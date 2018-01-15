This Week in Houston Food Events: Warm Up with Seasonal Eats

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

National Steak Month at Roka Akor

Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, is celebrating National Steak Month with two exclusive Wagyu flights and a 28-day dry aged ribeye during the month of January. Guests can experience the Japanese Wagyu flight (with three ounces each of certified Kobe, Miyazaki and Kumamoto Prefecture) for $350, the Snake River Farms Wagyu Flight (with six ounces of filet and four ounces each of sirloin and Zabuton) for $88, or the Dry Aged 28-Day Ribeye (26 ounces) for $95. An optional wine pairing will also be available for $25 per glass or $99 for the bottle.

January Specials of the Moment at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is featuring two Specials of the Moment this month — an earthy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup topped off with tender pork belly, jack cheese and cilantro; and the El Veg Taco, with roasted organic beets, sautéed kale, toasted pecans, queso fresco and a balsamic glaze made with Tequila 512 and Goodflow Honey.

Monday, January 15

MLK Day Brunch at The General Public

Get a special long-weekend brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The General Public, 797 Sorella, which typically only serves brunch on the weekend. Highlights include Cinnamon French Toast, Crispy Quail & Hot Cakes and Egg Whites Parmesan, plus festive concoctions like the Grilled Hot Toddy, RumChata Hot Chocolate and $1 mimosas all afternoon.

Valentines for Veterans at Saint Arnold Brewery

The annual Valentines for Veterans event will be held at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event combines local beer, local food and caring Houstonians who will craft Valentines and raise money for those who have served the country. Admission costs $10, with $5 from each ticket going to local nonprofit Expedition Balance, which helps support Houston-area combat veterans as they return to civilian life. Guests can also expect a bake sale, raffles and craft tables.

Churrascaria Wine Dinner at Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 5865 Westheimer, is hosting an exclusive five-course “churrascaria” wine dinner at 7p.m. Guests can enjoy five unique wines from France, California and Canada, paired with its traditional dishes and flame-roasted meats, pão de queijo (cheese bread) and family-style sides. The cost is $85/per person plus tax and 18 percent gratuity. For an additional charge, Chama will be offering after-dinner drinks and premium cigars to enjoy alongside firepits on its outdoor patio. Call 713-244-9500

Celebrate three years with all day happy hour at Urban Eats. Photo courtesy of Urban Eats

Monday through Friday

Third Year Anniversary at Urban Eats

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, will be celebrating its third anniversary by offering all day happy hour, this week only on Monday through Friday. Get half-price cocktails; $4 wells, house wines drafts, as well as $4-$10 bites, from bbq brisket pommes frites and fried chicken sliders to kale-artichoke soufflé and prosciutto-pear pizzettes.

Tuesday, January 16

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series this January, with Tuesdays offering $15 bowls of pho ga (Vietnamese chicken noodle soup) for the colder weather. Warm up from 5 p.m. until it sells out.

Wednesday, January 17

Curries Cooking Class at Pondicheri

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be hosting an intimate Curries Cooking Class from 5 to 7 p.m. The class will feature recipes from Pondicheri’s modern recipe hub, India1948.com, while exploring the nuances of how to spice curries and create complex layers of flavor. The class costs $110 per person and space is limited to 12 people per class.

Napa Valley Disaster Relief Dinner at Lucille's

In honor of all the California vineyards affected by the devastating wildfires, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a five-course dinner featuring Napa Valley wines from the affected areas. Executive chef/owner Chris Williams will be there to present each dish along with a certified sommelier who will discuss the wines and answer any questions, and a percentage of the evening’s proceeds will go to the Napa Valley Disaster Relief Fund through the Napa Valley Community Foundation. The cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations (required) can be made by calling 713-568-2505.

Beer and Cheese Pairing at Platypus Brewing

Enjoy a Beer and Cheese Pairing at Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a pairing of five beers and cheeses with head brewer Kerry Embertson.

Thursday, January 18

Complimentary wine tasting event at Radio Milano

Enjoy a complimentary six flight tasting of Stefano Farina's finest Piemonte wines at Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, at 7 p.m. Host Alessandro Vigano and sommelier Joshua Theis will lead the seminar and tasting, with wines ranging from Moscato d’Asti to Barolo. Following the tasting, complimentary small cheese plates will be available with the purchase of a glass of wine on the Milano Bar patio. Everyone will also have the opportunity to purchase bottles or cases of the tasted wines. Reservations are required. Call 713-827-3545.

Saturday, January 20

Chili Quest & Beer Fest at The Strand

Yaga’s ninth annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to Galveston's The Strand on Saturday, January 20, with a kick-off celebration at Yaga's Cafe, 2314 Strand, on Friday, January 19. In addition to chili and beer sampling, the festival will offer live music, a 5k fun run/walk, a washer pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about. Tickets are $10 for chili tasting, $30 for beer tasting or $37 for the combo, with VIP options available.

