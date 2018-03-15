 


Save the date: Our Menu of Menus extravaganza returns on Tuesday, April 10.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Menu of Menus Tickets Now

Brooke Viggiano | March 15, 2018 | 4:00am
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, 6th floor, will be hosting a Tasting Series: Irish Whiskey on Wednesday, March 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The restaurant’s award-winning sommelier, David Cook, will teach this course, as guests enjoy whiskey tastings paired with small bites by executive chef Jon Buchanan. Cost is $55 plus tax and gratuity.

The ninth annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked will take place at the Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars, 1530 West Loop South, on Thursday, March 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to mingle alongside longtime radio host and emcee Sam Malone for an elegant evening of fine wines and foods presented by some of Landry's Inc. finest restaurants, including spots like The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro's Steakhouse and Willie G's Seafood and Steaks. Participating chefs are assigned a classic automobile or vintage wooden boat, and each will select a specific wine and prepare a custom hors d'oeuvre to pair alongside. The "Uncorked" event will also feature luxury items and experiences in the form of a live and silent auction. Cost is $100 per person at the door or $75 per person in advance.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC), 1101 Milford, will host its Easter edition of La Piccola Cucina, a hands-on cultural culinary experience for children aged three to ten years old, on Saturday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children will be making “colomba con l’uovo”, a dove-shaped dessert with a hard-boiled egg inside it, typically made around Pasqua (Easter) in Italy. Tickets are $30 for ICCC Members and $45 for non-members.

Working in partnership with local charities that benefit lives of veterans, children, and the disabled, the 4th Annual BigAss Crawfish Bash will be held at at Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004, on Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The family-friendly extravaganza is rain or shine, featuring live music, a kids zone, and an all-you-can-eat crawfish cookoff from 1 to 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 to $30, with this year’s event benefiting Camp Hope, Texas Special Olympics and local education foundations Boyscouts, C.E.R.T. and more.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens, 1140 Eldridge, will be hosting a Basic Foods for the Tex-Mex Kitchen Class on Saturday, March 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Owner Sylvia will be showcasing how to make flour tortillas, carne guisada, refried beans, charro beans, guisado beans and chili piquin salsa, step-by-step. Cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person (includes all materials, the class and a meal). To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Menu of Menus offers unlimited bites and booze from over 40 local restaurants.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Houston Press Menu of Menus — held on Tuesday, April 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards. Ticket holders can enjoy wine, beer and cocktail samples alongside unlimited tastes from more than 40 restaurants, including spots like Boheme, Harold’s, Jonathan’s the Rub, Koala Kolache, Oh My Gogi and Latin Bites. General admission is $55 in advance and $65 day of, with VIP tickets (including one hour early entry and complimentary valet parking) available for $85 in advance and $100 day of. A Voice Daily Deal available until April 1 cuts the costs even further to $45 for GA and $80 for VIP. 

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Popular Stories

