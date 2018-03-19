This Week in Houston Food Events: Fire Up the Grill at Eight Row Flint

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, March 20

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with a barbecue plate chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. Beginning at 5 p.m., Garcia will be firing up the grill to cook corned brisket and sausage skewers with Sam Houston BBQ sauce, broccoli slaw, house made pickles and jalapeño cheddar bread.

Wednesday, March 21

Tasting Series: Irish Whiskey at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, 6th floor, will be hosting a Tasting Series: Irish Whiskey from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The restaurant’s award-winning sommelier, David Cook, will teach this course, as guests enjoy whiskey tastings paired with small bites by executive chef Jon Buchanan. Cost is $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Cherry Block Pop-up at Aris Tower

Head the Aris Tower, 409 Travis, from 7 to 10 p.m. for a sneak peak at Cherry Block, one of the exciting new concepts to be located inside the upcoming chef-driven food hall, Bravery Chef Hall. Tickets are $75 and include all food, wine and gratuity.

Tour of Spain at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, invites guests to an intimate, seven-course dinner paired with unique, Spanish wines. Beginning at 7 p.m., experience authentic tapas created by executive chef Chris Williams while Rodney Willis, a certified sommelier, will be on-site to discuss the wines, which have no retail presence. The cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-568-2505 to reserve your spot.

Relic Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Join Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, as sommelier turned rockstar winemaker, Mike Hirby, showcases his Relic wines. Made in some of Napa and Sonoma’s finest, historic vineyards, Hirby’s wines are a homage to the past (the winery is one of the few to continue to foot-stomp the fruit). For $195, guests of Pappas Bros. can indulge in his collection of carefully crafted wines ranging from Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Rhone Blends, in addition to four-courses from Pappas Bros. The wine dinner begins at 7 p.m. and includes courses such as roasted guinea fowl with wild cherry reduction and dry-aged New York strip with braised oxtail, celery root purée and wild ramps.

Thursday, March 22

Melka Estates Wine Tasting at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, will host a rare wine tasting event with Melka Estates & Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. Co-proprietor and winemaker Cherie Melka along with director of sales Sylvie Laly will be on site to meet guests and present the magnificent Mekerra Proprietary Red 2013 and CJ 2014. Guests will have the opportunity to try one or both by the glass at very special prices. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Keels & Wheels Uncorked at the Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars

The ninth annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked will take place at the Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars, 1530 West Loop South, from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to mingle alongside longtime radio host and emcee Sam Malone for an elegant evening of fine wines and foods presented by some of Landry's Inc. finest restaurants, including spots like The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro's Steakhouse and Willie G's Seafood and Steaks. Participating chefs are assigned a classic automobile or vintage wooden boat, and each will select a specific wine and prepare a custom hors d'oeuvre to pair alongside. The "Uncorked" event will also feature luxury items and experiences in the form of a live and silent auction. Cost is $100 per person at the door or $75 per person in advance. Tickets may be purchased online at keels-wheels.com or by calling 713-521-0105.

Friday through Sunday

Tomball German Heritage Festival in Old Town Tomball

Held near the Historical Train Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm, the Tomball German Heritage Festival celebrates German heritage through traditional music and dance, arts and crafts, and food and drink. The family-friendly event will feature over 2000 street vendors, festival eats and authentic German bites, beer and wine, a petting zoo, street performers, antique shopping and a heritage center. Hours are Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Crawfish season is among us. Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

Saturday, March 24

La Piccola Cucina at Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC), 1101 Milford, will host its Easter edition of La Piccola Cucina, a hands-on cultural culinary experience for children aged three to ten years old, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children will be making “colomba con l’uovo”, a dove-shaped dessert with a hard-boiled egg inside it, typically made around Pasqua (Easter) in Italy. Tickets are $30 for ICCC Members and $45 for non-members.

BigAss Crawfish Bash at Gulf Greyhound Park

Working in partnership with local charities that benefit lives of veterans, children, and the disabled, the 4th Annual BigAss Crawfish Bash will be held at Gulf Greyhound Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The family-friendly extravaganza is rain or shine, featuring live music, a kids zone, and an all-you-can-eat crawfish cookoff from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30, with this year’s event benefiting Camp Hope, Texas Special Olympics and local education foundations Boyscouts, C.E.R.T. and more.

Basic Foods for the Tex-Mex Kitchen Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, will be hosting a Basic Foods for the Tex-Mex Kitchen Class from 1 to 4 p.m. Owner Sylvia will be showcasing how to make flour tortillas, carne guisada, refried beans, charro and guisado beans, and chili piquin salsa, step-by-step. Cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person (includes all materials, the class and a meal). To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Saturday and Sunday

All Day National Waffle Day Specials at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will showcase waffles on the specials menu all weekend long, and they won’t be just for breakfast. The traditional square waffle will be available for weekend brunch with warm maple syrup and scrambled eggs and slices of bacon on the side, but there will also be special fried chicken and waffles and a Ouisie’s original, the Southwest Waffle with pico de gallo, guacamole and pulled pork. Better yet, all the waffles are also on the menu for dinner. The specials will return for a week in September as well. Brunch begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with dinner service continuing until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

