This Week in Houston Food Events: Treat Your Valentine (and Yourself)

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, February 13

All-You-Can-Eat Fat Tuesday Pancakes at Ousie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, is going to go pancake crazy on Fat Tuesday, offering all-you-can-eat pancakes all day long. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests can get all the pancakes they want to stack (blueberry, cornmeal or regular flapjacks) plus two scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh fruit for $15, plus tax and gratuity.

Fat Tuesday Apple Beignet Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be celebrating Fat Tuesday by tossing the more American tradition of wolfing down pancakes aside doing something more French. For a supper only special on the night before Lent begins, the bistro will offer fresh made apple beignets ($8).

French Style Fat Tuesday at Brasserie du Parc

All day long, Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, be offering a Crepe Tiede au Chocolat – a warm chocolate crepe, drizzled with caramel sauce and served with vanilla ice cream ($9).

Mardi Gras at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will be hosting a Mardi Gras, featuring beads, palm reading by Lai Ubberud, music from the Traveling Jazz Band with Tianna Hall and the Houston Jazz Band, and a three-course menu for $65 per person (inclusive of a starter, entrée and dessert) complemented by featured wines and cocktails. Menu highlights Gulf Coast shrimp and goat cheese grits, jumbo lump blue crab cakes and Vieux Carre beignets with cafe au lait anglaise .

Pancake Day at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

All Houston-area locations of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will celebrate International Pancake Day with a menu of seven exclusive, sweet and savory pancakes. The flight-sized flapjacks will be priced at $3.75 each, with outrageously good flavors including the Cherry Garcia-inspired Cherry Chocolate Pie, the whiskey-infused and bourbon syrup-topped Whiskey Cake (dreamed up by the team at the Cinco Ranch location) and Just In Queso, made with a cornmeal pancake with roasted corn and topped with homemade queso featuring Polidori Chorizo. Snooze will also be serving up The King Cake pancake in honor of Mardi Gras; and true to tradition, lucky guests that find the baby (aka “the jack”) in The King Cake will win a $25 Snooze gift card, Snooze Pancake t-shirt and more. All pancake proceeds from Snooze’s Pancake Day will go to Houston’s local community garden projects at Gregory Lincoln Education Center, Rummel Creek Elementary, Katy Prairie Conservancy, and Arabic Immersion Magnet School via Urban Harvest.

Wednesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Dining

Check out our 2018 Valentine’s Day Dining Guide for dinner options and romantic promotions, from decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs offering complimentary bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Red Sauce Night at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis, will be hosting its inaugural Red Sauce Night beginning at 4 p.m. Justin Yu of Theodore Rex & Better Luck Tomorrow will be making Spaghetti and Meatballs and the gang at Public Services will be serving their favorite Italian cocktails and pouring a selection of Italian wine, beer, and liqueur.

Galentine’s Day at Hops Meets Barley

Join the ladies of Real Ale and Dogfish Head for a special Galentine's Day Celebration at Hops Meets Barley, 2245 West Alabama, from 6 to 10 p.m. Party goers can expect assorted vendors, beer on draft from both breweries, free swag basket raffles and glassware and more. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Valentine’s Day at El Big Bad

El Big Bad, 419 Travis, is bringing back its “ i love you and tacos so much” Valentine’s Day event, featuring bottomless tacos for two, available from 6 to 10 p.m. For $39.95, guests will get bottomless tacos (choice of beef, chicken or pork) for two and two margaritas. The special is limited so patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase before it sells out. The full menu will also be available. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the graffiti art from local Artist Kevin Hernandez, a playful mashup paying homage to both Austin’s famous “ i love you so much” wall and San Antonio’s reinvented replica “ i love tacos so much.”

Whisky is My Valentine Party at Izakaya

Valentine’s Day non-participants are exactly who Izakaya, 318 Gray, have in mind the night of Wednesday, February 14, when the Japanese pub will be closing its large Mural Room for dining and opening it to revelers in a Whisky is My Valentine party. Beginning at 6 p.m., the no-admission charge event focuses on Japanese whiskeys and will include a full evening of food, drink, fun, games and contests. There will be a photo booth for group shots, specialty cocktails made for the evening and a special candy bar selling all kinds of sweets. Full dining and drinking service will continue as usual in the main dining room.

Singles Awareness Day at Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella, is celebrating Singles Awareness Day this Valentine’s Day, inviting single men and women to ditch their dates and “shred their ex”. Guests that bring in a picture of their ex to shred will get to chow down on complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres – think Mini Cornish Hand Pies, Devils on Horseback and Meatballs.

Dig into Tony Mandola's rainbow trout almondine and bread pudding before a show at Stages Theater. Photo courtesy of The Epicurean Publicist

Beginning Thursday, February 15

Pre-Theater Dinner at Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, and Stages Theater, 3201 Allen, are partnering to offer a pre-theater, prix-fixe dinner menu at Tony Mandola's during the next two upcoming shows: Ann and We Are Proud, running from Thursday, February 15 through April 7. The three-course dinners feature choices such as Mama Mandola’s gumbo, spaghetti and meatballs, rainbow trout almondine and banana key lime pie with bourbon sauce. Cost is $40 per person, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. To purchase, call the Stages Patron Services Center at (713-527-0123) and the box office will make your reservation. Or purchase your show tickets and dinner online at stagestheatre.com. Reservations will be made two hours before the performance time either at 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Friday, February 16

Chinese New Year at Regal Seafood

Regal Seafood, 12350 Southwest Freeway, will welcome the Chinese New Year with Hong Kong-style, Cantonese fusion dishes, featuring shareable plates of King Crab and Jumbo Lobster served multiple ways, plus dim sum, e-fu/long life noodles and traditional Beijing duck carved tableside. Call 281-494- 8888.

Saturday, February 17

Wine on the Green at The Water Works

Wine tasting event Wine on the Green will take place at The Water Works, 105 Sabine, from 3 to 8 p.m. Guests can discover new wines and spirits as they sip and sample from over 60 varieties, listen to live music, get bites from local chefs and engage with wine experts from around the world. Tickets are $40 and include entrance to the festival, complimentary samples and access to all the wine.

Annual Gumbo Cook-Off at Little Woodrow's Midtown

Head to Little Woodrow’s Midtown, 2306 Brazos, for tasty drinks and even tastier gumbo as teams compete for prizes and glory at the annual Gumbo Cook-Off. The 21-and-up event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

