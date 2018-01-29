This Week in Houston Food Events: Super Bowl Eats and Mardi Gras Fun

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Super Bowl Specials

Super Bowl To Go at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is offering a Super Bowl takeout menu, featuring options like assorted sandwich platters, charcuterie and cheese boards and Texas Wagyu hot dogs. Call 832-767-4828 to order.

Super Bowl Catering from Dish Society

Dish Society restaurants will be closed for dinner on Super Bowl Sunday, but staff will be on hand to deliver catering orders. The Game Day catering menu features sandwich trays, entrees like a 44 Farms steak taco bar and chicken tenders, family-style salads and sides, priced for seven or 14 servings, plus chocolate chunk cookies from local partners Petite Sweets ($25/dozen). Those ordering for the first time can eceive ten percent off. For orders and questions, call 832-856-1873 or email catering@dishsociety.com.

Monday, January 29

The Truffle Masters at The Astorian

The fourth annual Truffle Masters will take place at The Astorian, 2500 Summer, from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Casa de Esperanza, the event brings together top local chefs from to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating the most mouthwatering dish using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. The exclusive event will be limited to 500 guests and tickets are $175 for general admission and $275 for VIP (with one hour early entry at 6 p.m).

One Year Anniversary Dinner at One Fifth

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating its one year anniversary with a special a la carte menu with house favorites from both One Fifth Steak and One Fifth Romance Languages. Feast on new and old favorites, including baller boards, 44 Farms cast-iron ribeyes, duck heart bolognese and plenty of off-menu surprises. Reservations can be made online.

Tuesday, January 30

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series this January, with Tuesdays offering $15 bowls of pho ga (Vietnamese chicken noodle soup) for the colder weather. Warm up from 5 p.m. until it sells out.

Wednesday, January 31

Whisky Wednesday at Izakaya

Izakaya, 318 Gray, will host a formal tasting class featuring several pours considered among the royal purple of Japan’s premiere whiskies. From 7 to 9 p.m., representatives from Nikka, a company founded in 1934 and the first to distill whisky in Japan, will introduce four high-end whiskies to taste and discuss, including a surprise pouring of a secret whisky, promised to be among the most rare ones being exported to the United States today. Executive chef Jean Philippe Gaston will be providing a variety of dishes paired with the whiskies. Cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-527-8988.

Wednesday, January 31 through Wednesday, February 14

Chocolate Festival at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is bringing back its annual “Chocolate Festival,” showcasing a variety of imported and local chocolates, as well as chocolate-themed items like ultra-moist chocolate cake, chocolate brioche rolls and cocoa-rubbed meats. On Saturday, February 3 from noon to 4 p.m., John Kelson of John Kelly Chocolates – Los Angeles’ chocolatier to the stars – will be in store chatting with customers and providing chocolate tastings. See the full lineup of events online.

Thursday, February 1

Weddings Showcase at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, and Brides of Houston are teaming up for a special Weddings Showcase from 5 to 8 p.m. Vendors from around the city will style the unique venue for a wedding ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner for guests to enjoy during a cocktail hour. Tickets are $25 per person including a complimentary glass of wine, passed hors d'oeuvres and a food station from the special events menu.

EXPAND Galveston's Mardi Gras celebrations kick off this weekend. Photo by Gilbert Bernal

Friday, February 2

Kick-off to Mardi Gras Galveston

The 107th Mardi Gras! Galveston is taking over the island from Friday, February 2 though Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday). In addition to parades, balcony parties, concerts and plenty of beads, this year’s festivities will include a food truck park, serving everything from tacos and sausage on a stick to funnel cakes and teriyaki chicken. Weekend passes start at $24.48 plus fees.

Mardi Gras Mixers & Elixers at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park, is putting a Mardi Gras masquerade twist on its Mixers & Elixers event (beads and masks are encouraged). Doors open at 7 p.m. for the live band, dancing, cash bars and food trucks. Tickets are $25 ($15 for HMNS members and free for HMNS Catalysts).

Saturday, February 3

Wine Walk at Winter Street Studios

Head to Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter, for the eighth annual Wine Walk, benefiting Houston Boxer Rescue. From 3 to 5:30 p.m., guests can enjoy ten-plus wines from Spain alongside live music, bites and workshops from local artists. Tickets can be purchased for $35.

Sunday, February 4

Super Beef Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites bbq fans to get their fill before the Big Game at its annual Super Beef Sunday, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will be onsite alongside Feges BBQ and Victorian’s Barbecue, each preparing and serving the finest smoked meats for you to enjoy with Saint A brews. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass. Suggested arrival time is prior to 12:30 p.m. so that you can taste all of the different items. Like previous years, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket ($100) and beef ribs ($75) available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase).

Game Day All-You-Can Eat Crawfish at The Branch

The Branch, 7710 Long Point, is hosting a Game Day Watch Party featuring all-you-can-eat crawfish for $20 (limited tickets are available and they must be purchased at The Branch in advance). Crawfish plates will be $10 at the door day of.

