This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Margs for National Margarita Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, February 19

President’s Day Brunch at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will extend its weekend brunch to Monday (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) in honor of President’s Day. Guests can enjoy Treat options like Cinnamon French Toast, Crispy Quail & Hot Cakes and Egg Whites Parmesan alongside boozy beverages.

Wednesday, February 21

Cherry Block Pop-up at Aris Tower

Head the Aris Tower, 409 Travis, from 7 to 10 p.m. for a sneak peak at Cherry Block, one of the exciting new concepts to be located inside the upcoming chef-driven food hall, Bravery Chef Hall. Tickets are $75 and include all food, wine and gratuity.

Pinot Noir Tasting at Third Coast Restaurant

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner (sixth floor), will be hosting a Pinot Noir Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will explore how the wine came to be and how American varietals hold up to their French counterparts, with award-winning sommelier David Cook teaching the course. Cost is $55 per person and includes wines paired with a light bite from chef Jon Buchanan.

EXPAND Fluff Bake Bar's Rebecca Masson is launching a new weeknight dinner series, "Thursday Night Take Over." Photo by Julie Soefer

Thursday, February 22

Margarita-paired Tasting Menu at Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi

All of chef Hugo Ortega’s award-winning Mexican restaurants, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160 and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will be celebrating National Margarita Day with a margarita-pairred tasting menu. Offering tree courses with three different margaritas, cost is $58 per person plus tax and gratuity. The restaurants will also offer The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold for a special price of $15 all day long (down from $29). The Greatest Margarita showcases the elegance and flavor of 25-year aged Grand Marnier with the polished agave flavors of a finely wood-aged Anejo Tequila from Gran Centenario. Creator Sean Beck, sommelier/beverage director of H Town Restaurant Group, thinks it’s by far the smoothest margarita you will ever drink.

National Margarita Day

In honor of the holiday, guests can sip $5 Margs at Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, all day long. Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be celebrating with 16-ounce Big Ass Frozen Margaritas for $15 all day, plus $5 frozen and rocks margs from 2 to 6 p.m. Cyclone Anaya's locations will be celebrating National Margarita Day by repeating its incredible deal from last year, offering its jumbo house margarita for the same price it was when the concept opened in 1978. Guests can get the jumbo marg for just $5 with the purchase of an entree.

“Thursday Night Takeover” at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, is launching a new "Thursday Night Take Over" series featuring guest chefs from around the country. The series kicks off with Chris Shepherd and a preview of UB Preserv . Other chefs in the monthly series include John Tesar (Dallas), Richie Nakano (San Francisco) and Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (San Diego). The TNTO replaces chef-owner Rebecca Masson’s popular “Dinner with My Friends” series; this time, each guest chef will create a menu of three to four items available a la carte from 6 to 9 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required, though four “chef’s table” seats will be available for purchase each month at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Masson will create a special dessert to complement each chef’s menu, with optional wine pairings and specialty beer from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

Thursday through Saturday

World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

Held at NRG Park, the fan-favorite event kicks off the upcoming Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo season, offering three days of barbecue, a contest with over 250 teams, live music and plenty of fun. Most tents are invite-only, but anyone can purchase tickets to access the carnival and venues like the The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and Chuck Wagon. Tickets are $15 ($5 for ages three to 12) and include a one-day carnival admission, plus a complimentary bbq plate with brisket, beans and chips.

Friday, February 23

Meet the Producers at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC), 1101 Milford, is launching new event series called “Meet the Producers,” with the first edition being held at 7 p.m. The first edition will feature a guided tasting with Piero Rossi Cairo, the owner of Tenuta Cucco and La Raia wines, a vineyard near Alba in the Piemonte region of Italy. Guests will have the opportunity to taste unique and uncommon wines, including a 2011 Barolo Riserva Cerrati, a 2013 Barolo Serralunga, and a 2014 Gavi Riserva. Tickets are $45 for ICCC members and $50 for non-members.

Saturday, February 24

Masquerade Woodlands at Town Green Park

Head to Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins, for this inaugural Mardi Gras celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. The event will feature all things Maris Gras, with live zydeco and jazz, hurricanes and beers, a pet parade and kids zone, and eats like crawfish, gumbo and Cajun specialties. General admission is $6, with VIP tickets available for $60.

