, winter vegetables and potato purée.

Wednesday, December 13

Holiday Lunch at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, invites guests to a three-course holiday lunch ($34 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The special menu features dishes like butternut squash soup, duck spring rolls, red corn chicken enchiladas, bucatini with shrimp and pumpkin chocolate cheesecake.

Tamales with Pico’s at Central Market

From 6:30 to 9 p.m., chef and owner Arnaldo Richards of Pico’s Mex-Mex will lead a special tamale demo at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer. Guests can learn the basics of masa making and how to make and wrap fillings, then sample traditional and nontraditional varieties, from wild mushroom and huitlacoche tamales to pineapple tamales and pork belly chicharrones tamales done two ways. Cost is $70 per person.

Holiday Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, invites guests to a most exquisite Christmas season wine dinner beginning at 7 p.m. The chef will present a multi-course French dinner paired with a selection of exclusive wines from Houston’s French Country Wines, with special guest and French wine expert, Jean-Marc Espinasse. Highlights include fresh catch in tapenade crust, Rohan duck breast with red cabbage and salmis sauce, lamb chops and pineapple and kiwi pavlova. The cost per person is $120 per person plus tax and gratuity. A $60 deposit via PayPal is required to secure reservations. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

Thursday, December 14

Re-opening and Harvey Benefit at Salata – Kingwood

After closing only six weeks after its initial grand opening due to Hurricane Harvey, the new Kingwood Salata, 4523 Kingwood, will reopen, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony will at 10 a.m. CST. Open until 9 p.m., 100 percent of the day’s sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank and its Hurricane Harvey disaster relief programs.

EXPAND Star Wars fans can pregame for the new film at Cane Rosso. Photo courtesy of Cane Rosso

Thursday through Sunday

Star Wars specials at Cane Rosso

Celebrate the release of The Last Jedi (out December 15) at the Star Wars-obsessed pizzeria, Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd and 4306 Yoakum. Specials include a C-3PO pizza (featuring three cheeses: mozzarella, provolone and goat); cocktails like the Red 5 (ruby red vodka, aperol, simple syrup lime) and Cloud City (bourbon, pear liqueur, blood orange, lemon, simple syrup, red wine floater); and Yub Nub, a special brew by Dallas-based Noble Rey Brewing Company. Even better, come dressed in costume and you'll receive half off your pizza during the run of the promotion. Staff will also be decked out in Star Wars T-shirts and you can expect a marathon of past Star Wars movies as well.

Saturday, December 16

Brunch with Santa at Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Phoenicia Specialty Foods, 1001 Austin, will host a holiday brunch with Santa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with special activities beginning at 11 a.m. Guests can expect brunch items like gingerbread waffles with lemon curd, a Houston Fire Department truck for the Operation Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive (new unwrapped toys are encouraged), children’s holiday cookie decorating, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, December 17

Massive Mole and Tamale Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is capping off its 12 Days of Mole with a Massive Mole and Tamale Brunch Buffet. The brunch will feature every mole from the course of the mole event, plus over a dozen assorted tamales and sides. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $29/person and $20/seniors.

Holiday Children’s Tea at Hotel Granduca

Kick off the Christmas season with the entire family at a Holiday Children’s Tea, held in Hotel Granduca’s Ristorante Cavour, 1080 Uptown Park, from 3 to 5 p.m. The afternoons will feature a festive riff on the hotel’s signature tea service with special tea menus for both children ($29) and adults ($59). Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-418-1000.

Holiday Family Night at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will transform into a night-time holiday wonderland with all things Christmas, featuring Santa Claus and Viva Voce Victorian Carolers, from 5 to 9 p.m.

