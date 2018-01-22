This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Ready for a One Pot Showdown

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, January 22

Basque Country Dinner at Uchi

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will be expanding its multi-cultural twist on Japanese cuisine with a one-night-only menu exploring the flavors of Spain's Basque Country, offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Created in partnership with Houston's ¡Txotx! Basque Celebration, guests can enjoy a flavorful take on Basque tapas known as Pinxos: a longstanding tradition enjoyed with local ciders and wines. The six-course dinner will include three bites each from the earth, game, land and sea categories, a main course of seafood paella, wines and ciders, and a traditional Basque cake or sweet serving of quince, walnut and currants for desset. Cost is $145 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Call the Uchi events manager at 713-492-4564 to reserve a spot.

Tuesday, January 23

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series this January, with Tuesdays offering $15 bowls of pho ga (Vietnamese chicken noodle soup) for the colder weather. Warm up from 5 p.m. until it sells out.

Ken Wright Cellars Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will be hosting Ken Wright of Oregon’s Ken Wright Cellars for a special wine dinner ($115 per person), beginning at 7 p.m. Dishes include mustard-and-herb-crusted wild salmon, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with pomegranate jus and an artisan cheese pairing and miniature chocolate-hazelnut bombe. Call 713-521-2239.

Support the Napa Valley Disaster Relief Fund with a special wine dinner at Lucille's. Photo by Bonner Rhoden

Wednesday, January 24

Sparkling Wine Tasting at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner (sixth floor), will be hosting a Sparkling Wine Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn how the sparkling wines of the United States have evolved and matured to become a revered alternative to the great wines of Champagne, plus enjoy pairings and bites as award-winning sommelier David Cook leads the course. Cost is $45 per person.

Big Bao Battle 2 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Head to The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, to watch (and taste) as 12 local chefs throw down their own version of a traditional Chinese steamed bao. The all-you-can-eat event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

Napa Valley Disaster Relief Dinner at Lucille's

In honor of all the California vineyards affected by the devastating wildfires, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a five-course dinner featuring Napa Valley wines from the affected areas (moved to this Wednesday, January 24 after last week's #icepocalypse). Executive chef/owner Chris Williams will be there to present each dish along with a certified sommelier who will discuss the wines and answer any questions, and a percentage of the evening’s proceeds will go to the Napa Valley Disaster Relief Fund through the Napa Valley Community Foundation. The cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations (required) can be made by calling 713-568-2505.

Thursday, January 25

Australia Wine Conference and Dinner at Le Bistro at the Culinary Institute LeNôtre

At 6:30 p.m., Le Bistro at the Culinary Institute LeNôtre, 7070 Allensby, will be hosting a five-course Australia Wine Conference and Dinner, with pairings from the wine regions of Tasmania, Eden Valley, Barossa Valley Kalima and South Australia. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Friday, January 26

Australia Day at Platypus Brewing

Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, celebrates Australia Day with a special Plum Gose with Murray River Salt beer release, live music and Aussie meat pies, with the party running from noon to midnight.

Come Wine with Us: An Evening in Northeast Italy at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

As part of its wine tasting series Come Wine with Us, the Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting, beginning at 7 p.m. “An Evening in Northeast Italy: From Veneto to Friuli con amore” will offer multiple wines from the regions of Veneto and Friuli, presented by Philip Cusimano and paired with Sud Italia Ristorante chef Maurizio Ferrarese’s creations. Tickets are $55 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members. Reservations can be made on Eventbrite or at 713-524-4222.

Saturday, January 27

Whiskey in the Winter 2018 at Yellow Rose Distilling

Yellow Rose Distilling, 1224 North Post Oak, is teaming up with SoléAna Stables for an evening of friends, fundraising and whiskey. Guests can expect live music, savory bites provided by Life As She Does It, tours of Yellow Rose Distilling and three award-winning whiskeys. Tickets are $100 per person, with designated driver and group sponsorship packages also available; and proceeds go directly to the development of SoléAna Stables, a non-profit organization that provides equine therapeutic riding to individuals with special needs in the greater Houston area.

Sunday, January 28

One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

Tickets are now on sale for the One Pot Showdown, held at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Described as “one part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede and one part gumbo gauntlet,” the popular event is known to sell out, so you’ll want to get your tickets ($40) now if you plan to attend. Proceeds from the event go to Kid’s Meals, an organization that provides healthy lunches to preschool aged kids living in poverty.

