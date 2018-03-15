Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Menu of Menus Tickets Now

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, 6th floor, will be hosting a Tasting Series: Irish Whiskey on Wednesday, March 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The restaurant’s award-winning sommelier, David Cook, will teach this course, as guests enjoy whiskey tastings paired with small bites by executive chef Jon Buchanan. Cost is $55 plus tax and gratuity.

The ninth annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked will take place at the Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars, 1530 West Loop South, on Thursday, March 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to mingle alongside longtime radio host and emcee Sam Malone for an elegant evening of fine wines and foods presented by some of Landry's Inc. finest restaurants, including spots like The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro's Steakhouse and Willie G's Seafood and Steaks. Participating chefs are assigned a classic automobile or vintage wooden boat, and each will select a specific wine and prepare a custom hors d'oeuvre to pair alongside. The "Uncorked" event will also feature luxury items and experiences in the form of a live and silent auction. Cost is $100 per person at the door or $75 per person in advance.