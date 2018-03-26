This Week in Houston Food Events: Spring Has Sprung

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Specials

Spring Menu Items at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is getting a Spring refresh at locations around town, welcoming three new morning cocktails and four new breakfast/brunch plates. Sip a Goin’ Green Bloody Mary or bourbon-infused Kentucky Coffee while you indulge in I Want Sum’oa Cakes (Snooze’s signature buttermilk pancakes topped with homemade vanilla crème anglaise, caramel sauce and shortbread crumble, then drizzled with chocolate sauce and sprinkled with sticky coconut and powdered sugar) or the Spring Harvest Benny (cheesy quinoa cakes topped with a duo of poached cage-free eggs, smoked cheddar Hollandaise and everything spice, dressed with fresh watercress, zucchini and heirloom cherry tomatoes in a Dijon citronette.

Monday, March 26

Casual Wine Dinner at Peli Peli Kitchen

Houston Food Finder is teaming up with Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy, for a Casual Wine Dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will explore the world of South African wines alongside four weeknight courses — cucumber and peppadew salad, braised oxtail, curried chicken and sticky toffee cupcake — for $35. A South African wine representative will be on hand to discuss the wines being tasted at this approachable dinner, and Houston Food Finder editor and publisher Phaedra Cook (a Houston Press alum) will also be in attendance.

Saint Arnold Beer Education Class at Flying Saucer Sugar Land

Flying Saucer Sugar Land, 15929 City Walk, is hosting a beer education class with Saint Arnold Brewing Company from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can taste eight different styles of beer, learn about how they are made and enjoy complimentary bites. Cost is $25 per person and tickets are limited.

Tuesday, March 27

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with a barbecue plate chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. Beginning at 5 p.m., Garcia will be firing up the grill to cook corned brisket and sausage skewers with Sam Houston BBQ sauce, broccoli slaw, housemade pickles and jalapeño cheddar bread.

Meet the Winemaker - Alma Fria at Sonoma Wine Bar

Sonoma Wine Bar, 801 Studewood, is hosting a special wine tasting featuring Alma Fria Winery and winemaker and partner, Carroll Kemp. The event is a casual come-and-go from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost is $10 per person to taste through a lineup of four wines. The wines can be purchased for a 30-percent off retail discount, with an additional 10-percent off six or more bottles. The tasting fee is waived with a two-bottle purchase.

Wednesday, March 28

Evolution of Food in India: Talk and Tasting by Anita Jaisinghani at Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop

FotoFest has partnered with Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, to present James Beard Award-nominated chef Anita Jaisinghani to present a talk and food tasting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (limited) are $25 per person. Small bites will be provided by Pondicheri and there will be a cash bar for wine and beer.

Thursday, March 29

Masi Amarone Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will pair wines with its rustic fare for a special five-course wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sip and savor Masi Wines paired with plates of saffron arancini, gnocchi alla romana and grilled American bison. Cost is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-861-8666.

Friday, March 30

Brunch with the Bunny at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Brunch with the Bunny, featuring a photo session with the bunny, live bunnies on the patio, a room full of Easter goodies and a special Easter Brunch menu. Cost is $30 for kids 12 and under, including a biscuit, muffin, starter, entrée, dessert and photo. Adult brunch cost is $45, including a biscuit, muffin, choice of starter, entrée, dessert and complimentary mimosa. Reservations (required) can be made from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EXPAND Head to Armadillo Palace for a family-friendly crawfish boil. Photo courtesy of Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Saturday, March 31

Crawfish Boil at Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, will host a crawfish boil just in time for family gatherings. Armadillo Palace extended its hours of operation earlier this month from noon to 2 a.m. (previous hours were 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.), with the kitchen, backyard and Dance Hall now serving up lunch fare on Saturdays.

Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its annual Brenner’s Wine Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. The day will feature an array of wines, chef-crafted bites from Landry’s restaurants and live flamenco-style music from Moodafaruka. Tickets are $85 presale ($95 day of) for general admission and $150 for VIP (includes early access at 3 p.m.).

Third Anniversary Party at Wooster’s Garden

Wooster’s Garden, 3315 Milam, will be hosting its 3rd Anniversary Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Expect live music and flowing drinks.

Sunday, April 1

Easter Sunday Dining

Check out our Easter Sunday Brunch Guide for a lineup of the city's best holiday options, from quick, casual breakfasts and family-friendly bunny brunches to luxurious multi-course affairs.

The Thread Alliance Blue Plate Special Launch

The Thread Alliance will launch the 6th Annual Blue Plate Special, a month-long campaign encouraging Houstonians to stand up for child abuse prevention and dine out at participating Blue Plate Special restaurants. Participating restaurants will support the campaign by offering guests a “Blue Plate Special” entrée, dessert or drink, with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause. This year’s lineup of restaurants include spots like Axelrad Beer Garden, Dish Society, Emmaline, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Fadi’s and FM Kitchen & Bar. See the entire list online.

