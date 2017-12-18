This Week in Houston Food Events: Seasonal Burgers and Holiday Taps

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

December Specials

Seasonal Eats at Killen’s Burgers

With Director of Operations chef Graham Laborde in the fold, the team at Killen’s Burgers, 2804 South Main, has made some changes to the menu, including adding seasonal specials. This month, guests can dig in to The Green Chile Cheeseburger, a house-ground eight-ounce patty made of 100 percent all-natural angus beef topped with roasted Hatch green chiles and melty pepper jack ($8.50) and The BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, with three hand-battered, golden-fried chicken strips, house pickled jalapeños, Killen’s tangy BBQ sauce and pepper jack cheese ($7.50). Both are available through December 31.

Holiday To-Go at Treebeards

On the heels of its 40th anniversary next year, Houston standby Treebeards, 315 Travis, is offering its signature sweet treats for pick-up throughout the holiday season. Patrons can snag whole pies and cakes, from Italian cream cake and carrot with cream cheese icing to pumpkin and apple pie. A variety of down-home side dishes can also be picked up and reheated, with sides including jambalaya and shrimp étouffée in addition to seasonal specialties like corn pudding, cornbread dressing and squash casserole (advanced notice is required for seasonal specialty orders).

Monday, December 18

Saint Arnold Pint Night and Toy Drive at Dish Society

All three locations of Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 12525 Memorial, 23501 Cinco Ranch, invite beer lovers in the giving spirit to a Saint Arnold pint night, which will kick off a three-day toy drive for Toys for Tots. From 6 to 8 p.m. buy a pint of SA’s Christmas Ale and Pub Crawl brews on tap and keep the seasonal glass. Bring a toy valued at $5 or more to donate to Toys for Tots anytime between Monday, December 18 and Wednesday, December 20, to receive a free gift from jolly ol' Saint Arnold.

Monday through Wednesday

Hanukkah at La Table

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, will be offering a special a la carte Hanukkah menu, available from Tuesday, December 12 through Wednesday, December 20. The menu features Hanukkah favorites like matzah ball soup, potato latkes, homemade challah bread and La Table’s signature heritage chicken for two, served with mushrooms, winter vegetables and potato purée.

Monday through Saturday

Christmas Week at Saint Arnold

During the holiday season, Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, becomes even more family-friendly, with Christmas celebrations, beer for you and root beer for the kiddos throughout the week (closed on Christmas Eve and Day). Kids of all ages are invited to take free pictures with Santa Claus and the Patron Saint of Brewers in our Beer Hall on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (times vary). There won’t be a camera set up, just use your phone and snap away. The brewery will also be hosting a holiday bake sale, screening Christmas films, and getting a visit from Naughty Santa. Check the full schedule online.

Wednesday, December 20

Star Wars Trivia at King’s Biergarten

In honor of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, will host Star Wars Trivia beginning at 7 p.m. The special event will feature an entire Star Wars-themed food and beverage menu, with themed prizes as well. Teams are eight-person max.

Thursday and Friday

Christmas Tamalada Parties at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Two locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge and 6401 Woodway, will be celebrating the holidays with Christmas Tamalada Parties, held from 2 to 7 p.m. on each day. Sylvia Casares will host the tamale making party and provide all that’s needed for groups up to 30 people at a time to have their own tamalada party. Casares will be the head tamalera – teacher – getting things started by making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at their holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Party goers are encouraged to have dinner while their tamales are being packaged to take home. Reservations are required with each party lasting about one hour. It’s suggested to have alternative times for your party, should the space be filled for the original request. The price depends on the number of tamales (the minimum is one dozen). To reserve your tamalada, call Eldridge location at 832-230-3842 or Woodway location at 713-334-7295.

Friday, December 22

Saint Arnold's Naughty List Tap Takeover at Conservatory

Saint Arnold will be taking over all 31 taps at Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, at its second annual Naughty List Tap Takeover, held from open (11 a.m.) to close (2 a.m.). The impressive lineup includes Berry Medilow Boiler Room Berliner Weisse w/ Tons Of Berries, Bishops Barrel 13 Belgian Quadrupel aged in Bourbon Barrels and Bishops Barrel 19 Christmas Ale Aged in Chardonnay Barrels with Cherries and Brett, among others.

EXPAND Spend Christmas Eve with the Griswolds at Underbelly. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Sunday, December 24

Dinner with the Griswolds: A Christmas Vacation at Underbelly

For its third annual Christmas Eve theme dinner, Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, is channeling the Griswolds to serve a holiday meal that's fit for the newest member of the Jelly of the Month club. Guests can expect three courses, including turkey (they promise it won’t be as dry as Clark's), plenty of eggnog and, of course, a Jello mold. The Christmas Vacation feast will be offered in two seatings (1 and 5 p.m.) and cost is $75 for adults and $35 for kids, plus tax and gratuity.

Christmas Eve Dining

Check out our Holiday Dining Guide to see the entire lineup of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials and openings, from splurge-worthy holiday feasts to family-friendly brunches.

