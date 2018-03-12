This Week in Houston Food Events: Meet the O’Doddy Burger

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, March 12

Courtyard Social Crawfish Boil at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Courtyard Social Crawfish Boil from 6 to 8 p.m. The rain-or-shine event costs $25 per person, including crawfish and two beers.

Tuesday, March 13

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with a barbecue plate chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. Beginning at 5 p.m., Garcia will be firing up the grill to cook corned brisket and sausage skewers with Sam Houston BBQ sauce, broccoli slaw, house made pickles and jalapeño cheddar bread.

(credit Carla Gomez)

Cognac, Cocktails & Consumption at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, is joining up with France’s Martell Cognac to create an evening of tasting and learning from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guests are invited to gather on the bistro’s patio for cognac cocktails, oysters and light appetizers, with a number of Martell representatives on hand to discuss the art of cognac tasting. The cost is $30 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 832-879-2802. Space is limited.

Unconventional Wine Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Beginning at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a perception-challenging wine dinner with Heath Richardson of Serendipity. The Unconventional Wine Wine Dinner will feature five wines, all usually thought to be what they will not be (reds will seem like whites, whites like reds) paired with four courses, including French scallops, seared mahi mahi glazed with wild honey and Provencal chicken stew with olives. The cost per person is $85 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $40 deposit via Paypal.

Wednesday, March 14

St. Paddy’s Burger Special at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, will debut its

latest seasonal burger special, offering an Irish twist in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The O’Doddy Burger rocks seasoned Angus brisket, sharp white cheddar, Irish mayo and a “bubble & squeak” slaw — a classic potato, onion and cabbage slaw mixed with bright flavors of creamy lemon, horseradish, mustard and spices. Pair it with a malty brown beer from Wednesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 28.

Ketcham Estate Winery Dinner at Quattro

The Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will collaborate with winemakers Allie and Mark Ketcham of Ketcham Estate Winery for an extravagant six-course wine dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a selection of the California-based winery’s finest bottles alongside a special curated menu, beginning with passed hors d’oeuvres (think smoked salmon and caviar and fingerling potato with chive, créme fraiche and Maine lobster salad) and Beau Joie Champagne followed by a selection of wine-paired courses, from seared diver scallops and duck duo to peppercorn-crusted venison and chocolate and cherry terrine. Cost is $98 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Monthly Wine Tasting at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will pair four Italian wines with its rustic bites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sip Pinot Grigio, Sangiovese, Barbera and Negroamaro alongside tastes like Hunter’s style quail and duck and olive sauce over polenta and dumplings. Cost is $35 in advance and $40 day of.

Thursday, March 15

Complimentary Cast Winery Tasting at Radio Milano

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, welcomes Sonoma County's Cast Winery owner, Jack Siefrick, to host and guide a complimentary five flight wine tasting at 7 p.m. Prior to the seminar, guests can enjoy Milano Bar's Happy Hour menu, featuring classic $8 cocktails as well as original cocktails by Bar Manager Brandon Hernandez for an additional cost. Following the tasting, attendees are invited to cap the evening off on Milano Bar's patio where small cheese plates will be available with the purchase of a glass of wine from the tasting. Everyone will also have the opportunity to purchase bottles or cases of the featured wines. Reservations are required. Call 713-827-3545.

Pears Belle Helene Day at Bistro Provence

Dessert lovers can celebrate Pears Belle Helene Day, better known in France as Poires Belle Helene, at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. The luscious pear, chocolate and ice cream parfait turns 154 this year, created in 1864 by one of the world’s most famous chefs, Auguste Escoffier, after the opening of ‘La Belle Helene,’ an operetta by Jacques Offenbach. Bistro Provence will add the opera-born Pears Helene to its specials menu for both lunch and dinner.

EXPAND Celebrate “March Badness” at Pluckers Wing Bar. Photo by Melissa Skorpil

Thursday and Friday

“March Badness” at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers locations will once again be flipping the typical March Madness festivities upside down for a unique “March Badness” competition. For the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 15, and Friday, March 16, participants will be asked to choose the losers of the games rather than the winners. One winner who correctly chooses each of the losers will win a $1,000 Pluckers Gift Card. Brackets will be available to fill out online and will be posted the Sunday night after the tournament field is announced. In addition, once the Sweet 16 has been set, Pluckers will assign a special to the four lowest seeded teams. If any of the four teams reach the Final Four, Pluckers will feature that special during the Final Four on Saturday, March 31. Throughout the entire tournament, from the first round on Tuesday, March 13, to the finals on Monday, April 2, Pluckers will also offer $1 off 34-ounce Bud Lights.

Friday, March 16

Pinot Noir Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Guest are invited to join Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, at 5:30 p.m., as the wine team showcases the great pinot noirs of the United States and France. For $95 (plus tax and gratuity), indulge an assortment of grape variations, ranging from the golden slope of the Cote d’Or all the way to the hills and valleys of California and Oregon. A chef selection of hors d’oeuvres will be available as well.

Saturday, March 17

Saint Patrick's Day Dining

From traditional Irish breakfasts and corned beef and cabbage plates to Jameson flights and green-colored sweets, check out our St. Patrick's Day Dining Guide for the best places to eat, drink and at least pretend to be Irish.

Sunday, March 18

Maki Demo Dinner at Uchi

The culinary team at Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, is hosting a multi-course maki demo dinner at 6:30 p.m. Uchi sushi chefs will showcase the process and technique used when crafting rolls; and guests can enjoy welcome beverage upon arrival, a and takeaways. Tickets for the event and dinner are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A check for additional beverages and gratuity will be passed to the guests at the conclusion of the meal.

Third Birthday Party at Johnny’s Gold Brick

Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, will be throwing a third birthday party featuring live music, guest bartenders, a menu of Johnny’s Greatest Hits and BBQ from Chapman House BBQ (food from 6 p.m. to close). Cocktail menu highlights include the Beety Beety Bom Bom (tequila, mezcal, beet, coconut cream, lemon), the Mistaken Identity (bourbon, pineapple, vermouth, cardamom) and the crowd favorite Big Gold (rum, orgeat, house cream soda).

