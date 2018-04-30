This Week in Houston Food Events: There's A New Brunch in Town

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New Brunch

Brunch at BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures

BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures, 933 Studewood, has officially launched brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine on items like the Sloppy José with chorizo and fried egg, Apple Jacks® Breakfast Bun with cereal milk glaze, “Flaming Hot” Bloody Mary topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Monday, April 30

National Bubble Tea Day at Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea will be celebrating the first ever National Bubble Tea Day at its 150-plus nationwide locations. New app users who visit kungfutea430.com and follow the instructions can claim a free drink to redeem in-stores. The tea shop will also be offering buy-one-get-one Kung Fu Milk Tea to the first 10,000 customers to order it; and supporting No Kid Hungry, with one bubble tea helping to provide one meal for a child in need through the program.

Monday through Saturday

Parrillada Week at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, are leaping right into grilling season to host Parrillada Week, six days focusing on mesquite-grilled specials. Lunch and dinner menus will feature dishes such as Tampiquena, a classic combination of a beef fajita steak, a cheese or chicken enchilada, rajas poblanos con crema, rice and a choice of flour or corn tortillas; mesquite-grilled Texas quail with all the fixings; and a full serving of grilled cabrito.

EXPAND Feges BBQ's Erin Smith and Patrick Feges will join Tokyo-based Hisato Hamada of WAGYUMAFIA for a Wagyu-fueled night at Blacksmith. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

Tuesday, May 2

Blacksmith by Night with Feges BBQ and WAGYUMAFIA

Blacksmith by Night, the popular chef-inspired popup series, is coming back to Blacksmith, 1018 Westheimer, after a long hiatus thanks to a visit from Tokyo-based Hisato Hamada, executive producer and designer of WAGYUMAFIA. Hamada represents 20 of the best wagyu farmers in Japan and exports to ten major cities around the world (Blacksmith owner David Buehrer met Hamada in Tokyo several years ago, and they’ve stayed in touch). Together with Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, the group will collaborate on this special pop-up, featuring dishes like Snake River Farms Wagyu Brisket (4 ounces for $14) with cracklin "sweet & spicy" sprouts, Marble Ranch Wagyu Tri Tip (4 ounces for $14) with Greenway Coffee and smoked pig head demi,

Marble Ranch Wagyu Beef Belly Pastrami (4 ounces for $12) with homemade sauerkraut; and 44 Farms Beef Rib (1 pound for $20). The event is BYOB with no corkage fee (cups provided). The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).

Wednesday, May 3

Trefethen Family Vineyards Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, is hosting a 50th Anniversary Wine Dinner with Hailey Trefethen of Trefethen Family Vineyards from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a reception plus five wine-paired courses, with highlights including lobster crudo, herb-crusted lamb chop with lamb fat whipped potatoes and mascarpone cheesecake. Cost is $118 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-521-2239.

Thursday, May 3

Fourth Annual Cocktail Throwdown at Hotel Derek

Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its fourth annual Cocktail Throwdown, beginning with drink specials from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and followed by the competition from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its Revolve Kitchen + Bar. Local charities will go head to head in a cocktail competition for a grand prize to go toward 2018 fundraising efforts, with competitors including NACE Professional Chapter, NACE Student chapter, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Diabetes Research Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Cost is $25 per person (21 and up, includes self-parking and light bites). RSVP to ladyderek@destinationhotels.com

Down House and Saint Arnold Beer Dinner at The Orange Show Monument

As Saint Arnold’s Orange Show beer benefits the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, the brewery has teamed up with Down House to host a special four-course beer dinner at the Orange Show monument, 2402 Munger, at 7:30 p.m. Each course will be paired with a Saint Arnold beer, with the list including Bishop's Barrel No. 20, Up & Adam Cherry, Boiler Room with Pomelos, and of course, Orange Show. Eats include a selection of cheese and charcuterie for the table, grilled spring vegetable salad, 44 Farms “Orange Beef Style” Tri-Tip and Texas Peach Cobbler. Tickets are $65 per person.

Unveiling Party at Katz’s Deli

Katz’s, 616 Westheimer, invites guests to experience its new look at an unveiling party at 8 p.m., featuring a complimentary Champagne toast, $2.40 cocktails and $2 Brooklyn Ale, plus Sarah Pepper, Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly of The Morning Mix.

Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Indie Chefs Week at Riel

Indie Chefs Week — which brings up-and-coming chefs together to showcase dishes that inspire them — returns to Houston with events on Thursday, May 3; Friday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6. Each of the three dinners will take place at Riel, 1927 Fairview, featuring 12 chefs and 12 courses on the first two nights and all 24 chefs and 12 collaborative courses for Sunday’s Grand Finale. The chef lineup includes local stars like Erin Smith of Feges BBQ, Ryan Lachaine of Riel and Niki Vongthong of Aqui. Tickets are $195 with wine-pairings for Thursday and Friday and $205 with wine-pairings for Sunday (tax and gratuity not included).

Thursday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 9

Kentucky Derby Week at Fielding's in The Woodlands

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendah, will offer mint julep flights featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon, the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby. Guests are invited to watch Saturday’s race at the Watering Hole, the restaurant’s sizeable bar. The post time for the main race is 5:34 p.m. C.T. The races will be broadcast from 1:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. In addition to the featured mint juleps, guests can get Cinco-Derby flights ($20), featuring a classic mint julep, cherry vanilla julep, Herradura margarita and Heradura paloma.

Friday, May 4

Spaceballs Movie Night at Saint Arnold Brewery

May the fourth be with you as you geek out at a special screening of Spaceballs in the the front parking lot at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. Admission is free (guests are invited to bring their own chairs), with beer and food will be available for purchase. Beginning at 5 p.m., the brewery will have sci-fi and pop culture-related vendors in its upstairs Beer Hall along with the folks from Comicpalooza. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Festivities

From bars throwing tequila-fueled fiestas to restaurants offering specials on margaritas, tacos and tamales, get your plans in order with our Houston Cinco de Mayo 2018 roundup.

Texas Taco, Tequila & Margarita festival at Preservation Park

The Texas Taco, Tequila & Margarita Festival will be held at Preservation Park, 130 Spring School, from noon to midnight. Guests can expect 30-plus taco vendors alongside tequila tastings, frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas, live music, a kids zone with inflatables and rides, and plenty of fun for all ages. General admission tickets are $8, with VIP tickets available for $85.

Ouisie’s Day at the Derby at Ouisie’s Table

In honor of the Kentucky Derby, guests can expect juleps, bourbon flights and a Southern-style Derby Dinner at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe. The party begins around the bar at 4:30 and continues for dinner after the race. For the early part, the restaurant will be selling hand-crafted mint juleps and will also be selling Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey Flights ($15), a trio of the Bluegrass State’s finest. The race will be shown on the bar television. Following the race, dinner will feature a three multi-choice courses with a different drink with each course ($45 plus tax and gratuity). Reservations are encouraged. Visit Ouisiestable.com or call 713-528-2264.