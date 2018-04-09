This Week in Houston Food Events: Chow Down at Menu of Menus

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 9

Truth Barbecue Collaboration at Ramen Tatsu-ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, will welcome Truth Barbecue owner and pitmaster Leonard Botello IV for his first-ever collaboration in Houston. Guests can enjoy Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen (pit-smoked shoyu, silky and rich Truth brisket, ajitama, menma) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Dish Society is dishing out free breakfast this week, offering specials from sausage, egg and cheese biscuits to house tacos.

Monday, April 9 through Thursday, April 12

Free Breakfast at Dish Society

Dish Society is offering four days of free breakfast at all three locations. Each day from 7 to 10:30 a.m., the farm-to-table diner will feature a different breakfast item, on the house (one free item per person per day; dine in only). Stop by to get a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit on Monday; duo of house breakfast tacos on Tuesday; traditional breakfast plate on Wednesday; and chicken and biscuits on Thursday. As always, Dish Society offers cups of Greenway drip coffee on the house, Monday through Friday during breakfast.

Tuesday, April 10

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series for the month of April, featuring the front-of-the-house women of Agricole Hospitality and their Louisiana roots. This week’s Tuesday night event will feature a shrimp boil with Coltivare assistant general manager Olivia Gordon. Food is served 5 p.m. until sold out, and each plate is $15.

Menu of Menus at Silver Street Station

The 2018 Houston Press Menu of Menus will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards. Guests can enjoy wine, beer and cocktail samples alongside unlimited tastes from over 40 restaurants, including spots like Boheme, Harold’s, Jonathan’s the Rub, Koala Kolache, Oh My Gogi and Latin Bites. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 day of, with VIP admission (including one hour early entry and complimentary valet parking) available for $85 in advance and $100 day of.

BOH! Pasta Preview at Aris Market Square Apartments

Head to Aris Market Square Apartments, 409 Travis, for a preview of chef Ben McPherson’s upcoming Chef Hall concept, BOH! Pasta. Guests can expect Italian bites — think salumis, cheeses, bruschettas, pizzas and pastas like orecchiette with fennel sausage and fava bean and ricotta tortelli — all alongside cocktails crafted by Jonathan Guillardo of Prohibition and wine curated by Bravery partner/grape alchemist, Shepard Ross. Tickets are $50 and the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

“Thursday Night Takeover” at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its "Thursday Night Take Over" series , in which guest chefs from around the country create a three to four item available a la carte from 6 to 9 p.m. This month, the series features chef Justin Brunson of Denver’s Old Major. No tickets or reservations are required, though four “chef’s table” seats will be available for purchase each month at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Masson will create a special dessert to complement each chef’s menu, with optional wine pairings and specialty beer from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

Thursday, April 12 through Saturday, April 14

Foodways Texas Symposium

The Foodways Texas Symposium, entitled Shrimp and Grit: Food and Community Along the Texas Gulf Coast, will be taking place at various locations in Houston. The three-day event is packed with lectures, stories, videos, and Q&A sessions covering the history as well as the future preservation of our coastal region as it pertains to food culture. Highlights include author Terry Thompson-Anderson and historian Kay Betz of the History Center for Aransas County, discussing the foodways of the Coastal Bend; Robb Walsh covering boudin kolaches; and filmmaker Keeley Steenson with a new film on Cambodian Donut Shops in the Houston area. as well as a panel discussion with folks from the film. Guests can enjoy these talks and more while enjoying meals from chefs Hugo Ortega, Bryan Caswell and Rebecca Masson, plus from restaurants like Goode Company Armadillo Palace and Winbern Mess Hall, among others.

Sunday, April 15

Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center

The annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at the Humble Civic Center Arena, 8233 Will Clayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s lineup of smokemasters includes Blake's BBQ, Blood Bros. BBQ, The Brisket House, CorkScrew BBQ, El Burro & the Bull, Fainmous BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Gerardo's, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Jackson Street BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Lenox Bar-B-Que, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Pinkerton's BBQ, Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue, Ray’s BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co., Southern Q BBQ, Southside Market & BBQ, Spring Creek Barbeque, Tejas Chocolate (& BBQ), The Pit Room, Tin Roof BBQ, Truth BBQ, and Victorian's Barbecue, among others. Tickets are $60 for general admission, including entry and unlimited samples from each participating spot; and $120 for VIP, including one hour early access (noon), unlimited samples, a T-shirt and one drink ticket.

