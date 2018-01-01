This Week in Houston Food Events: A New Year, A New Burger

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Salad Swap Challenge at Snappy Salads

Beginning Tuesday, January 2 and throughout the month, both Houston locations of Snappy Salads, 19111 Katy and 1920 Fountain View, will be offering a “Salad Swap Challenge”. Guests who dine at other Houston restaurants can submit their salad purchase receipts and Snappy Salads will match the price up to $8 to be used towards any Snappy Salads purchase. Receipts must be submitted within two weeks of purchase from a competitor restaurant. Limit one per person.

Monday, January 1

New Year’s Day Dining

Check out our “Ring in 2018” Holiday Dining Guide the entire lineup of New Year’s Day specials and openings, from boozy brunches and resolution-breaking burgers to Hoppin’ John specials.

The Hangover Cure Day 2018 at Lucky’s Pub

Hit the EaDo location of Lucky’s Pub, 801 St Emanuel, for a little hair of the dog that bit you. The bar will open at 11 a.m. and feature $3 Bloodys and Chambulls and $6 mimosa and bellini pitchers. There will also be brunch buffet with make your own tacos, fruit and cheese platters, and items for luck like black-eyed peas, cabbage, pork carnitas and pancakes.

Plant it Forward fundraiser at Dandelion Café

Raising awareness of the refugee population located in Southwest Houston and supporting Plant it Forward Farms and Fondren Apartment Ministries, Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire, will host a four-hour free coffee/fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited to join for free coffee from local coffee roaster Greenway Coffee. Dandelion will be raising money for Plant it Forward as well as encouraging folks to sign up for their Farm Share/CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) to be picked up weekly at the cafe. There will also be a children’s book drive happening to support the new library that was recently built at Fondren Apartment Ministries where many refugees are housed in the area. All coffee will be free and all tips and donations will go toward Plant it Forward.

EXPAND Your new favorite burger joint just may be a pizzeria. Photo courtesy of Cane Rosso

Wednesday, January 3

New Wednesday Burger Night at Cane Rosso

Your new favorite burger joint in the city just might be a Neapolitan-style pizzeria. Every Wednesday night at both locations, Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum, 1835 North Shepherd, will feature two special burgers created by chefs Jonathan Jones and Matt Wommack, paired alongside a selected beer pairing offered for $4. Taste the Ghostface Squealer Burger: a 44 Farm beef and ghost pepper bacon patty with habanero slaw, pickles, spicy mayo and double American cheese in Kraftsmen egg bun ($12 with potato puppies); or the Cane Rosso Burger, a 44 Farms all beef patty with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and double American cheese in Kraftsmen egg bun ($10 with potato puppies).

Thursday, January 4

Shack Beer Share/Trade at Shack Burger Resort-Telge

Shack Burger Resort, 12710 Telge, will be hosting a beer share/trade for craft beer lovers from 6 to 9 p.m. Anyone wanting to learn more about craft beer or just simply wanting to try great beers is welcome. The only requirement is you must buy at least one beer from the Shack Burger Resort.

Friday through Sunday

Indie Chefs Week

Founded by Foreign & Domestic, Indie Chefs Week brings together the nation’s hottest up-and-coming chefs for a special dinner series. The event is being held in Houston at 3201 Louisiana. On the first two nights, a set of ten different chefs will each take a course for a ten-course tasting menu; and on the last night, all 20 chefs will team up to create a ten-course knockout meal. Tickets for each night ($150 for nights one and two and $175 for night three) are sold separately and include free wine. The lineup of local chefs includes Jill Bartolome of Aqui, Lyle Bento of Southern Goods, Ryan Lachaine or Riel, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Better Luck Tomorrow and Public Services Wine & Whisky.

Saturday, January 6

Galveston Restaurant Week begins

Galveston Restaurant Week returns, running Saturday, January 6 through Sunday, January 21. Restaurants around the island will be offering two- and/or three-course dinners for $20-$35, and two-course lunches, breakfast and brunches for $10-$20. Participating restaurants include favorites like Shrimp N Stuff, Gaido’s, Number 13 and Porch Cafe (see the entire lineup online).

King’s Cake Tradition at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, be baking the classic French version of a King’s Cake — centered on the Christian religion’s feast of Epiphany, celebrating the 12th day after Christmas when the three kings found the Christ child in Bethlehem — for pick up and take home. The cost is $28 plus tax. Orders must be made no later than noon Thursday, January 4, and the number to be sold is limited. For those who don’t want a whole cake but would like to sample the French treat, the restaurant will be selling it by the slice for lunch (noon-2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m.-11 p.m.) on Saturday, January 6.

King’s Cakes at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will offering made-to-order Galette de Rois for pick up and take home all month long, beginning Saturday, January 6, and continuing through January 31. Unlike the familiar ones from New Orleans, this crown-shaped cake is made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond cream filling. The cost is $38 plus tax and each cake feeds eight to 12 people. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.

Sunday, January 7

Sunday Brunch Launch at Provisions

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will be serving brunch on both Saturday and for the first time, Sunday, so get those hangovers ready. The kitchen is expanding the brunch menu and beverage options, and Provisions and the bar will also be open for happy hour and dinner on Sundays. Monday will become P&P’s new day of rest, but it will still be available for large private events seven days a week.

