This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Soirées and Pappy at Cost

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal specials

Holiday Cocktails at State of Grace

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, has introduced two new seasonal cocktails. Guests can sip The Poinsettia, a mix of orange and clove-infused vodka combined with cranberries and Cava; and Southern Snow, a drink reminiscent of egg nog, that combines espresso-infused rum, Fernet Branca, chai, vanilla and cream.

Monday, December 25

Christmas Day Dining

Check out our Holiday Dining Guide to see the entire lineup of Christmas Day specials and openings, from splurge-worthy holiday feasts to family-friendly brunches.

Tuesday, December 26

Second Annual Say Goodbye to Our Pappy event at Eight Row Flint

For one day only, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be throwing its second annual “Say Goodbye to Our Pappy” party, giving Pappy Van Winkle away at its cost. Prices will range from $6 for a one-and-a-half ounce taste of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $30 for a one-and-a-half ounce taste of Pappy 23. The event will run from 5:30 to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Christmas AF with Saint Arnold at Mongoose Versus Cobra

Mongoose Versus Cobra, 1011 McGowen, is closing out its 2017 beer flights with a special lineup from Saint Arnold Brewing Company. To celebrate 17 years of Saint A’s Christmas Ale, Mongoose will be offering three tasty variants of the brew for $12: casked-cut with Bread Pudding from 2016; fresh cut with Bread Pudding, Bishops Barrel 19 (Christmas Ale aged in Chardonnay barrels with cherries and Bret) and pours of Bishops Barrel 12; and a three-year-old sour that just keeps getting better and better.

Clicquot in the Snow at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, and Veuve Clicquot are teaming up for a Clicquot in the Snow happy hour with live music, specialty bites and prizes from 5 to 9 pm. Guests can enjoy a complimentary Veuve flute and a variety of Veuve Clicquot Vintages along with a specialty selection of bites, and all guests will be eligible to win a $500 Clark Cooper Concepts gift card door prize.

Friday, December 29

Tamale & Salsa Pop Up at Axelrad

The Hot Damn Tamale Factory will be selling a variety of tamales and salsa at a special pop-up at Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. It will also be introducing its new dessert tamales for the holidays.

Saturday through Monday, January 1

Three Days of Brunch at Fielding’s Wood Grill and Fielding’s Rooster

Both Fielding's Wood Grill, 1699 Research Forest, and Fielding’s Rooster, 4223 Research Forest, will be open for three days of brunch, offering morning favorites and cocktail flights from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND End 2017 with the Boeuf of all Boeufs at One Fifth Romance. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Sunday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Dining

Check out our “Ring in 2018” Dining Guide the entire lineup of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day specials and openings, from low-key dinners and bubbly-popping multi-course affairs to a next day hair-of-the-dog brunch.

New Year’s Eve at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will celebrate the New Year with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, plus specials like all-you-can-eat fried chicken, caviar and tater tots.

