This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Whiskey and Chocolate On

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Valentine’s Sweets at Ooh La La Dessert Boutiques

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will be offering special Valentine’s Day treats this month, including the Valentine’s Hostess Cupcake, mini heart-shaped cookie cakes, red and pink cupcake truffles and iced shortbread cookies in shapes like chocolate-covered strawberries, luscious lips and heart-eye emojis.

Tuesday, February 6

Outdoor Cooking Series with Gary Ly at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series by celebrating the Lunar New Year with guest chef Gary Ly. Ly was part of the opening crew of Revival Market in 2011, and he’ll cook his final dish in Houston at the icehouse before moving to New York for his new job as the sous chef of Momofuku. Look forward to wonton noodle soup with smoked pork broth and charred Chinese broccoli, with the noodles representing longevity, the dumplings resembling gold pouches for wealth and the broccoli symbolizing peace.

EXPAND Pair Cane Rosso's Italian take on shrimp and grits with Buffalo Bayou Brewing's 1836 Copper Ale. Photo courtesy of Cane Rosso

All month long beginning Tuesday, February 6

On-Demand Beer Dinners at Cane Rosso Montrose

Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum, will be hosting flavorful on-demand beer dinners, featuring multiple courses served alongside flavorful beers from Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company. Enjoy marinated beet salad and Crush City IPA; Italian-inspired shrimp and grits with 1836 Copper Ale; and braised lamb with fire-roasted cauliflower and ancho chile agrodolce, accented with the dark fruit and earthy flavors of Figaro quad-style beer. Finish with a salted caramel gelato and coffee of choice. Cost is $35 per person.

Wednesday, February 7

Loveblock Wine Dinner at Roka Akor

Japanese steak, seafood and sushi restaurant Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, will host a four-course wine dinner with New Zealand-based winemaker Loveblock beginning at 7 p.m. Guests will be treated to an appearance from Loveblock founder Erica Crawford as well as a curated menu featuring everything from an expansive nigiri spread to Snake River Farm wagyu. Tickets to the event are priced at $99 (plus tax and gratuity), and reservations can be secured by calling the restaurant at 713-622-1777.

Thursday, February 8

Namaste and Rosé at The Tasting Room CityCentre

The Tasting Room CityCentre, 818 Town and Country, is teaming up with It's Not Hou It's Me and lululemon to host a free yoga class (4 to 5 p.m.) on the green space in CityCentre's plaza on Thursday, February 8, followed by happy hour to celebrate the launch of Lorenza Rosé at the restaurant (5 to 7 p.m.). Yogis and rosé enthusiasts will enjoy tastings and light bites and have the unique opportunity to meet Lorenza Rosé’s winemaker Melinda Kearneyand and her daughter Michéle Lorenza Ouellet, model for J.Crew and Madewell, as they make a special Houston appearance in partnership with The Tasting Room.

Texas Monthly Whiskey Affair at Silver Street Studios

The second annual Texas Monthly Whiskey Affair will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Guests can enjoy a premium whiskey experience, with up to 50 brown spirits, chef pairings, couture cocktails and live jazz, plus spirit seminars led by Texas Monthly Editor in Chief Tim Taliaferro and Wine & Spirits contributor Jessica Dupuy. Tickets are $95 each and include tastings, seminars, cocktails, hearty hors d’oeuvres by chefs and local restaurants, and live music, with $5 of every ticket benefiting Feeding Texas and the Houston Food Bank.

Chocolate Festival Store Stroll at Central Market

As part of its Chocolate Festival (running through Wednesday, February 14), Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting a Chocolate Stroll from 5 to 7 p.m. All ages welcome to get in on the sweet action, as the store transformsits aisles into tasting stations. Stop by to sample some of the world’s finest crowd-pleasing classics and edgy, avant-garde chocolate items, learn about how chocolate is made, discover unexpected pairings and check out new products. The self-guided tour is free with registration online.

Thursday through Sunday

Beers, Bugs & Blues Mardi Gras at Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, 17492 Northwest, is celebrating Mardi Gras Cajun-style, with a lively five-day party. Running all weekend long, and of course, on Fat Tuesday, February 13, Willie’s will have a 5,000-square-foot tent set up outside, complete with a full-size bar, stage and dance floor for Mardi Gras revelers of all ages. In addition to its full menu of Texas comfort food, guests can get Louisiana crawfish for $6.99 per pound.

Friday, February 9

Corks & Forks at The Corinthian

The annual Corks and Forks will be held at The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. (6:30 for VIP). The one-of-a-kind evening raises money for the American Cancer Society, featuring a culinary competition among some of Houston's top chefs, food tastings paired with fine wines, live music and live and silent auctions. This year’s lineup of competing chefs includes chef Colin Shine of Frank’s Americana Revival, chef Edelberto Gonçalves of Fielding's local kitchen + bar, and chef Lance Gillum, Uchi, to name a few. Tickets start at $125 for individuals.

Saturday, February 10

Carnevale at ICCC

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will celebrate Carnevale from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to attend the event in their favorite costume and enjoy snacks and games. The event is open to the public at no cost, although donations are welcome to help offset the costs of provided food and beverages.

Karbach Cookoff in East Downtown

The Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation and Karbach Brewing Company will host the fourth annual Karbach Cookoff in East Downtown, 801 Saint Emanuel, from noon to 10:30 p.m. Entertainment includes headliner Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Cam, Frankie Ballard, Sundance Head and Brooke Eden; and this year, 40 cookoff teams will participate in the cookoff, with more than 120 different dishes in the chili, chicken and open dish categories. Ticket prices range from $50 to $200, with 100 percent of the profits supporting the Houston Fire Department and local area firefighters.

Mardi Gras Ball at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its first Mardi Gras Ball from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will include entertainment by the Bayou City Brass Band, flowing suds and a buffet of New Orleans-inspired eats, including shrimp and andouille jambalaya, blackened wings, red beans and rice and king cake. Tickets are $50 per person and include buffet, beer, entertainment and a hurricane-style glass to take home. Mardi gras costumes, tuxedos and gowns are encouraged.

Café Rialto Supper Club at Hotel Granduca

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, will officially launch Café Rialto — an in-house supper club event featuring dinner, dancing, and live entertainment — at 7 p.m. Named for Hotel Granduca’s picturesque ballroom Salone Rialto (which also serves as the site of the event), the supper club will feature a four-course seasonal wine dinner with everything from Ligurian seafood soup to veal chop with truffle mashed potatoes, mushrooms and red peppercorn sauce. Guests can also dance the night away to tunes of well known local entertainers, the first of which is notable Houston performer Bubba McNeely. Café Rialto will continue to be offered on the second Saturday of each month. Tickets for the event are $150 per person or $275 per couple plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-418-1004.

Sunday, February 11

Happy Galentines event at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will be a showplace for a Happy Galentines event when its in-house floral and events team hosts a fun afternoon of food, drinks and a hands-on class to learn tips and tricks making grand, floral centerpieces celebrating friendship bonds. To be held in Lucy’s Porch (with air conditioning), the class runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $75 per person or $130 for two and include all materials, flowers and vases. In addition, guests will be offered complimentary appetizers and a choice of beverages with or without alcohol. For information and reservations call 713-528-2264 or email ouisies@ouisiestable.com.

