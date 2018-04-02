This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Astros Home Opener

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

The Thread Alliance Blue Plate Special Launch

The Thread Alliance will launch the 6th Annual Blue Plate Special, a month-long campaign encouraging Houstonians to stand up for child abuse prevention and dine out at participating Blue Plate Special restaurants. Participating restaurants will support the campaign by offering guests a “Blue Plate Special” entrée, dessert or drink, with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause. This year’s lineup of restaurants include spots like Axelrad Beer Garden, Dish Society, Emmaline, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Fadi’s and FM Kitchen & Bar. See the entire list online.

Wednesday Oyster Special at the General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, is celebrating spring by bringing back its savory Gulf Oysters. Beginning on Wednesday, April 4 and running every Wednesday, all month long, the eatery will be offering a dozen Hump Day oysters for just $9.95.

Monday, April 2

Home Opener Astros Dogs at King's BierHaus

King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, is kicking off the Astros Home Opener by giving away one signed Jose Altuve Jersey at the end of the night. In addition, guests can enjoy $5 Astro Dogs (Polish sausage, house bun, sauerkraut, King’s mustard, sports peppers) and $6 signature drafts all day long.

Home Opener Lunch Special at Treebeards Market Square

Treebeards Market Square, 315 Travis, is root root rooting for the home team with a lunch special for the Astros Home Opener. Guests can enjoy a large duck or chicken/sausage gumbo and any bottle of beer (or Saint Arnold Root Beer) for $9.90. The special is dine-in only if you get the beer, otherwise take-out is available with the root beer. All other Treebeards locations will only have root beer available. Special Astros cookies will also be available at all Treebeards locations.

Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 8

Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair

The 15th Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair is expected to be the largest in its history, featuring award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch. Tickets run from $40 to $125 for events, with weekend passes for $250 and a stay and play VIP package for two for $750.

Thursday, April 5

Prom Dress Drive Kickoff Mixer at Peli Peli Galleria

Every April, Peli Peli teams up with MD Anderson, NACE (National Association for Catering and Events) and the Sunshine Kids Foundation to organize a prom for teens receiving treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the charitable efforts could use your help. All Peli Peli locations will act as a drop-off location for donated prom dresses, beginning Thursday, April 5 and running through Sunday, April 15. Bring in any mint condition prom dress and receive a $10 gift card per donated dress. To get things started, Peli Peli Galleria, 5085 Westheimer, will be throwing a Prom Dress Drive Kickoff Mixer on Thursday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND Pokéworks Montrose will celebrate its grand opening with a BOGO offer. Photo courtesy of Pokéworks

Saturday, April 7

Grand Opening BOGO Special at Pokéworks Montrose

Pokéworks is celebrating the grand opening of its second Houston location, 2055 Westheimer, #100, with a special BOGO offer. The buy-one-get-one-free special is available for all menu items all day long, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A third Houston-area Pokéworks location is slated to open this Summer in Katy.

Houston Mac & Cheese Festival at Silver Street Station

The Houston Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards, from 1 to 4 p.m. Top local restaurants will serve samples of their creative take on the comfort food favorite, paired with libations, live music, local vendors, art and engaging activities. Tickets are $55 for general admission (includes unlimited food samples, drink tickets and a vote for People’s Choice) and $85 for VIP (includes unlimited food samples, one hour early entry at noon, VIP access, a vote for People’s Choice and unlimited drink samples).

Saturday through Sunday

The 37th Annual Home Show at George R. Brown Convention Center

The 37th Annual Home Show will open at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, as guests meet with home improvement professionals, contractors and remodelers. The event will also feature a special Foodie Spotlight, hosted by Houston Restaurant Weeks founder, Cleverley Stone. Houston chefs from Roegels Barbecue Co., H S Green, Maggiano’s, Emmaline, The Tasting Room and Jonathan’s The Rub will hit the cooking stage to demonstrate how to prepare their signature dish and pass samples. Tickets are $9 ($7 for seniors and military). Children 14 and under are free.

Sunday, April 8

Tacos Over Texas at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Benefitting The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund, Tacos over Texas will take place at The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, in collaboration with El Tiempo Cantina. The friendly taco throwdown will feature chefs Alex Padilla (The Original Ninfa's), Domenic Laurenzo (El Tiempo), Johnny Carrabba (Carrabba's), Robert Del Grande (Cafe Annie), Michael and David Cordua (Cordua Restaurants), Kiran Verma (Kiran's), Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's BBQ) and more. Guests can enjoy a specialty taco from each chef, along with beer, margaritas and live music. Tickets are available for $40 general admission (access from 1 to 4 p.m.) and $200 VIP (includes early access from noon to 1 p.m.).

Something for Everyone Benefit at The Ivy & James

I’ll Have What She’s Having — an all-female organization of chefs, small business owners, restaurant professionals and physicians team up to raise funds to advance local women’s health — will host its inaugural benefit at The Ivy and James in Evelyn’s Park, 4480 Bellaire. Dubbed “Something for Everyone,” the gala will fund essential women’s health services at Legacy Community Health, Texas Children’s Hospital, The Rose and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. Tickets are $99 for the Amouse Bouche Cocktail and Small Bites portion, including open access to seven cocktail, wine and beer stations and passed bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can also enjoy an Al Fresco picnic dinner for two at 6 p.m. for $250; an Amouse Bouche and Al Fresco combo for $399; or a three-course Charitable Feast (6 p.m.) for $500.

Bocuse Homage Dinner at The Pass

The Pass, 807 Taft, is celebrating the legendary French chef Paul Bocuse with a five-course Bocuse Homage Dinner. Seating is at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 before tax and gratuity ($175 with wine pairings). Call 713-628-9020, ext. 2 for tickets.

